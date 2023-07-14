Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AOT Growth and Innovation ETF

AOTG | ETF

$32.57

$25.2 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

50.8%

1 yr return

30.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$25.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.8
$20.94
$32.82

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AOTG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AOT Growth and Innovation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in U.S. listed equity securities that have high growth potential based on a low marginal cost business model. AOT Invest LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) is responsible for security investment recommendations. The Sub-Adviser acts as a non-discretionary sub-adviser and provides its investment recommendations to Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers (the “Adviser”). In turn, the Adviser makes the corresponding trades.

The Sub-Adviser invests substantially all of the Fund’s assets in equity securities of companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are capable of future growth due to low marginal cost business models. The Sub-Adviser considers a company to have a low marginal cost business model if the company can deliver a greater amount of its goods or services without materially increasing the company’s costs. Such cost structures, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, yield greater profits, which can then be used to accelerate growth in existing markets and exploit growth in new markets. For example, a software company that sells its software to customers through the internet would have low incremental cost for each unit sold, which yields higher profits, which can then be used to expand sales.

The Sub-Adviser will invest in a variety of companies and industries with low marginal cost structures (beyond traditional low marginal cost industries, such as technology and software). For example, an insurance company that can deploy technology to issue more insurance policies without materially increasing its costs will realize greater profits. Such profit can be reinvested to expand the company’s overall market share or exploit new markets.

The Sub-Adviser utilizes its own internal research and analysis that leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to identify companies that capitalize on low marginal cost business models.

The Fund’s investment universe consists of publicly traded equity securities listed in the United States with a minimum market capitalization of $800 million. The Sub-Adviser also excludes REITs, Business Development Companies (“BDCs”), American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”).

Thereafter, the Sub-Adviser refines the starting universe by identifying sectors that are most suitable for low marginal cost companies (e.g., technology, media, certain forms of financial services, etc.). Specifically, the Sub-Adviser deploys a “top down” process using thematic research, which analyzes an overall industry’s attractiveness for marginal cost production (examples of analysis include: cost structure, overall market size, technological trends that can alter a sector’s cost structure, etc.).

Next, the Sub-Adviser assesses equity securities within the sectors identified above. Specifically, the Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in companies that offer a low marginal cost product or service, or otherwise benefits from advances in technology that reduces its cost structure. Such marginal cost leaders are generally identified as: (i) having a historical, current or future projected revenue growth rate exceeding 20% year over year, (ii) is established as a market leader in its respective market sector, industry or sub-industry, and (iii) the industry or sub-industry is expected to grow year over year.

Last, the Sub-Adviser employs several quality screens, which consider metrics like current profitability, stability, and recent operational improvements, to select the top 40 to 90 stocks for inclusion in the portfolio. Fund holdings are typically sold when a company achieves an attractive valuation or realizes a change in growth rate (real or projected). The portfolio is generally rebalanced monthly; however, the Sub-Adviser will take advantage of market opportunities at any time. The portfolio is weighted based on a security’s attractiveness to the Sub-Adviser while also taking into consideration overall market capitalization.

Certain companies that do not meet a key screening criteria (e.g,, growth rate) but exhibit robust metrics in other categories (e.g., valuation, marginal cost structure, etc.) could be included in the portfolio. In addition, the Sub-Adviser may opt to invest in low cost, broad-based domestic equity ETFs for certain time periods if valuations are deemed to be excessively high.

Read More

AOTG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 50.8% -44.2% 26.6% N/A
1 Yr 30.5% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

AOTG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AOTG Category Low Category High AOTG % Rank
Net Assets 25.2 M 189 K 222 B N/A
Number of Holdings 64 2 3509 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 9.3 M -1.37 M 104 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 46.34% 9.4% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 7.87%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 7.40%
  3. ALPHABET INC 6.42%
  4. NVIDIA CORPORATION 5.41%
  5. TOAST INC 4.23%
  6. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG LTD SPONSORED ADS 3.93%
  7. AMAZON COM INC 3.77%
  8. ETSY INC 3.77%
  9. REMITLY GLOBAL INC 2.95%
  10. SALESFORCE INC 2.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AOTG % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 0.00% 107.71% N/A
Cash 		0.47% -10.83% 87.35% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOTG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOTG % Rank
US 		99.55% 0.00% 105.43% N/A
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% N/A

AOTG - Expenses

Operational Fees

AOTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 7.09% 64.04%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 86.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 22.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

AOTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AOTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AOTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

AOTG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AOTG Category Low Category High AOTG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.33% 95.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AOTG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AOTG Category Low Category High AOTG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AOTG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AOTG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

