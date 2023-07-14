The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the equity market performance of China A-Shares that are accessible through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shanghai Connect”) or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shenzhen Connect,” and together with Shanghai Connect, “Stock Connect”). “A-Shares” are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and are denominated in renminbi (“RMB”). Certain eligible A-Shares are traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (“SSE”) or Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”). The Underlying Index is designed to track the inclusion of A-Shares in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over time and is constructed by MSCI, Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”) by applying eligibility criteria for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (“GIMI”), and then excluding small-capitalization A-Shares (as determined by MSCI), A-Shares suspended for trading for more than 50 days in the past 12 months and A-Shares that are not accessible through Stock Connect. The Underlying Index is weighted by each issuer’s free float-adjusted market capitalization (i.e., includes only shares that are readily available for trading in the market) available to foreign investors and includes only large-capitalization companies, as determined by MSCI. The fund intends to invest in A-Shares included in the Underlying Index primarily through Stock Connect. Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program with an aim to achieve mutual stock market access between the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”) and Hong Kong. Stock Connect was developed by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the SSE (in the case of Shanghai Connect) or the SZSE (in the case of Shenzhen Connect), and China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (“CSDCC”). Under Stock Connect, the fund’s trading of eligible A-Shares listed on the SSE or the SZSE, as applicable, would be effectuated through DBX Advisors LLC (the “Advisor”). Trading through Stock Connect is subject to a daily quota (“Daily Quota”), which limits the maximum net purchases on any particular day by Hong Kong investors (and foreign investors trading through Hong Kong) trading PRC listed securities and PRC investors trading Hong Kong listed securities trading through the relevant Stock Connect, and as such, buy orders for A-Shares would be rejected once the Daily Quota is exceeded (although the fund will be permitted to sell A-Shares regardless of the Daily Quota balance). The Daily Quota is not specific to the fund, but to all investors investing through the Stock Connect. From time to time, other stock exchanges in China may participate in Stock Connect, and A-Shares listed and traded on such other stock exchanges and accessible through Stock Connect may be added to the Underlying Index, as determined by MSCI. Under current regulations in China, foreign investors can also invest in the PRC’s domestic securities markets through certain market-access programs. These programs include the Qualified Foreign Investor (“QFI”, including Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”)) program, where investors will be required to obtain a license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) in order to participate in the program. QFIs will also need to register with China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (“SAFE”) to remit foreign currencies which can be traded on the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (in the case of a QFII) and RMB (in the case of an RQFII) in the PRC for the purpose of investing in the PRC’s domestic securities markets. Investment companies are not currently within the types of entities that are eligible for a QFI license. The fund intends to invest directly in A-Shares through Stock Connect, but, in the future, may also utilize a QFI license applied for by and granted to the Advisor and/or a subadvisor subsequently appointed for the fund. In the event the Advisor obtains a QFI license, or appoints a subadvisor that has such license, under certain circumstances, including when the fund’s ability to invest in A-Shares through Stock Connect is restricted as a result of the Daily Quota or otherwise, the Advisor and/or a subadvisor, on behalf of the fund, may invest in A-Shares and other permitted China securities listed on the SSE and SZSE through the QFI program. Accordingly, the fund’s direct investments in A-Shares will be limited in part by the Daily Quota of Stock Connect through the QFI program. The Advisor expects to use a full replication indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the Advisor expects to invest directly in the component securities (or a substantial number of the component securities) of the Underlying Index in substantially the same weightings in which they are represented in the Underlying Index. If it is not possible for the Advisor to acquire component securities due to limited availability or regulatory restrictions, the Advisor may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index instead of a full replication indexing strategy. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index when the Advisor is using a representative sampling indexing strategy. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities (including depositary receipts in respect of such securities) of issuers that comprise the Underlying Index. The fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing directly in A-Shares. The fund intends to invest directly in A-Shares via Stock Connect and, in the future, may also utilize any QFI license applied for by and granted to the Advisor and/or a subadvisor. While the fund intends to invest primarily and directly in A-Shares, the fund also may invest in securities of issuers not included in the Underlying Index, certain derivative instruments (see “Derivatives” subsection) and other pooled investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), whether or not managed by the Advisor, as well as foreign investment companies, that the Advisor believes will help the fund to achieve its investment objective. The remainder of the fund’s assets will be invested primarily in money market instruments and cash equivalents. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in A-Shares of Chinese issuers or in derivative instruments and other securities that provide investment exposure to A-Shares of Chinese issuers. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 494 securities with an average market capitalization of approximately $3.55 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $622 million. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly in February, May, August and November. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the financials (17.03%), industrials (16.68%) and consumer staples (16.62%) sectors. The financials sector includes companies involved in banking, consumer finance, asset management and custody banks, as well as investment banking and brokerage and insurance. The industrials sector includes companies engaged in the manufacture and distribution of capital goods, such as those used in defense, construction and engineering, companies that manufacture and distribute electrical equipment and industrial machinery and those that provide commercial and transportation services and supplies. The consumer staples sector includes companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles, such as manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages and producers of non-durable household goods and personal products. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors may change over time. The fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the index that the fund is designed to track. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances. The fund or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the fund or securities or any index on which the fund or securities are based. Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.