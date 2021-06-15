The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in financial instruments with economic characteristics, that, in combination, provide 200% daily leveraged exposure to the price of AMD, consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund will enter into one or more swap agreements with major financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year whereby the Fund and the financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on an investment by the Fund in AMD that is equal, on a daily basis, to 200% of the value of the Fund’s net assets. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing AMD stock.

Depending on market conditions, market liquidity and operational constraints, the Fund may either buy deep in-the-money call option contracts, or simultaneously buy an at-the-money call option contract and sell an at-the-money put option contract (a strategy generally referred to as synthetic forward). All option contracts bought and sold will be against the Underlying Security. The Fund will pay the premium for each call option contract bought and receive the premium for each put option sold. The Fund’s participation in potential changes in the price of the Underlying Security is based on the price of the Underlying Security at the time the Fund buys the call and sells the put option contracts, the strike price of the call (put) option contract and the Underlying Security price at the time of the contract’s expiration. The maturity of the option contract bought and sold may vary from 1-week to 1-month.

As part of the Fund’s strategy, the Fund may buy a combination of standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) call and put options contracts that are based on the value of the price returns of the Underlying Security. The Fund will only buy and sell options contracts that are listed for trading on regulated U.S. exchanges. Traditional exchange-traded options contracts have standardized terms, such as the type (call or put), the reference asset, the strike price and expiration date. Exchange-listed options contracts are guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”). FLEX Options are a type of exchange-listed options contract with uniquely customizable terms that allow investors to customize key terms like type, strike price and expiration date that are standardized in a typical options contract. FLEX Options are also guaranteed for settlement by the OCC.

In general, an option is a contract that gives the purchaser (holder) of the option, in return for a premium, the right to buy from (call) or sell to (put) the seller (writer) of the option the security or currency underlying (in this case, the Underlying Security) the option at a specified exercise price.

An option is said to be European Style when it can be exercised only at expiration whereas an American Style option can be exercised at any time prior to expiration. The Fund may use either European or American style options.

As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund will be concentrated in the industry to which AMD is assigned (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide leveraged exposure in the industry to which AMD is assigned). As of the date of this prospectus, AMD is assigned to the semiconductor industry.

The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of AMD. At the close of the markets each trading day, the Adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio so that its exposure to AMD is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of AMD’s price movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. For example, if the price of AMD has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning that the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the price of AMD has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced. This daily rebalancing typically results in high portfolio turnover.

On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold collateral for its derivative positions. For this purpose, the Fund may invest in money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality (investment grade) credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality (investment grade) credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The Fund is expected to allocate between 25 - 50% of its assets as collateral for swap agreements or as premiums for purchased options contracts.

Generally, the Fund pursues its investment objective regardless of market conditions and does not generally take defensive positions. If the Fund’s underlying security moves more than 50% on a given trading day in a direction adverse to the Fund, the Fund’s investors would lose all of their money.

The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day,” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is a global semiconductor company incorporated in 1969. The Company is focused on high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. The common stock of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Advanced Micro Devices pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the SEC file number 001-07882 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding Advanced Micro Devices may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to the shares of AMD or other securities of AMD. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding Advanced Micro Devices from the publicly available documents described above. Neither the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser nor any affiliate has participated in the preparation of such documents. Neither the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser nor any affiliate makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding Advanced Micro Devices is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date of the prospectus (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of AMD have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of, or failure to disclose, material future events concerning Advanced Micro Devices could affect the value of the Fund’s investments with respect to AMD and therefore the value of the Fund.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the underlying security over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying security performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the underlying security’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day.