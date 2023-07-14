Home
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

33.0%

1 yr return

25.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.9
$21.78
$32.88

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ARVR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David McGarel

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund will generally employ a full replication strategy, meaning that it will normally invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Indxx, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the Fund’s investment advisor or the Fund’s distributor. The Index is a rules-based index, however, the Index Provider reserves the right to use qualitative judgment to include, exclude, adjust, or postpone the inclusion of a stock in the Index.“Metaverse” is a term used to describe the next generation of the Internet, which has the potential to allow creators to build the next chapter of human interaction through immersive experiences in three-dimensional virtual spaces. The Index is comprised of companies that provide services and products that support the infrastructure and applications of the Metaverse. According to the Index Provider, the Index's starting universe consists of companies engaged in business activities associated with the following sub-themes which have been identified by the Index Provider as comprising the Metaverse:1.IP & Contents: Companies that develop content, software, and services used in augmented and virtual reality. This includes companies that create video games, graphic design tools, 3D modeling software and media content, which is any live or recorded digital media that is delivered over the internet through a streaming platform. Further, the sub-theme includes companies providing creative tools and intellectual property that aid in the creation of Metaverse. This sub-theme also includes companies that provide platforms to develop applications or software that enable virtual or augmented reality.2.Platforms: Companies that support technologies like interoperability (the ability of computer systems or software to exchange and make use of information) and provide platforms to interact, access and share immersive digital content (often in 3D simulations and virtual worlds leading to a unique user experience), including social networking and social technology platforms, video communication platforms, virtual marketplaces, and virtual worlds.3.Payment: Companies that facilitate seamless and secure payment in the Metaverse. This includes companies creating nonfungible tokens for use in virtual reality.4.Optics & Display: Companies that manufacture displays, controllers, motion sensors, lasers, and other components used in augmented reality and/or virtual reality devices.5.Semiconductor, Hardware and 5G: Companies that provide semiconductor and hardware products used for interacting in virtual and augmented reality, including but not limited to virtual reality headsets, augmented reality mounted displays, virtual and augmented reality smart glasses, play stations, mobile phones, and haptic gloves, as well as enterprise hardware such as that used to operate or create virtual or augmented reality-based environments, such as industrial cameras, projection and tracking systems, and scanning sensors. Further, this sub-theme includes companies investing in 5G infrastructure, which is considered the backbone of virtual universe.According to the Index Provider, the starting universe, only companies that derive at least 50% of revenues from, or devote 50% of assets to, one of the Metaverse sub-themes identified above will be eligible for inclusion in the Index. These companies have their principal business strategies and/or growth prospects inextricably linked to the Metaverse. Continued growth in the Metaverse is predicted to be vital to their businesses’ economic viability in the future.According to the Index Provider, the list of eligible companies, a total of 50 companies ranked by market capitalization will be selected. In the event there are less than 50 companies that meet the 50% revenue or asset test, all eligible companies will be selected. The selected companies will be equally weighted. Each company’s stock must also have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion, a minimum six-month average daily turnover of greater than or equal to $5 million and a minimum free float equivalent to 10% of shares outstanding in order to meet the Index Provider’s market capitalization and liquidity requirements. In addition, each company with a market capitalization less than $10 billion will have its weight halved, with the remaining weight equally allocated among other components in the Index. “Daily turnover” refers to the total value of shares traded on a daily basis for the average time period indicated. The term “free float” is used to describe the portion of an issuer’s outstanding securities that can be publicly traded, and therefore excludes locked-in securities held by an issuer’s affiliates, officers or promoters and securities subject to some other restrictive arrangement that prevents them from being freely traded. Depositary receipts issued by Chinese companies are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies operating in emerging markets, U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually, and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, communication services companies and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities (“VIEs”) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

ARVR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARVR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.0% -38.5% 31.2% N/A
1 Yr 25.0% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARVR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARVR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARVR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

ARVR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARVR Category Low Category High ARVR % Rank
Net Assets 1.6 M 863 K 50.4 B 95.82%
Number of Holdings 40 1 470 71.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 425 K 0 30.3 B 94.53%
Weighting of Top 10 34.79% 7.6% 100.0% 77.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 4.46%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc 4.11%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 3.65%
  4. ROBLOX Corp 3.52%
  5. STMicroelectronics NV 3.42%
  6. Apple Inc 3.18%
  7. Microsoft Corp 3.14%
  8. Sony Group Corp 3.05%
  9. Snap Inc 2.99%
  10. Synopsys Inc 2.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARVR % Rank
Stocks 		99.63% 0.00% 100.53% 10.61%
Cash 		0.37% -0.53% 100.00% 93.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 39.55%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 44.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 38.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 37.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARVR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 38.39%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 68.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 53.87%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 77.74%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 70.97%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 82.58%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 37.74%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 3.55%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 45.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 86.77%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 43.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARVR % Rank
US 		63.97% 0.00% 100.53% 91.32%
Non US 		35.66% 0.00% 99.27% 8.04%

ARVR - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARVR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.08% 2.97% 57.56%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 47.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ARVR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARVR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARVR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

ARVR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARVR Category Low Category High ARVR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 47.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARVR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARVR Category Low Category High ARVR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARVR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARVR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

