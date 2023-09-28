Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Treasuries and investment grade corporate bonds with a 0-10 year weighted average maturity range, including unaffiliated ETFs purchased in the secondary market that invest substantially all of their assets in such fixed income instruments. The adviser considers the investments of its underlying ETFs when determining compliance with the Fund’s 80% policy. Maturity refers to the time it takes for the principal amount of a bond to become due. The adviser expects to hold portfolio securities to maturity and that the Fund’s average duration over time will be around 5 years, consistent with that of the Morningstar Intermediate-Term Bond Category, but may be higher or lower at any given time. Duration is a measure of a bond price’s sensitivity to a given change in interest rates. The Fund seeks high and sustainable level of current income and liquidity by investing primarily in intermediate-term U.S. Treasuries. The balance of the Fund is invested in publicly issued, investment grade, intermediate-term U.S. corporate bonds and ETFs that provide additional income potential. The Fund’s duration is adjusted to reflect the adviser’s near-term interest rate outlook and the shape of the yield curve. The yield curve compares the returns of short-term bonds to long-term bonds and identifies the trade-off between time to maturity and returns. The shape of the yield curve provides guidance to the adviser when evaluating that trade-off and allocating the Fund’s assets.