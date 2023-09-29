Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in unaffiliated exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) purchased in the secondary market that invest in foreign and domestic stocks of any market capitalization (including emerging markets), bonds (including junk bonds) and cash and cash equivalents based on the adviser’s relative outlook for those asset classes. The adviser considers emerging markets to be those countries listed on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The weighting for any individual asset class depends on prevailing market conditions and the adviser’s internal and external market research sources that inform, guide, and make investment decisions based on asset class, benchmark, expense ratio, liquidity and issuer. The Fund’s bond allocation is comprised of U.S. Treasury ETFs or broad-based indexed fixed income ETFs. The adviser has discretion to determine how the portfolio is constructed with the goal of being flexible to a wide variety of market conditions while pursuing the Fund’s investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to allocate between 40-80% in stocks with the balance in fixed income and cash holdings. The Fund holds 5-10 positions in different ETFs. The Fund may have greater exposure to certain sectors than others.