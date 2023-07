The Index selects companies which may benefit from transformational changes in how people work, take care of their health, and consume and connect (“Transformational Changes”) - changes accelerated by COVID-19. The Index includes U.S., non-U.S. developed, and emerging market companies providing products or services associated with one or more of four Transformational Changes, as determined by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider”). As of June 30, 2022, MSCI has identified four Transformational Changes: “Future of Work,” “Digital Consumer,” “Food Revolution,” and “Genomics and Telehealth.” The types of companies the Index Provider has identified as relevant to each Transformational Change are described below: • Future of Work: Companies which provide products or services related to cybersecurity; cloud computing; internet of things; digital payments; industrial automation; and machine learning and artificial intelligence. • Digital Consumer: Companies which provide products or services related to e-commerce; e-gaming; and social media. • Food Revolution: Companies which provide products or services related to responsible and sustainable farming; plant-based foods and agricultural technology; biosecurity and zoonotic disease (disease transmitted between animals and humans) mitigation; and food delivery technology. • Genomics and Telehealth: Companies which provide products or services related to telehealth; bio- informatics (collection and analyzation of biological data); Telehealth: genome-related hardware (hardware utilized in genome analytics and diagnostics); gene editing; gene therapy; molecular diagnostics; targeted therapeutics; and stem cells. The Index is constructed and maintained by MSCI. The Index consists of companies in the MSCI ACWI IMI Index (the “Parent Index”) that are listed for trading on a stock exchange and meet certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements. The Parent Index is designed to measure the combined performance of equity securities of large- and mid-capitalization companies located in developed and emerging market countries around the world. The Index Provider identifies eligible companies by first conducting a comprehensive search for keywords which identify products, services, and activities associated with each Transformational Change using natural language processing and data analysis techniques. Companies that use these keywords in their annual reports and associated business description information are assigned a “Relevance Score” based on the extent to which revenues or assets may be economically linked to products or services associated with a given Transformational Change. Companies selected for inclusion in the Index must either (a) be in the top quartile (25%) of companies which have Relevance Scores greater than 50% within a particular Transformational Change or (b) have the sum of the Relevance Scores for all Transformational Changes multiplied by market capitalization greater than a threshold level determined by the Index Provider. Each company is weighted within the relevant Transformational Change based on the product of its Relevance Score and its free-float market capitalization. Each Transformational Change is weighted as 25% of the Index. Companies may be selected for more than one Transformational theme, but final weights for each company are subject to a maximum weight of 2.00% across the Index. These percentages are allowed to fluctuate between semi-annual reconstitution dates and may be higher or lower than the indicated amounts until they are reset at the next Index reconstitution date. As of June 30, 2022, the Index included 169 companies. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “MXGLTRCH.” The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. • Depositary Receipts — The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, which principally include: ○ American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which represent the right to receive securities of foreign issuers deposited in a bank or trust company and are an alternative to purchasing the underlying securities in their national markets and currencies ○ Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), which are receipts for shares in a foreign-based corporation traded in capital markets around the world. ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund will generally use a “replication strategy” to achieve its investment objective, meaning that it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. However, the Fund may also use a “representative sampling” strategy to invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. For example, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy when the Advisor believes a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when buying each security in an Index is impracticable or inefficient, or when there are practical difficulties or additional costs involved in replicating an Index. The Fund also may use representative sampling if the Advisor believes one or more securities in the Index becomes illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries, country or region to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of May 31, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the health care and information technology industry groups. The Index was also concentrated in the United States. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.