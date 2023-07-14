The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology created by Aztlan Equity Management, LLC (“Aztlan”) that follows a non-discretionary, rules-based methodology to determine the universe of potential Index components. The Index is owned, calculated, administered, and published by Solactive AG (“Solactive”).

Solactive Aztlan Global Developed Markets SMID Cap Index

The Index is comprised of equity securities of companies from the following three developed markets (DM) regions: North America (United States and Canada), Western Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), and Asia (Australia, Japan and New Zealand, but excluding Hong Kong and Singapore). Solactive assigns each security to a particular country based on its analysis of multiple factors, including country of incorporation, primary listing, and domicile (See “Additional Information About the Index” below for additional information about the country selection process). The Index includes securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies (“SMID-capitalization companies”), which are those with market caps between $500 million USD and $10 billion USD at the time of first purchase and as of five weekdays prior to each monthly rebalance of the Index.

The Index includes securities from each of the following nine broad sectors: Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care (excluding pharmaceutical industry or sub-sector), Financials, Information Technology, Communication Services, and Utilities.

The securities included in the Index will have an average daily traded volume (over the most recent 30-day period) of at least $10 million USD.

The Index then ranks each potential investment in the universe based on the following six equally weighted factors. When measuring “estimates” or “forward” metrics, the Index analyzes the consensus mean of industry analysts’ estimates of the relevant metrics. For each “estimate” and “forward” metric, the Index will evaluate each such metric by looking forward for a period of 12 months. When measuring “estimates” or “forward” metrics, each equity security of a company in the Index universe is assigned a value for the applicable metric based on a review of the reports that industry analysts publish about the security. Values are assigned based on the consensus of the industry analysts’ reporting about a particular company.

● Value Factor – This factor analyzes a company’s trailing earnings yield and estimates of its forward earnings yield. Earnings yield refers to a company’s earnings per share for the most recent 12-month period divided by its current market share price. Comparing a company’s earnings yield against other companies can provide a measure of whether the company’s shares appear correctly valued, underpriced, or overpriced.

● Cashflow Factor – This factor analyzes, among other things, a company’s dividend history, and estimates of its forward dividends per share. Additionally, estimates of a company’s forward free cash flow yield are evaluated. Cash flow refers to the net balance of cash moving into and out of a company, and the term “cash flow yield” refers to a company’s cash flow per share divided by its current per share market price. Cash flow yields provide a measure of how well a company generates cash from its current operations.

● Capital Structure Factor – This factor analyzes a company’s return on equity (“ROE”). The Index evaluates a company’s trailing ROE over the most recent five year period, and estimates of the company’s future ROE.

● Growth Factor – This factor analyzes a company’s change in earning per share (“EPS”) over the most recent three-year period, as well as estimates of the company’s future EPS.

● EPS Revisions – This factor analyzes revisions to consensus estimates of a company’s EPS during the most recent four week period.

● Price Momentum – This factor analyzes the change of a company’s stock price over the most recent three-month and one-year periods.

The Index includes the securities of the top ranked companies within each of the three regions and nine sectors noted above – for a total of 27 securities. At the time of each reallocation, each security is equally weighted. Additionally, each region is equally weighted (i.e., one-third of the companies are from each of the three regions), and each sector is equally weighted (i.e., one-ninth of the companies are from each of the nine sectors noted above). The Index is rebalanced monthly and is expected to have a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index (the “Index Components”).

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in equity securities of SMID-capitalization companies incorporated in or that are listed in developed markets. The 80% policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon approval by the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Tidal ETF Trust (the “Trust”) and 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the Index components. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Adviser”) believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).