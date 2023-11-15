The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of ether futures contracts. Through a subsidiary, the Fund will invest in standardized, exchange-traded ether futures contracts that are cash settled in U.S. dollars and are traded on, or subject to the rules of, commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”), such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (the “CME”) (“Ether Futures”). The Fund does not invest directly in ether or other digital assets or maintain direct exposure to “spot” ether.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests more than 25% of its total assets in investments that provide exposure to ether and/or Ether Futures.

What is Ether? Ether is a digital asset also referred to as a crypto asset. Ether, as a digital asset, is a unit of account on the “Ethereum network,” an open source, decentralized peer-to-peer computer network, which is also known as the “Ethereum Blockchain.” The ethereum network is governed by a set of rules that are commonly referred to as the “Ethereum protocol”. Ether may be held as an investment, may be used to purchase goods and services, stored for future use, or may be exchanged for fiat currency (like U.S. dollars). No single entity owns or operates the Ethereum network and the value of ether is not backed by any government, corporation or other central body. Instead, the value of ether is determined, in part, by supply and demand in markets created to facilitate trading and transactions in ether. Ether is the second largest digital asset by market capitalization behind bitcoin. Because the source code for the Ethereum network is open-source, anyone can contribute to its development. Ownership and transaction records for ether are protected by information technology known as cryptography, which is designed to protect the digital asset and only permits transactions to take place if certain conditions are satisfied. Public-key cryptography, or asymmetric cryptography, is an encryption scheme that uses two mathematically related, but not identical, keys - a public key and a private key. Unlike symmetric key algorithms that rely on one key to both encrypt and decrypt, each key performs a unique function. The public key is used to encrypt, and the private key is used to decrypt.

The Ethereum network is operated by a decentralized group of participants who run computer software that validates and records transactions in ether (“validators”), developers who propose changes and improvements to the Ethereum protocol and the software that enforces the Ethereum protocol, and users who use the Ethereum software. Periodically, the software used by the Ethereum network is modified, which can result in different versions of ether (“forks”). Although the Fund does not invest directly in ether, the value of Ether Futures can be affected by forks.

For instance, in June 2016, the Ethereum community faced a divisive choice: whether to reverse a large hack (theft) of ether from a third-party project called “The DAO,” a decentralized autonomous organization that was designed to act as a decentralized, investor-directed venture capital firm operating in the Ethereum ecosystem. While the hack didn’t directly impact the Ethereum protocol itself, it harmed trust in the ecosystem. The majority of the ecosystem chose to reverse the hacked transactions and return the stolen ether to its original holders, while a minority believed that reversing the transactions was the incorrect course. This led to a hard fork in the Ethereum Blockchain, with the smaller of the two communities taking the name Ethereum Classic and running a separate blockchain with its own native crypto asset. Additional forks of the Ethereum Blockchains are possible. A large-scale fork could introduce risk, uncertainty, or confusion into the Ethereum Blockchains, or could fraction the value of the main blockchain and its native crypto asset, which could significantly impact the value of ether, and thereby of the Ether Futures held by the Fund.

What are Ether Futures? Ether Futures are futures contracts traded on a commodity exchange registered with the CFTC. Currently, the only Ether Futures contracts in which the Fund will invest are traded on the CME. The Fund may invest in standard Ether Futures and in micro Ether Futures (collectively referred to herein as Ether Futures). These futures contracts are agreements between two parties that are executed on a commodity futures exchange, and that are cleared and margined through a clearing house. Ether Futures are cash-settled, which means that one party agrees to buy a fixed quantity of ether from another party at a future point in time at a price agreed at the initiation of the contract, but instead of taking physical delivery of ether at the later date, settlement occurs using cash. The contractual obligations of a buyer or seller of Ether Futures are generally satisfied by cash settlement at the end of the contract period or by making an offsetting sale or purchase of an identical futures contract before the designated date of delivery.

The Fund expects to gain exposure by investing approximately 25% of its investable assets in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands and for which Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers (the “Adviser”) serves as investment adviser, 21Shares US LLC (“21Shares”) serves as sub-adviser and ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) serves as sub-subadviser. Investing more than 25% of the Fund’s assets in the subsidiary could have adverse tax consequences for the Fund. See the section entitled “Taxation” in the Statement of Additional Information for more information. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to achieve or maintain its target ether exposure. References to investments by the Fund should be read to mean investments by either the Fund or the subsidiary.

The Fund does not invest in ether directly or maintain a direct exposure to “spot” ether. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of ether should consider an investment other than the Fund.

The Fund may seek to invest in Ether Futures contracts with the most attractive combination of cost, liquidity, and other relevant factors, in order to optimize roll yield. Additionally, the Fund may seek to invest in “front month” Ether Futures contracts. “Front month” contracts are the monthly contracts with the nearest expiration date. Typically, the Fund will roll to the next “nearby” Ether Futures contracts. The “nearby” contracts are those contracts with the next closest expiration date. Rather than roll the futures contracts on a predefined schedule, the Fund will roll to another futures contract at the time that the Fund believes will generate the greatest roll yield. However, there can be no guarantee that such a strategy will produce the desired results. There is no guarantee that such a strategy will produce the desired results.

The Ether Futures in which the Fund invests generally have monthly or quarterly contract periods. Under normal conditions, the Fund will hold its Ether Futures contracts during periods when the value of ether may be rising, falling or flat. In order to maintain its positions in Ether Futures, the Fund will sell Ether Futures contracts as they near expiration, the end of the contract period, and buy new Ether Futures contracts with a later expiration date. This is called “rolling.” Rolling Ether Futures contracts means that the Fund will incur expenses associated with selling and buying positions.

In addition, the Fund’s investments in Ether Futures will be subject to “contango” and “backwardation.” Contango occurs when a futures contract with a longer term to expiration is priced higher than a contract with a shorter term to expiration. This means that it costs more to replace a futures contract as the remaining term of the contract gets shorter. When rolling Ether Futures contracts in contango, the Fund is selling a contract at a lower price and buying a new, longer contract at a relatively higher price. Backwardation occurs when a futures contract with a longer term is less expensive than a futures contract with a shorter term. When rolling Ether Futures contracts in backwardation, the Fund is selling a shorter-term contract at a higher price and buying a longer-term contract at a lower price. Whenever the Fund is buying or selling an Ether Futures contract, the Fund will incur transaction expenses.

The Fund’s Remaining Investments. The Fund will generally invest its remaining assets in any one or more of the following types of short-term cash instruments to provide liquidity, serve as margin, or collateralize the Fund’s investments in Ether Futures:

● U.S. Treasury securities;

● Money market instruments; and

● repurchase agreements.

The Fund may also engage in reverse repurchase agreements or similar transactions for leveraging purposes.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in investments backed by a particular issuer, or in the case of Ether Futures contracts, in contracts with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.