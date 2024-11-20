The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities issued by large, middle, and small capitalization companies that the Adviser believes have strong, or improving, long-term business characteristics and share prices that do not reflect certain favorable fundamental attributes. Such attributes include what the Adviser believes are favorable business economics supported by enduring competitive advantages, capable and trustworthy management, positive industry dynamics and sensible capital allocation. Equity securities include domestic and foreign common and preferred stock, convertible debt securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate

investment trusts (“REITs”), other ETFs, and business development companies (“BDCs”). The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities. The Fund may invest in ETFs and BDCs that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein. ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities, including emerging markets.

The Adviser follows an investment philosophy referred to as “flexible equity.” Flexibility allows the Adviser to implement both growth and value styles and look across market cap ranges, expanding the bargain hunting concepts of value investing to a broader range of opportunities. The Adviser emphasizes individual security selection based on identifying long-term attractive businesses, i.e., those with significant desirable traits and few or no undesirable traits, when they are available at what the Adviser considers to be bargain prices. Desirable traits include favorable business economics supported by enduring competitive advantages, capable and trustworthy management, positive industry dynamics and sensible capital allocation. The Adviser believes that bargain prices most often arise in the stock market due to short-term investor perceptions or temporary business challenges creating undue price declines and price recovery potential, or unrecognized favorable prospects within a business or changes for the better in company management or industry conditions.

The sale of a company’s equity securities may arise if the securities’ market price exceeds the Adviser’s estimate of intrinsic value, if the ratio of risk and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity is no longer attractive (i.e., the Adviser believes the downside return potential exceeds the upside return potential when considering the range of estimated future security prices), or if the Adviser needs to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, satisfy net redemptions, or other purposes.

The Adviser’s Process — Purchasing Portfolio Securities. The Adviser uses a research-intensive security selection process. Many characteristics of the underlying company are analyzed prior to purchasing its security in the Fund’s portfolio. These include:

● A company’s market position and competitive advantages;

● Its current and potential financial strength;

● Its earnings and free cash flow; and

● The effectiveness of its management team.

The Adviser believes a company’s market position and future market share are material to driving the growth of revenue, earnings, and free cash flows, and that future earnings and future free cash flows per share are drivers of a company’s stock return potential. These factors, along with the current share price, are considered in the Fund’s security selection process.

The Adviser also considers sustainable investment research provided by the research analysts or via third-party data, in its investment decision-making process where such research is considered by the Adviser to be material to long-term performance. The nature of the specific criteria considered will vary depending on the relevance to the security’s business model. Investment risks and/or opportunities related to criteria such as climate change, natural capital, or human capital may be considered. Where this analysis is taken into account, the Adviser assesses what it believes are relevant qualitative or quantitative information in combination with fundamental analysis. When considered, the data sources that inform sustainable investment research may include, though are not necessarily limited to, company disclosures, third-party data, expert networks, or industry publications. Third-party data providers are generally aggregators of sustainability data including but not limited to, climate, human capital, and governance data sets. Securities are not required to meet any minimum sustainable investment criteria; rather sustainable investment research is one of many considerations in security selection.

The Adviser constructs its portfolio one security at a time in seeking those with the best long-term potential, and may express its conviction in its favorite holdings through increased weightings. The Adviser does not limit its investments to securities of a particular market cap range but the focus is generally on companies with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion at the time of purchase.

The Adviser’s Process — Selling Portfolio Securities. The Adviser regularly monitors companies in the Fund’s portfolio to determine if their stock price and future prospects continue to appear attractive or if they are beginning to show signs of deterioration. The Adviser may sell a security or reduce its position if:

● The security has reached a price whereby its risk/reward characteristics are not as favorable;

● A company’s fundamentals are deteriorating to the point where the original investment thesis for owning the stock is no longer intact; or

● A better opportunity has been identified.

Under normal circumstances, the Adviser is a long-term investor with holding periods for securities of one to five years, therefore on average, the annual portfolio turnover is not expected to be high. The Fund will generally hold securities of between 30 to 50 issuers.

The Adviser has engaged Vident Asset Management to serve as sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions or in connection with any rebalancing or reconstitution of the portfolio, pre- and post-trade compliance, and monitoring of Fund trading activity, subject to the oversight of the Adviser and the Board of Trustees.