The Manager believes companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change offer the best investment opportunities. Positive Dynamic Change refers to companies realizing High Unit Volume Growth or companies undergoing Positive Lifecycle Change. High Unit Volume Growth companies are traditional growth companies experiencing, for example, rapidly growing demand or market dominance. Positive Lifecycle Change companies are, for example, companies benefitting from new regulations, a new product innovation or new management. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in a stock portfolio of approximately 35 equity securities of companies of any market capitalization that the Manager believes are undergoing Positive Dynamic Change. The Fund focuses its investments in technology companies, including companies benefiting from technological improvements, advancements or developments. In the opinion of the Manager, these companies across industries use technology extensively to improve their business processes, applications and opportunities or seek to grow through technological developments and innovations. As a focus fund, the Fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers. Generally the Fund will own approximately 35 holdings. Fund holdings may occasionally differ from this number for a variety of reasons, including because of extreme market volatility, such as when the Fund has entered a temporary defensive position. Additionally, the Fund may temporarily exceed the stated number of holdings when it acquires a new holding and determines that it is in the best interests of shareholders to sell an existing holding over a period of time, instead of immediately selling the entire holding. The Fund may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, it fails to perform as expected, or other opportunities appear more attractive. As a result, the Fund may engage in active trading of portfolio securities. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies conducting business within a single sector, as defined by third party sources, including the information technology, health care and consumer discretionary sectors. The Fund is a non-diversified and non-transparent, actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund operates in reliance on an exemptive order (the “Order”) from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which limits the types of investments the Fund may hold to those listed in the Fund’s application for the Order. Under the terms of the Order, the Fund is permitted to invest only in exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, exchange listed common stocks, exchange-traded preferred stocks, exchange-traded ADRs, exchange-traded real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded commodity pools, exchange-traded metal trusts, exchange-traded currency trusts and exchange-traded futures that trade on a U.S. exchange contemporaneously with the Fund’s shares, as well as cash and cash equivalents (which are short-term U.S. Treasury securities, government money market funds, and repurchase agreements). The Fund’s investment strategies and practices, including those listed above, are subject to these limitations. The Fund invests in cash (and cash equivalents) when the Fund is unable to find enough attractive long-term investments to meet its investment objective, in the event of a large redemption order from an Authorized Participant and/or when the Manager believes it is advisable to do so during times of short-term market volatility. During these times, cash (and cash equivalents) will not exceed 15% of the Fund’s net assets.