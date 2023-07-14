Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$232 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AVSF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-9.6%
|3.4%
|95.30%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-12.5%
|-0.1%
|56.95%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.2%
|2.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.8%
|3.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.1%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AVSF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-17.7%
|17.8%
|3.09%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-20.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-50.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.6%
|N/A
|Period
|AVSF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-9.6%
|3.4%
|95.64%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-12.5%
|-0.1%
|55.93%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.2%
|2.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AVSF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-17.7%
|17.7%
|3.09%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-20.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|4.2%
|N/A
|AVSF
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVSF % Rank
|Net Assets
|232 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|89.17%
|Number of Holdings
|286
|4
|4919
|73.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.3 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|89.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.52%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|54.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVSF % Rank
|Bonds
|99.32%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|22.54%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|83.14%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|88.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|91.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|86.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|39.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVSF % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|91.49%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|92.49%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|99.33%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.03%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|94.82%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|20.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVSF % Rank
|US
|99.32%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|34.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|48.25%
|AVSF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.02%
|2.48%
|94.58%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|12.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|AVSF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AVSF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AVSF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|29.31%
|AVSF
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVSF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.87%
|0.00%
|11.65%
|85.14%
|AVSF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AVSF
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVSF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|87.86%
|AVSF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Daniel is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Before coming to Avantis, he was a senior portfolio manager and vice president at DFA for 14 years. His responsibilities included managing international developed and emerging markets equity strategies, leading the EM equity desk, and engaging with clients. Prior to that, he was an account manager at Metropolitan West Asset Mgt. and a structure analyst at PIMCO. Daniel holds the CFA designation. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the Univ. of Cal and master's in finance & accounting from the Univ of Chicago Booth School
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Mr. Arif, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Avantis Investors in 2020 Mr. Arif is an executive vice president and credit portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he was a leveraged finance investment banker at Credit Suisse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He also has a master's degree in petroleum engineering from Stanford University and an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Handa is a portfolio manager for the quantitative portfolio group, focusing on PIMCO's ETFs and index replication and smart passive strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was a portfolio manager and a trader for Blackrock's model-based U.S. rates products in San Francisco. Mr. Handa started his career as an options trader on the interest-rate derivatives desk at ABN Amro in Chicago and also traded global fixed income and currencies for Barclays Global Investors Japan. He has investment and financial services experience since 1998 and holds a master's degree in physics from the University of California, Los Angeles and a master's degree in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago. He earned his undergraduate degree from the City University of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
As Chief Investment Officer of Avantis Investors®, Eduardo is responsible for directing the research, design and implementation of investment strategies, providing oversight of the investment team, and interacting with clients. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Eduardo was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("DFA") until 2017. Dr. Repetto earned a Ph.D. degree in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology, an MSc degree in Engineering from Brown University,
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.1
|2.41
