YTD Return
23.5%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$286 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.5%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest under normal circumstances primarily (at least 80% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are engaged in the Fund’s investment theme of Space Exploration and Innovation. The Adviser defines “Space Exploration” as leading, enabling, or benefitting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth. The Adviser defines Innovation, including the investment theme of “disruptive innovation,” as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that the Adviser expects to change an industry landscape. The Adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries.
In selecting companies that the Adviser believes are engaged in the theme of Space Exploration, the Adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on disruptive innovation. The Adviser believes that Space Exploration related companies can be grouped into four overarching categories, each of which contains relevant sub-elements. Orbital Aerospace Companies are companies that launch, make, service, or operate platforms in the orbital space, including satellites and launch vehicles. Suborbital Aerospace Companies are companies that launch, make, service, or operate platforms in the suborbital space, but do not reach a velocity needed to remain in orbit around a planet. Enabling Technologies Companies are companies that develop technologies used by Space Exploration related companies for successful value-add aerospace operations. These operations include artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, materials and energy storage. For example, 3D printing companies create value-add for space and aerospace exploration related companies by accelerating innovation thanks to low-costs and rapid prototyping, and by lowering the weight of low volume, highly complex parts. Aerospace Beneficiary Companies are companies whose operations stand to benefit from aerospace activities, including agriculture, internet access, global positioning system (GPS), construction, imaging, drones, air taxis and electric aviation vehicles. For example, agriculture companies utilize technologies advanced by space exploration and innovation, such as satellite imagery. Space exploration is possible due to the convergence of a number of themes. Many of the companies the Fund invests in may only have an indirect and not a substantial involvement in the space industry. A Space Exploration related company may not currently derive any revenue, and there is no assurance that such company will derive any revenue from innovative technologies in the future.
The Adviser will select investments for the Fund that represent the Adviser’s highest-conviction investment ideas within the theme of Space Exploration, i.e., investment decisions regarded with confidence, in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser will analyze potential investments by using both “top down” information (e.g., economy-wide analysis of facts such as rate of growth, cost declines, unit economics, sizing of markets, and price levels as well as business and technology cycle trends) and “bottom up” criteria (e.g., fundamental and quantitative metrics for individual companies such as their revenue growth, profitability and return on invested capital). Based upon its research and analysis, the Adviser will select a portfolio company that it believes presents the best risk-reward opportunities. In both the Adviser’s “top down” and “bottom up” approaches, the Adviser evaluates environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) considerations. In its “top down” approach, the Adviser uses the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to integrate ESG considerations into its research and investment process. The Adviser, however,
does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. In its “bottom up” approach, the Adviser makes its investment decisions primarily based on its analysis of the potential of individual companies, while integrating ESG considerations into that process. The Adviser’s highest-conviction investment ideas are those that it believes present the best risk-reward opportunities.
Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to contain 40 to 55 common stocks (domestic and foreign) that are conviction weighted. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of the Fund’s assets) in securities of issuers having their principal business activities in groups of industries in the information technology and industrials sectors. This concentration limit does not apply to securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities.
|Period
|ARKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.5%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|88.73%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|88.28%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|ARKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|286 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|52.96%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|1
|470
|74.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|161 M
|0
|30.3 B
|46.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.53%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|16.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARKX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.72%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|26.69%
|Cash
|0.28%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|69.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|92.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|90.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|91.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|92.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARKX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|91.94%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|93.87%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|93.23%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|0.32%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|40.97%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|67.42%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|92.26%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|64.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|16.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|62.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|13.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARKX % Rank
|US
|87.77%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|78.14%
|Non US
|11.95%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|19.61%
|ARKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|54.98%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|65.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ARKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ARKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|ARKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|93.29%
|ARKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ARKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|40.31%
|ARKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Cathie registered ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent twelve years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies where she managed $5 billion. Cathie joined Alliance Capital from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded which, in 2000, managed $800 million in global thematic strategies. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years with Jennison Associates as Chief Economist, Equity Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Director. She started her career in Los Angeles, California at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Cathie received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California in 1981. In 2016, Cathie received the “Women in Finance – Outstanding Contribution Award” from Market Media.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
