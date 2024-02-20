In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities rated below investment grade (measured at the time of purchase). These securities may include domestic and foreign corporate debt securities, including bank-issued subordinated debt, fixed and floating rate bonds, and zero coupon bonds; and various forms of debt securitizations, including agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”); collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including securities or securitizations backed by assets such as credit card receivables, student loans, automobile loans, and residential and commercial real estate, and other debt securitizations (“Structured Products”); and derivative instruments that invest substantially all of their assets in, are linked to, or otherwise provide investment exposure to, securities rated below investment grade. The Fund may purchase corporate securities issued by companies of any size – small cap, medium cap or large cap.

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities of any quality and maturity, including high-yield securities (also known as “junk bonds”), and securities that are not rated by any rating agencies. These high-yield securities will be rated BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or will be of equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization. If a security is unrated, the Adviser may determine whether it is of comparable quality and therefore eligible for the Fund’s investment. The Fund intends to focus primarily on securities with credit ratings (or equivalent quality) between the

range of BB+ and B- of the high-yield market. However, the Fund may invest in or continue to hold securities that have credit ratings lower than B, are bankrupt, or are in default.

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 20% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Structured Products.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in investment grade securities, including U.S. Treasury and U.S. government agency securities.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in equity securities such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants, rights and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity securities or that track an index of equity securities.

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in the securities of other investment companies, including closed-end investment companies, ETFs or business development companies (“BDCs”). The other investment companies in which the Fund invests may be part of the same group of investment companies as the Fund.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign debt securities, including corporate fixed income securities registered and sold in the United States by foreign issuers (commonly known as “Yankee” bonds).

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in investments that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities of any maturity and duration, but, under normal circumstances, the Fund will have a dollar-weighted average maturity between two and fifteen years. The average maturity may be less than two years if the Adviser believes a temporary defensive posture is appropriate. Maturity refers to the length of time until a debt security’s principal is repaid with interest. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates that incorporates a security’s yield, coupon, final maturity and call and put features and prepayment exposure into one measure with a higher duration indicating greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of two years, and interest rates increase (fall) by 1%, the portfolio would decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.

In pursuing its investment objectives or for hedging purposes, the Fund may utilize borrowing and various types of derivative instruments, including swaps, futures contracts, and options, although not all such derivatives will be used at all times. Such derivatives may trade over-the-counter or on an exchange and may principally be used for one or more of the following purposes: speculation, currency hedging, duration management, credit deterioration hedging, hedges against broad market movements, or to pursue the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements and borrow through reverse repurchase agreements.

The Fund’s allocation of its assets into various asset classes within its investment strategy will depend on the views of the Adviser as to the best value relative to what is currently presented in the marketplace. Within the Structured Products allocation, the Adviser analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as collateral quality, credit support, structure and market conditions. Within the corporate credit allocation, investment decisions are made based on fundamental research and analysis to identify issuers with the ability to improve their credit profile over time with attractive valuations, resulting in both income and potential capital appreciation. Across all allocations, the Adviser may consider maturity, yield and ratings information and opportunities for price appreciation among other criteria. The Adviser attempts to diversify risks that arise from position sizes, geography, ratings, duration, deal structure and collateral values. The Adviser seeks to limit risk of principal by targeting assets that it considers undervalued. From time to time, the Fund may allocate its assets so as to focus on particular types of securities.

As part of its investment process, the Adviser also considers certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and sustainability factors that it believes could have a material negative or positive impact on the risk profiles of the issuers or underlying collateral assets of certain securities in which the Fund may invest. These determinations may not be conclusive, and securities that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities that may be positively impacted by such factors. The Adviser may sell investments, including Structured Products, if it determines that any of the mentioned factors have changed materially from its initial analysis or that other factors indicate that an investment is no longer earning a return commensurate with its risk or that a different security will better help the Fund achieve its investment objective.