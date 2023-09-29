Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing, publicly-traded U.S. stocks or unaffiliated ETFs purchased in the secondary market. The adviser defines an income-producing U.S. stock or ETF to be a company or ETF that invests in companies that have a history of paying dividends, appears to have the ability to continue to pay dividends, or demonstrates a history of increasing their dividends. The adviser considers the investments of its underlying ETFs when determining compliance with the Fund’s 80% policy. The adviser screens U.S. stocks of, and ETFs that invest in, mid-cap or larger companies with a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion and uses both external and internal research to review current dividend yield, expectations for the frequency and size of the dividend, company reputation, company growth, relevance to investors, and third-party financial ratings of potential investments. The Fund’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 30 positions, inclusive of ETFs, that reflect a mix of high-quality dividend-oriented common or preferred stocks that are either priced below their fundamental fair value or are reasonably priced. Certain sectors do have more dividend paying stocks, so the Fund may have greater exposure to certain sectors than others. The adviser monitors the Fund’s portfolio and may sell positions if they have exceeded their fundamental fair value expectations or due to adverse stock performance.