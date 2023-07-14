The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Solactive Global Clean Water Industry Index (the "Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to companies that have business operations in the provision of clean water. Specifically, the Underlying Index will include securities issued by “Clean Water Companies” as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index (the "Index Provider"). Clean Water Companies are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues, operating income, or assets from the following business activities:

1. Industrial water treatment, recycling (including water reclamation), purification, and conservation.

2. Water storage, transportation, metering, and distribution infrastructure.

3. Production of household and commercial water purifier and heating products.

4. Provision of consulting services identifying and implementing water efficiency strategies at the corporate and/or municipal levels.

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider first applies a proprietary natural language processing algorithm to the eligible universe, which seeks to identify and rank companies involved in the provision of clean water based on filings, disclosures and other public information (e.g. regulatory filings, earnings transcripts, etc.). The Index Provider also applies an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) screening process to the universe of eligible companies. The Index Provider, in partnership with ESG data provider Minerva, on a quarterly basis reviews each constituent of the Underlying Index for compliance with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Any existing or potential constituent of the Underlying Index which does not meet the labor, human rights, environmental, and anti-corruption standards as defined by the United Nations Global Compact Principles as of the quarterly review will be excluded from the Underlying Index, as determined by the Index Provider. The highest-ranking companies identified by the natural language processing algorithm, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider to confirm they derive at least 50% of their revenues from the provision of clean water.

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider, must be met. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the maximum weight of a company is capped at 8%, the aggregate weight of companies with a weight greater than or equal to 4.5% is capped at 40%, and all remaining companies are capped at a weight of 4.5%, and all constituents are subject to a minimum weight of 0.3%. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include utilities and industrials companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 39 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.