Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that invests in companies that the adviser believes have strong earnings growth potential over the next several years based on the adviser’s research. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly traded U.S. equity stocks. The adviser screens domestic stocks of mid-cap companies or larger with a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion, with a focus on large-cap companies, and uses both external and internal research to consider current growth, expectations for growth, company reputation, relevance to investors, and third-party financial ratings of potential investments. The Fund’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 30 positions that reflect a mix of high-quality growth-oriented stocks that are either priced below their fundamental fair value or are reasonably priced. Certain sectors do have more growth-oriented stocks, so the Fund may have greater exposure to certain sectors than others. The adviser monitors the Fund’s portfolio and may sell positions if they have exceeded their fundamental fair value expectations or due to adverse stock performance.