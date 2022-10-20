Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.93 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.2%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to replicate the Index and generally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Index is designed to provide exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated equities publicly-listed by U.S. companies (and their subsidiaries) headquartered in the U.S. and focused on the production of goods within North America (herein referred to as “America” or “American”). For the avoidance of doubt, “America” or “American” shall not include Central America. As of October 22, 2021, there were 66 issues in the Index.
The universe of securities from which the Index is constructed includes any company featured on the annual Industry Week Top US Manufacturing Companies list. To be eligible for the Index, a company must have 85% or more of its total revenue generated in the U.S. or Canada, with no less than 70% of its total revenue generated in the U.S. The Index shall exclude any companies falling under the energy or energy-related, financial services and distribution sectors. The list of companies is further refined to select only those that have a market capitalization of at least $75 million, and a weighted average manufacturing footprint of at least 90% across America, with each individual constituent company having at least a 60% manufacturing footprint based in America. The Index Provider makes the above determinations using its own qualitative and quantitative analysis and research and all publicly available information (e.g.., filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K) to determine each company’s manufacturing footprint or intended footprint and revenue.
Individual security names in the Index are capped at 5% of the portfolio market value. The Index seeks to rebalance quarterly, and under certain circumstances, such as a merger between two Index constituents, a special rebalance will be completed to maintain the Index’s weighting scheme.
Emles Indexing LLC, an entity affiliated with and under common control with Emles Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”) is the index provider for the Index (the “Index Provider”). S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P”) is the calculation agent for the Index and independently prices the Index on a continuous basis during equity market hours. The Fund has adopted procedures pursuant to Rule 17j-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the Adviser has adopted procedures to address any potential conflicts in accordance with Rule 204(A)(1) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. These procedures address the types of conflicts that may arise in connection with a self-indexing fund.
The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.
|Period
|AMER Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-39.1%
|26.7%
|6.76%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-9.6%
|18.6%
|47.70%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|1.8%
|26.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|2.3%
|16.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|5.2%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AMER Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-56.4%
|44.9%
|75.49%
|2021
|N/A
|-49.5%
|626.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.1%
|35.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-56.9%
|-7.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-62.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|AMER Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-39.1%
|26.7%
|27.78%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-13.2%
|56.5%
|41.13%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|1.8%
|26.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|2.3%
|16.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|5.2%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AMER Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-56.4%
|44.9%
|75.55%
|2021
|N/A
|-49.5%
|626.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.1%
|35.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-56.9%
|-4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-62.6%
|32.7%
|N/A
|AMER
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMER % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.93 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|99.05%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|9
|2354
|64.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|853 K
|2.87 K
|9.16 B
|97.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.21%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|6.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMER % Rank
|Stocks
|99.47%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|13.35%
|Cash
|0.07%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|95.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|96.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|96.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|96.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|96.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMER % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|99.53%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.76%
|88.76%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.72%
|4.92%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|96.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|99.53%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|0.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|54.10%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|0.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMER % Rank
|US
|99.47%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|2.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|99.53%
|AMER Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|2.78%
|89.18%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|16.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|AMER Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|AMER Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMER Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|473.00%
|N/A
|AMER
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMER % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.38%
|0.00%
|5.47%
|20.98%
|AMER
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|AMER
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMER % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|9.16%
|AMER
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 17, 2022
|$0.070
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Rachel Deinhart. Prior to joining Emles Advisors LLC, Ms. Deinhart was employed by The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) from 2016 to 2019. At Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served as an investment professional. During her tenure at Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served on the boards of Clearly Petroleum, Shenandoah Resources and Tessara Petroleum Resources. Before joining Carlyle in 2016, Ms. Deinhart began her career as an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank in the energy coverage team, where she advised corporate clients on M&A and capital markets transactions. Ms. Deinhart received a BBA in Finance and a BM in Piano Performance from The University of Texas at Austin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2021
1.03
1.0%
After graduating from the University of Maryland in 2015, Mr. Qian joined BlackRock as a portfolio analyst where he was involved in portfolio construction, implementation, and analytics across multi-sector, public, and private credit funds. During this time, Mr. Qian contributed to internal and external engagements spanning launches of novel asset risk models, equity derivative valuation models, and BlackRock Self Indexing (now, BlackRock Index Services). Prior to joining Emles, Mr. Qian was a lead index manager at Nasdaq where he enabled the index business’ quantitative capabilities and regulatory compliance, while also managing over $50 billion in multi-asset index AUM across sector indexes, systematic factor strategies, and strategic product relationships.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.33
|10.92
