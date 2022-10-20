The Fund seeks to replicate the Index and generally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Index is designed to provide exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated equities publicly-listed by U.S. companies (and their subsidiaries) headquartered in the U.S. and focused on the production of goods within North America (herein referred to as “America” or “American”). For the avoidance of doubt, “America” or “American” shall not include Central America. As of October 22, 2021, there were 66 issues in the Index.

The universe of securities from which the Index is constructed includes any company featured on the annual Industry Week Top US Manufacturing Companies list. To be eligible for the Index, a company must have 85% or more of its total revenue generated in the U.S. or Canada, with no less than 70% of its total revenue generated in the U.S. The Index shall exclude any companies falling under the energy or energy-related, financial services and distribution sectors. The list of companies is further refined to select only those that have a market capitalization of at least $75 million, and a weighted average manufacturing footprint of at least 90% across America, with each individual constituent company having at least a 60% manufacturing footprint based in America. The Index Provider makes the above determinations using its own qualitative and quantitative analysis and research and all publicly available information (e.g.., filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K) to determine each company’s manufacturing footprint or intended footprint and revenue.

Individual security names in the Index are capped at 5% of the portfolio market value. The Index seeks to rebalance quarterly, and under certain circumstances, such as a merger between two Index constituents, a special rebalance will be completed to maintain the Index’s weighting scheme.

Emles Indexing LLC, an entity affiliated with and under common control with Emles Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”) is the index provider for the Index (the “Index Provider”). S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P”) is the calculation agent for the Index and independently prices the Index on a continuous basis during equity market hours. The Fund has adopted procedures pursuant to Rule 17j-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the Adviser has adopted procedures to address any potential conflicts in accordance with Rule 204(A)(1) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. These procedures address the types of conflicts that may arise in connection with a self-indexing fund.

The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.