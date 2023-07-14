Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund will generally employ a full replication strategy, meaning that it will normally invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Indxx, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the Fund’s investment advisor or the Fund’s distributor. The Index is a rules-based index, however, the Index Provider reserves the right to use qualitative judgment to include, exclude, adjust, or postpone the inclusion of a stock in the Index. “Metaverse” is a term used to describe the next generation of the Internet, which has the potential to allow creators to build the next chapter of human interaction through immersive experiences in three-dimensional virtual spaces. The Index is comprised of companies that provide services and products that support the infrastructure and applications of the Metaverse. According to the Index Provider, the Index's starting universe consists of companies engaged in business activities associated with the following sub-themes which have been identified by the Index Provider as comprising the Metaverse: 1. IP & Contents: Companies that develop content, software, and services used in augmented and virtual reality. This includes companies that create video games, graphic design tools, 3D modeling software and media content, which is any live or recorded digital media that is delivered over the internet through a streaming platform. Further, the sub-theme includes companies providing creative tools and intellectual property that aid in the creation of Metaverse. This sub-theme also includes companies that provide platforms to develop applications or software that enable virtual or augmented reality. 2. Platforms: Companies that support technologies like interoperability (the ability of computer systems or software to exchange and make use of information) and provide platforms to interact, access and share immersive digital content (often in 3D simulations and virtual worlds leading to a unique user experience), including social networking and social technology platforms, video communication platforms, virtual marketplaces, and virtual worlds. 3. Payment: Companies that facilitate seamless and secure payment in the Metaverse. This includes companies creating nonfungible tokens for use in virtual reality. 4. Optics & Display: Companies that manufacture displays, controllers, motion sensors, lasers, and other components used in augmented reality and/or virtual reality devices. 5. Semiconductor, Hardware and 5G: Companies that provide semiconductor and hardware products used for interacting in virtual and augmented reality, including but not limited to virtual reality headsets, augmented reality mounted displays, virtual and augmented reality smart glasses, play stations, mobile phones, and haptic gloves, as well as enterprise hardware such as that used to operate or create virtual or augmented reality-based environments, such as industrial cameras, projection and tracking systems, and scanning sensors. Further, this sub-theme includes companies investing in 5G infrastructure, which is considered the backbone of virtual universe. According to the Index Provider, the starting universe, only companies that derive at least 50% of revenues from, or devote 50% of assets to, one of the Metaverse sub-themes identified above will be eligible for inclusion in the Index. These companies have their principal business strategies and/or growth prospects inextricably linked to the Metaverse. Continued growth in the Metaverse is predicted to be vital to their businesses’ economic viability in the future. According to the Index Provider, the list of eligible companies, a total of 50 companies ranked by market capitalization will be selected. In the event there are less than 50 companies that meet the 50% revenue or asset test, all eligible companies will be selected. The selected companies will be equally weighted. Each company’s stock must also have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion, a minimum six-month average daily turnover of greater than or equal to $5 million and a minimum free float equivalent to 10% of shares outstanding in order to meet the Index Provider’s market capitalization and liquidity requirements. In addition, each company with a market capitalization less than $10 billion will have its weight halved, with the remaining weight equally allocated among other components in the Index. “Daily turnover” refers to the total value of shares traded on a daily basis for the average time period indicated. The term “free float” is used to describe the portion of an issuer’s outstanding securities that can be publicly traded, and therefore excludes locked-in securities held by an issuer’s affiliates, officers or promoters and securities subject to some other restrictive arrangement that prevents them from being freely traded. Depositary receipts issued by Chinese companies are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies operating in emerging markets, U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually, and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, communication services companies and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities ( “VIEs” ) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act” ).