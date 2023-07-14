Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

ASHR | ETF

$27.49

$2.29 B

1.15%

$0.32

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.9%

1 yr return

-12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$2.29 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.8
$24.22
$32.17

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ASHR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -21.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Xtrackers
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    54250001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Sung

Fund Description

The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investments results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expense, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to reflect the price fluctuation and performance of the China A-Share market and is composed of the 300 largest and most liquid stocks in the China A-Share market. The Underlying Index includes small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap stocks. DBX Advisors LLC (the “Advisor”) expects that, over time, the correlation between the fund’s performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.A-Shares are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and are denominated and traded in renminbi (“RMB”) on stock exchanges in mainland China including the Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing Stock Exchanges. Under current regulations in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”), foreign investors can invest in the domestic PRC securities markets through certain market-access programs. These programs include the Shanghai - Hong Kong and Shenzhen - Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”) and the Qualified Foreign Investor (“QFI”, including Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”)) program, where investors will be required to obtain a license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) to participate in the program.Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program between either the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”), China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited. Stock Connect is designed to permit mutual stock market access between mainland China and Hong Kong by allowing investors to trade and settle eligible securities (including A-shares and ETFs) on each market via their local exchanges. Trading through Stock Connect is subject to a daily quota (“Daily Quota”), which limits the maximum daily net purchases on any particular day by Hong Kong investors (and foreign investors trading through Hong Kong) trading PRC listed securities and PRC investors trading Hong Kong listed securities trading through the relevant Stock Connect. Accordingly, the fund’s direct investments in A-Shares will be limited in part by the Daily Quota that limits total purchases through Stock Connect.Harvest Global Investments Limited (the “Subadvisor” or “HGI”) is a licensed RQFII and is regarded as a QFI under the prevailing rules and regulations in the PRC, and the fund may therefore invest in A-Shares via HGI’s QFI license. The Subadvisor, on behalf of the fund, thus also may invest in A-Shares and other permitted China securities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. QFIs have also registered with China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (“SAFE”) to remit foreign currencies which can be traded on the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (in the case of a QFII) and RMB (in the case of an RQFII) in the PRC for the purpose of investing in the PRC’s domestic securities markets. Investment companies are not currently within the types of entities that are eligible for a QFI license.The Subadvisor expects to use a full replication indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the Subadvisor expects to invest directly in the component securities (or a substantial number of the component securities) of the Underlying Index in substantially the same weightings in which they are represented in the Underlying Index. If it is not possible for the Subadvisor to acquire component securities due to limited availability or regulatory restrictions, the Subadvisor may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index instead of a full replication indexing strategy. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index when the Subadvisor is using a representative sampling indexing strategy.The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of issuers that comprise the Underlying Index. The fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing directly in A-Shares. The fund intends to invest directly in A-Shares through Stock Connect and/or via the Subadvisor’s QFI license. While the fund intends to invest primarily and directly in A-Shares, the fund also may invest in securities of issuers not included in the Underlying Index, certain derivative instruments (see “Derivatives” subsection) and other pooled investment vehicles, including affiliated and/or foreign investment companies, that the Advisor and/or Subadvisor believes will help the fund to achieve its investment objective. The remainder of the fund’s assets will be invested primarily in money market instruments and cash equivalents. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in A-Shares of Chinese issuers or in derivative instruments and other securities that provide investment exposure to A-Shares of Chinese issuers. The fund may invest in depositary receipts.As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 300 securities with an average market capitalization of approximately $155.78 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $22.9 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is rebalanced semi-annually every June and December. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule.The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the financials (19.59%), industrials (16.48%), consumer staples (15.31%) and information technology (15.08%) sectors. The financials sector includes companies involved in banking, consumer finance, asset management and custody banks, as well as investment banking and brokerage and insurance. The industrials sector includes companies engaged in the manufacture and distribution of capital goods, such as those used in defense, construction and engineering, companies that manufacture and distribute electrical equipment and industrial machinery and those that provide commercial and transportation services and supplies. The consumer staples sector includes companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles, such as manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages and producers of non-durable household goods and personal products. The information technology sector includes companies engaged in developing software and providing data processing and outsourced services, along with manufacturing and distributing communications equipment, computers and other electronic equipment and instruments. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors may change over time.The fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the index that the fund is designed to track. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.Shares of the fund are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by CSI or any affiliate of CSI and CSI bears no liability with respect to the fund or any security.Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes.
Read More

