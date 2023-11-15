The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of bitcoin futures contracts. Through a subsidiary, the Fund will invest in standardized, exchange-traded bitcoin futures contracts that are cash settled in U.S. dollars and are traded on, or subject to the rules of, commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”), such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (the “CME”) (“Bitcoin Futures”). The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin or other digital assets, or maintain direct exposure to “spot” bitcoin.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests more than 25% of its total assets in investments that provide exposure to bitcoin and/or Bitcoin Futures.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is a digital asset also referred to as a crypto asset. Bitcoin, as a digital asset, is a unit of account on the “bitcoin network,” an open-source, decentralized peer-to-peer computer network, which is also known as the “Bitcoin Blockchain.” Bitcoin may be held as an investment, may be used to purchase goods and services, or may be exchanged for fiat currency (like U.S. dollars). No single entity owns or operates the bitcoin network and the value of bitcoin is not backed by any government, corporation or other central body. Instead, the value of bitcoin is determined by supply and demand in markets created to facilitate trading and transactions in bitcoin. Because the source code for the bitcoin network is open-source, anyone can contribute to its development. Ownership and transaction records for bitcoin are protected by information technology known as cryptography, which is designed to protect the digital assets and only permits transactions to take place if certain conditions are satisfied. Public-key cryptography, or asymmetric cryptography, is an encryption scheme that uses two mathematically related, but not identical, keys - a public key and a private key. Unlike symmetric key algorithms that rely on one key to both encrypt and decrypt, each key performs a unique function. The public key is used to encrypt, and the private key is used to decrypt.

Transactions in bitcoin that occur on the network are also encrypted, which is designed to prevent anyone from creating counterfeit assets or from spending more money than is in their account. The ultimate supply of bitcoin is finite and currently limited to 21 million “coins.” The amount of bitcoin currently available continues to increase as new bitcoin supplies will be mined until the 21 million current protocol cap is reached. The bitcoin network is operated by a decentralized group of participants who run computer software that validates and records transactions in bitcoin (“miners”), developers who propose changes and improvements to this software, and users who use the software. Periodically, the software used by the bitcoin network is modified, which can result in different versions of bitcoin (“forks”). Although the Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin, the value of Bitcoin Futures can be affected by forks.

What are Bitcoin Futures? Bitcoin Futures are futures contracts traded on a commodity exchange registered with the CFTC. Currently, the only Bitcoin Futures contracts in which the Fund will invest are traded on the CME. The Fund may invest in standard Bitcoin Futures and in micro Bitcoin Futures (collectively referred to herein as Bitcoin Futures). These futures contracts are agreements between two parties that are executed on a commodity futures exchange, and that are cleared and margined through a clearing house. Bitcoin Futures are cash-settled, which means that one party agrees to buy a fixed quantity of bitcoin from another party at a future point in time at a price agreed at the initiation of the contract, but instead of taking physical delivery of bitcoin at the later date, settlement occurs using cash. The contractual obligations of a buyer or seller of Bitcoin Futures are generally satisfied by cash settlement at the end of the contract period or by making an offsetting sale or purchase of an identical futures contract before the designated date of delivery.

The Fund expects to gain exposure by investing approximately 25% of its investable assets in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands and for which Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers (the “Adviser”) serves as investment adviser, 21Shares US LLC (“21Shares”) serves as sub-adviser and ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) serves as sub-subadviser. Investing more than 25% of the Fund’s assets in the subsidiary could have adverse tax consequences for the Fund. See the section entitled “Taxation” in the Statement of Additional Information for more information. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to achieve or maintain its target bitcoin exposure. References to investments by the Fund should be read to mean investments by either the Fund or the subsidiary.

The Fund does not invest in bitcoin directly, or maintain a direct exposure to “spot” bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to bitcoin by virtue of its investments in Bitcoin Futures contracts or investment companies that hold such contracts.

The Fund may seek to invest in Bitcoin Futures contracts with the most attractive combination of cost, liquidity, and other relevant factors, in order to optimize roll yield. Additionally, the Fund may seek to invest in “front month” bitcoin futures contracts. “Front month” contracts are the monthly contracts with the nearest expiration date. Typically, the Fund will roll to the next “nearby” bitcoin futures contracts. The “nearby” contracts are those contracts with the next closest expiration date. Rather than roll the futures contracts on a predefined schedule, the Fund will roll to another futures contract at the time that the Fund believes will generate the greatest roll yield. However, there can be no guarantee that such a strategy will produce the desired results.

The Bitcoin Futures in which the Fund invests generally have monthly or quarterly contract periods. Under normal conditions, the Fund will hold its Bitcoin Futures contracts during periods when the value of bitcoin may be rising, falling or flat. In order to maintain its positions in Bitcoin Futures, the Fund will sell Bitcoin Futures contracts as they near expiration, the end of the contract period, and buy new Bitcoin Futures contracts with a later expiration date. This is called “rolling.” Rolling Bitcoin Futures contracts means that the Fund will incur expenses associated with selling and buying positions.

In addition, the Fund’s investments in Bitcoin Futures will be subject to “contango” and “backwardation.” Contango occurs when a futures contract with a longer term to expiration is priced higher than a contract with a shorter term to expiration. This means that it costs more to replace a futures contract as the remaining term of the contract gets shorter. When rolling Bitcoin Futures contracts in contango, the Fund is selling a contract at a lower price and buying a new, longer contract at a relatively higher price. Backwardation occurs when a futures contract with a longer term is less expensive than a futures contract with a shorter term. When rolling Bitcoin Futures contracts in backwardation, the Fund is selling a shorter-term contract at a higher price and buying a longer term contract at a lower price. Whenever the Fund is buying or selling a Bitcoin Futures contract, the Fund will incur transaction expenses.

The Fund’s Remaining Investments. The Fund will generally invest its remaining assets in any one or more of the following types of short-term cash instruments to provide liquidity, serve as margin, or collateralize the Fund’s investments in Bitcoin Futures:

● U.S. Treasury securities;

● Money market instruments; and

● repurchase agreements.

The Fund may also engage in reverse repurchase agreements or similar transactions for leveraging purposes.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in investments backed by a particular issuer, or in the case of Bitcoin Futures contracts, in contracts with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.