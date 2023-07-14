Home
Alger 35 ETF

Active ETF
ATFV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.24 +0.05 +0.28%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger 35 ETF

ATFV | Active ETF

$16.24

$13.6 M

0.05%

$0.01

1.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.0%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$13.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
$12.70
$16.48

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ATFV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger 35 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Daniel Chung

Fund Description

The Manager believes companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change offer the best investment opportunities. Positive Dynamic Change refers to companies realizing High Unit Volume Growth or companies undergoing Positive Lifecycle Change. High Unit Volume Growth companies are traditional growth companies experiencing, for example, rapidly growing demand or market dominance. Positive Lifecycle Change companies are, for example, companies benefitting from new regulations, a new product innovation or new management.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in a stock portfolio of approximately 35 equity securities of companies of any market capitalization that the Manager believes are undergoing Positive Dynamic Change. The Fund focuses its investments in technology companies, including companies benefiting from technological improvements, advancements or developments. In the opinion of the Manager, these companies across industries use technology extensively to improve their business processes, applications and opportunities or seek to grow through technological developments and innovations.As a focus fund, the Fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers. Generally the Fund will own approximately 35 holdings. Fund holdings may occasionally differ from this number for a variety of reasons, including because of extreme market volatility, such as when the Fund has entered a temporary defensive position.  Additionally, the Fund may temporarily exceed the stated number of holdings when it acquires a new holding and determines that it is in the best interests of shareholders to sell an existing holding over a period of time, instead of immediately selling the entire holding.The Fund may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, it fails to perform as expected, or other opportunities appear more attractive. As a result, the Fund may engage in active trading of portfolio securities.The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies conducting business within a single sector, as defined by third party sources, including the information technology, health care and consumer discretionary sectors.The Fund is a non-diversified and non-transparent, actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.The Fund operates in reliance on an exemptive order (the “Order”) from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which limits the types of investments the Fund may hold to those listed in the Fund’s application for the Order. Under the terms of the Order, the Fund is permitted to invest only in exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, exchange listed common stocks, exchange-traded preferred stocks, exchange-traded ADRs, exchange-traded real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded commodity pools, exchange-traded metal trusts, exchange-traded currency trusts and exchange-traded futures that trade on a U.S. exchange contemporaneously with the Fund’s shares, as well as cash and cash equivalents (which are short-term U.S. Treasury securities, government money market funds, and repurchase agreements). The Fund’s investment strategies and practices, including those listed above, are subject to these limitations.The Fund invests in cash (and cash equivalents) when the Fund is unable to find enough attractive long-term investments to meet its investment objective, in the event of a large redemption order from an Authorized Participant and/or when the Manager believes it is advisable to do so during times of short-term market volatility. During these times, cash (and cash equivalents) will not exceed 15% of the Fund’s net assets.
Read More

ATFV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATFV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.0% -44.2% 26.6% 94.49%
1 Yr 13.1% -98.5% 150.0% 89.51%
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATFV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATFV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 96.89%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 89.85%
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATFV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

ATFV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATFV Category Low Category High ATFV % Rank
Net Assets 13.6 M 189 K 222 B 96.66%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3509 83.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.97 M -1.37 M 104 B 94.93%
Weighting of Top 10 44.24% 9.4% 100.0% 40.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MERCADOLIBRE INC 0.00000000 6.14%
  2. APPLE INC 0.00000000 5.99%
  3. AMAZON.COM INC 0.00000000 4.96%
  4. NETFLIX INC 0.00000000 4.84%
  5. HEICO CORP 0.00000000 4.81%
  6. MICROSOFT CORP 0.00000000 4.02%
  7. ON HOLDING AG-CLASS A 0.00000000 3.81%
  8. CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC - A 0.00000000 3.57%
  9. NATERA INC 0.00000000 3.46%
  10. TRIP.COM GROUP LTD-ADR 0.00000000 3.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATFV % Rank
Stocks 		94.05% 0.00% 107.71% 51.96%
Cash 		5.95% -10.83% 87.35% 44.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 49.81%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 53.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 46.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 46.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATFV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 61.83%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 33.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 6.45%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 62.60%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 19.12%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 67.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 6.68%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 63.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 70.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 86.18%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 85.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATFV % Rank
US 		94.05% 0.00% 105.43% 55.49%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 36.84%

ATFV - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATFV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.83% 0.01% 7.09% 85.23%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 17.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ATFV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATFV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATFV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 89.26%

ATFV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATFV Category Low Category High ATFV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.05% 0.00% 19.33% 53.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATFV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATFV Category Low Category High ATFV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 47.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATFV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ATFV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Chung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

