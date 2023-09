Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large cap equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by employing the following strategies:

• holding long positions in U.S. large cap equity securities,

• selling (writing) call options on a large cap equity index, such as the S&P 500 Index, and

• buying futures on a large cap equity index, such as the S&P 500 Index.

The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities of large cap companies. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% test, large cap equity securities are equity securities of companies that, at the time of purchase, have a market capitalization within the range of companies included in the S&P 500 Index. As of July 31, 2023, the market capitalization range of companies included in the S&P 500 Index is $3.9 billion to $3.1 trillion. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities or other financial instruments that are components of, or have characteristics similar to, securities included in a large cap equity index, such as the S&P 500 Index. From time to time, the Fund may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings (“IPOs”).

To generate income, the Fund will sell (write) call options on a large cap equity index, such as the S&P 500 Index. An options contract is an agreement between a buyer and seller that gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy (in the case of a call option) a particular asset at a specified future date at an agreed upon price (commonly known as the “strike price”). When the Fund writes (sells) a call option, the Fund is entitled to receive a premium. Although not perfectly correlated, such call options may have the impact of capping potential gains from the Fund’s long position in equity securities. Therefore, to reduce the potential impact of this cap on the potential gains (with actual results dependent on various factors including the degree of options and futures activity over time), the Fund will buy futures on a large cap equity index.

The Fund seeks to pursue its investment objective by investing in securities in a disciplined manner, by using proprietary return forecast models that

incorporate quantitative analysis. These forecast models are designed to prioritize insights that demonstrate downside protection as well as identify aspects of mispricing across stocks which the Fund can seek to capture by over- and under-weighting particular equity securities while seeking to control incremental risk. BFA then constructs and rebalances the portfolio by integrating its investment insights with the model-based optimization process.