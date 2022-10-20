Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Emles Made in America ETF

ETF
AMER
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
AMER (ETF)

Emles Made in America ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
AMER (ETF)

Emles Made in America ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 10/20/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Emles Made in America ETF

AMER | ETF

-

$1.93 M

2.38%

$0.64

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.93 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 10/20/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Emles Made in America ETF

AMER | ETF

-

$1.93 M

2.38%

$0.64

0.49%

AMER - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emles Made in America ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Emles Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gabriel Hammond

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to replicate the Index and generally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Index is designed to provide exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated equities publicly-listed by U.S. companies (and their subsidiaries) headquartered in the U.S. and focused on the production of goods within North America (herein referred to as “America” or “American”). For the avoidance of doubt, “America” or “American” shall not include Central America. As of October 22, 2021, there were 66 issues in the Index.

The universe of securities from which the Index is constructed includes any company featured on the annual Industry Week Top US Manufacturing Companies list. To be eligible for the Index, a company must have 85% or more of its total revenue generated in the U.S. or Canada, with no less than 70% of its total revenue generated in the U.S. The Index shall exclude any companies falling under the energy or energy-related, financial services and distribution sectors. The list of companies is further refined to select only those that have a market capitalization of at least $75 million, and a weighted average manufacturing footprint of at least 90% across America, with each individual constituent company having at least a 60% manufacturing footprint based in America. The Index Provider makes the above determinations using its own qualitative and quantitative analysis and research and all publicly available information (e.g.., filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K) to determine each company’s manufacturing footprint or intended footprint and revenue.

Individual security names in the Index are capped at 5% of the portfolio market value. The Index seeks to rebalance quarterly, and under certain circumstances, such as a merger between two Index constituents, a special rebalance will be completed to maintain the Index’s weighting scheme.

Emles Indexing LLC, an entity affiliated with and under common control with Emles Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”) is the index provider for the Index (the “Index Provider”). S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P”) is the calculation agent for the Index and independently prices the Index on a continuous basis during equity market hours. The Fund has adopted procedures pursuant to Rule 17j-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the Adviser has adopted procedures to address any potential conflicts in accordance with Rule 204(A)(1) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. These procedures address the types of conflicts that may arise in connection with a self-indexing fund.

The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

Read More

AMER - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMER Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.1% 26.7% 6.76%
1 Yr N/A -9.6% 18.6% 47.70%
3 Yr N/A* 1.8% 26.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 2.3% 16.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 5.2% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMER Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.4% 44.9% 75.49%
2021 N/A -49.5% 626.7% N/A
2020 N/A -8.1% 35.0% N/A
2019 N/A -56.9% -7.2% N/A
2018 N/A -62.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMER Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.1% 26.7% 27.78%
1 Yr N/A -13.2% 56.5% 41.13%
3 Yr N/A* 1.8% 26.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 2.3% 16.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 5.2% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMER Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.4% 44.9% 75.55%
2021 N/A -49.5% 626.7% N/A
2020 N/A -8.1% 35.0% N/A
2019 N/A -56.9% -4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -62.6% 32.7% N/A

AMER - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMER Category Low Category High AMER % Rank
Net Assets 1.93 M 504 K 30.4 B 99.05%
Number of Holdings 62 9 2354 64.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 853 K 2.87 K 9.16 B 97.42%
Weighting of Top 10 44.21% 5.3% 99.9% 6.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP 5.29%
  2. HERSHEY COMPANY 5.19%
  3. KEURIG DR PEPPER INC 5.12%
  4. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP 5.10%
  5. ALTRIA GROUP INC 4.92%
  6. HORMEL FOODS CORP 4.36%
  7. NUCOR CORP 4.21%
  8. VULCAN MATERIALS CO 3.42%
  9. MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC 3.32%
  10. TYSON FOODS INC CLASS A 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMER % Rank
Stocks 		99.47% 85.69% 100.65% 13.35%
Cash 		0.07% -0.65% 14.30% 95.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 96.96%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 96.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 96.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 96.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMER % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 99.53%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 74.76% 88.76%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.72% 4.92%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 32.47% 96.25%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.11% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 99.53%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.79% 0.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.62% 54.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.88% 0.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMER % Rank
US 		99.47% 55.79% 100.30% 2.58%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 99.53%

AMER - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMER Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 2.78% 89.18%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.20% 16.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

AMER Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMER Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMER Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 473.00% N/A

AMER - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMER Category Low Category High AMER % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.38% 0.00% 5.47% 20.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMER Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMER Category Low Category High AMER % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.84% 4.73% 9.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMER Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMER - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gabriel Hammond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.

Rachel Deinhart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Rachel Deinhart. Prior to joining Emles Advisors LLC, Ms. Deinhart was employed by The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) from 2016 to 2019. At Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served as an investment professional. During her tenure at Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served on the boards of Clearly Petroleum, Shenandoah Resources and Tessara Petroleum Resources. Before joining Carlyle in 2016, Ms. Deinhart began her career as an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank in the energy coverage team, where she advised corporate clients on M&A and capital markets transactions. Ms. Deinhart received a BBA in Finance and a BM in Piano Performance from The University of Texas at Austin.

Eric Qian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2021

1.03

1.0%

After graduating from the University of Maryland in 2015, Mr. Qian joined BlackRock as a portfolio analyst where he was involved in portfolio construction, implementation, and analytics across multi-sector, public, and private credit funds. During this time, Mr. Qian contributed to internal and external engagements spanning launches of novel asset risk models, equity derivative valuation models, and BlackRock Self Indexing (now, BlackRock Index Services). Prior to joining Emles, Mr. Qian was a lead index manager at Nasdaq where he enabled the index business’ quantitative capabilities and regulatory compliance, while also managing over $50 billion in multi-asset index AUM across sector indexes, systematic factor strategies, and strategic product relationships.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.33 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×