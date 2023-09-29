Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 09/29/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 09/29/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing, publicly-traded U.S. stocks or unaffiliated ETFs purchased in the secondary market. The adviser defines an income-producing U.S. stock or ETF to be a company or ETF that invests in companies that have a history of paying dividends, appears to have the ability to continue to pay dividends, or demonstrates a history of increasing their dividends. The adviser considers the investments of its underlying ETFs when determining compliance with the Fund’s 80% policy. The adviser screens U.S. stocks of, and ETFs that invest in, mid-cap or larger companies with a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion and uses both external and internal research to review current dividend yield, expectations for the frequency and size of the dividend, company reputation, company growth, relevance to investors, and third-party financial ratings of potential investments. The Fund’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 30 positions, inclusive of ETFs, that reflect a mix of high-quality dividend-oriented common or preferred stocks that are either priced below their fundamental fair value or are reasonably priced. Certain sectors do have more dividend paying stocks, so the Fund may have greater exposure to certain sectors than others. The adviser monitors the Fund’s portfolio and may sell positions if they have exceeded their fundamental fair value expectations or due to adverse stock performance.
|Period
|BAMD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BAMD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|BAMD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BAMD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMD
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAMD % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAMD % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BAMD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMD
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAMD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|BAMD
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAMD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...