Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

B.A.D. ETF

ETF
BAD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.0637 -0.07 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A
BAD (ETF)

B.A.D. ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.0637 -0.07 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A
BAD (ETF)

B.A.D. ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.0637 -0.07 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

B.A.D. ETF

BAD | ETF

$13.06

$10.4 M

0.64%

$0.08

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$10.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
$11.00
$13.72

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

B.A.D. ETF

BAD | ETF

$13.06

$10.4 M

0.64%

$0.08

0.75%

BAD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    B.A.D. ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Qiao Duan

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to seek to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is owned by Thematic Investments, LLC (dba “The BAD Investment Company”) (the “Adviser”) and administered by EQM Indexes LLC (the “Index Provider”).
EQM BAD Index
The Index is a rules-based index that seeks to provide exposure to a portfolio of (i) betting or gambling companies, (ii) alcohol companies, (iii) Canadian cannabis companies (defined by the Fund as cannabis companies listed on a Canadian exchange, domiciled in Canada, and/or located and primarily operating in Canada), and/or (iv) pharmaceutical companies.
Construction of the Index begins with a universe of securities of U.S. exchange-listed companies or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) of issuers in foreign markets, including emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets indices. To qualify for inclusion in the Index, companies must have a minimum six-month average daily traded volume of $1 million.
The companies in the investment universe are then screened to identify those that meet at least one of the criteria below (each, a “Business Category”). The resulting companies comprise the Index.
i.Companies that derive a majority of their operating revenue from casinos, gaming and online gaming operations and have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion;
ii.Companies that derive a majority of their operating revenue from the manufacturing and distribution of alcohol and/or cannabis cultivation and have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion;
iii.Companies that derive a majority of their operating revenue from pharmaceutical drug and biotechnology product development and manufacturing and have a market capitalization of at least $10 billion. In addition, biotechnology components are limited to the top 10 companies by market capitalization.
The Index Provider utilizes issuer financial statements and other public filings and reports, as well as third-party industry research, reports, and analyses, to identify companies that meet the Index’s criteria for inclusion in one of the Business Categories above.
The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined three business days before the second Thursday of September, December, March and June and component changes are made after the market close on the second Thursday of September, December, March and June and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day. At the time of each reconstitution, each Business Category is equally weighted at 33 1/3%. Within each Business Category the companies are equally weighted, provided, however, that the Fund’s aggregate exposure to cannabis companies will not exceed 10% of the Fund’s assets.
The Index is administered by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, the Adviser, and Toroso Investments, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s investment sub-adviser.
The Index will consist of approximately 50 to 65 components.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund generally will use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of December 1, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Casinos & Gaming Industry and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry Group.
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

BAD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -24.9% 17.8% 66.10%
1 Yr 9.3% -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% 79.66%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

BAD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BAD Category Low Category High BAD % Rank
Net Assets 10.4 M 610 K 31.2 B 77.97%
Number of Holdings 55 1 389 36.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.32 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 82.35%
Weighting of Top 10 25.37% 8.9% 100.0% 85.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cia Cervecerias Unidas SA 3.37%
  2. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 2.68%
  3. Molson Coors Beverage Co 2.66%
  4. DraftKings Inc 2.63%
  5. Everi Holdings Inc 2.58%
  6. Wynn Resorts Ltd 2.52%
  7. Brown-Forman Corp 2.50%
  8. Sportradar Holding AG 2.43%
  9. Diageo PLC 2.43%
  10. Duckhorn Portfolio Inc/The 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BAD % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 0.00% 100.33% 38.24%
Cash 		0.15% -0.34% 101.46% 60.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 97.06%
Other 		0.00% -8.90% 91.95% 95.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 97.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 97.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAD % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 96.61%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 96.61%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 18.64%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 8.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 8.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BAD % Rank
US 		99.85% 0.00% 85.31% 23.53%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 98.35% 52.94%

BAD - Expenses

Operational Fees

BAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.22% 4.26% 50.67%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 78.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

BAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

BAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% N/A

BAD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BAD Category Low Category High BAD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.64% 0.00% 5.18% 97.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BAD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BAD Category Low Category High BAD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BAD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BAD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Qiao Duan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Ms. Qiao Duan serves as Portfolio Manager at Exponential ETFs, having joined the firm in February 2017, where she is responsible for day-to-day management of client portfolios, quantitative research, and portfolio trading. Her experience spans domestic and international equities, fixed income, and derivatives. Ms. Duan received a Master of Science in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2016 and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics from Xiamen University in 2014. She is a candidate in the CFA Program.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×