ASHR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASHR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.9% -22.0% 21.1% 27.50%
1 Yr -12.6% -29.2% 41.1% 50.83%
3 Yr -6.5%* -28.3% 22.7% 26.85%
5 Yr 2.1%* -21.0% 18.0% 12.09%
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 12.6% 49.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASHR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -40.5% 25.8% 54.87%
2021 -0.8% -28.6% 19.4% 22.94%
2020 10.9% -6.6% 33.6% 50.53%
2019 8.1% -0.5% 11.1% 8.60%
2018 -6.5% -13.1% -0.3% 73.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASHR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -21.0% -32.2% 31.3% 89.08%
1 Yr -25.8% -55.0% 60.3% 79.83%
3 Yr 6.4%* -25.1% 27.8% 14.29%
5 Yr 4.6%* -17.5% 13.7% 15.58%
10 Yr N/A* -13.2% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASHR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -40.5% 25.8% 54.87%
2021 -0.8% -28.6% 19.4% 22.94%
2020 10.9% -6.6% 33.6% 50.53%
2019 8.1% -0.5% 11.1% 8.60%
2018 -6.5% -13.1% -0.3% 77.22%

ASHR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASHR Category Low Category High ASHR % Rank
Net Assets 2.29 B 1.4 M 7.72 B 4.17%
Number of Holdings 297 21 961 5.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 404 M 706 K 4.22 B 13.68%
Weighting of Top 10 24.15% 6.6% 81.8% 96.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 4.96%
  2. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd 2.54%
  3. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 2.16%
  4. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd 2.02%
  5. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd 1.74%
  6. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd 1.18%
  7. Midea Group Co Ltd 1.12%
  8. Industrial Bank Co Ltd 1.05%
  9. China Yangtze Power Co Ltd 1.05%
  10. BYD Co Ltd 1.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASHR % Rank
Stocks 		99.74% 0.00% 102.18% 20.34%
Cash 		0.26% -2.18% 11.89% 77.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 22.22%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 32.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 26.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 27.97%

ASHR - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASHR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.09% 20.92% 82.05%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.09% 1.50% 14.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ASHR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASHR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASHR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.00% 4.00% 278.00% 80.22%

ASHR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASHR Category Low Category High ASHR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.15% 0.00% 23.85% 33.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASHR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASHR Category Low Category High ASHR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -1.76% 4.74% 25.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASHR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASHR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Sung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mr. Sung joined HGI in April 2018. He has eight years of financial industry experience. Before joining HGI, he was a portfolio manager in DWS and Creditease. Prior to that, he worked in Value Partners Limited (Hong Kong) to develop quantitative strategy and managed ETF and quantitative portfolios. He earned a MSc degree in Financial Mathematics and Statistics from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, as well as a MPhil degree and a BSc degree in Physics from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a CFA Charterholder and FRM holder.

Vicky Hsu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2021

0.49

0.5%

employee of HGI. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2021. ■Joined HGI in 2021, with four years of financial industry experience. Prior to joining HGI, she was a research analyst at Premia Partners covering qualitative and quantitative research, investment analysis and risk management on various equity and fixed income ETF strategies. Prior to that, she worked at DBS Bank (Taiwan) and was responsible for corporate banking, investment advisory and credit analysis.■BSc in Money and Banking, with Mathematical Finance Program and Business Economics Program, from National Chengchi University (Taiwan).

West Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 06, 2022

0.07

0.1%

West Wang, CFA, employee of HGI. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2022. Joined HGI in 2022, with four years of financial industry experience. Prior to joining HGI, he was a data analyst at Bloomberg, where he managed peer group indices for global Bloomberg Intelligence team (BI), and supported equity research and financial modeling focusing on the Asian market. Prior to that, he worked as a technical account manager at Bloomberg. MSc in Applied Economics from City University of Hong Kong; BSc in Electronic Information Science and Technology from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT). He is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

