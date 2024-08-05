The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to invest in the companies that the Adviser believes will benefit from the artificial intelligence, or “AI,” transformation. The public launch in 2022 of ChatGPT has transformed how people think about and use AI in all facets of their businesses, whether with new generative AI or rapidly-advancing predictive AI. The Adviser believes that the development and proliferation of more capable AI systems are expected to revolutionize all sectors of the economy. The Adviser believes that the businesses at the forefront of this transformation have the opportunity to create long-term value for investors. The Adviser expects the Fund portfolio will include companies that are using AI to transform their businesses, enabling others to do so, or providing technologies on which AI systems are built.

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of businesses that the Adviser has identified, through annual reports, press releases and other public statements by an issuer, as well as the Adviser’s due diligence process, as using, or as having demonstrated an intent to use, predictive or generative AI in a way that is or has the potential to deliver a material improvement in the company’s financial condition, in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change.

Artificial intelligence refers to the development or use by a business or consumer of computer systems that perform tasks previously requiring human intelligence such as decision-making or audio or visual identification or perception.

When considering the potential material improvement in a company’s financial condition, the Adviser considers, among other things, the potential over the next 3-5 years for the use of AI to decrease costs and/or increase sales, improve profits or margins, improve data analyses, and expedite the research processes to accelerate product development and improve product commercialization. For example, a business may have only recently launched or be about to launch a new artificial intelligence computer system that has no immediate impact on business returns, but has the potential to positively impact the growth of the business.

The Adviser categorizes AI investment opportunities into one of three buckets: (1) foundational or core technology; (2) AI systems; and (3) AI adopters. With respect to the AI adopters bucket, the Adviser only invests in companies when it believes the use of AI can have a material beneficial impact on AI adopters’ competitive moat (i.e., to establish or further develop long-term competitive advantages), revenue growth rate, margin structure (e.g., by reducing costs), earnings or cash flow generation, or capital allocation policies (i.e., freeing up cash to return to shareholders).

Furthermore, the Adviser uses a highly focused approach, which seeks to achieve superior long-term returns over a full market cycle by owning shares of companies that the Adviser believes to have strong, disruptive and enduring business models and inherent advantages over their competitors.

Target companies are generally chosen from US- and non-US-listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); and equity securities of specialized real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund typically invests in companies that span across sectors, including but not limited to the information technology, consumer discretionary, industrial, healthcare and communications sectors. The Fund typically invests in companies with market capitalizations of at least $300 million at the time of acquisition. The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of 25 to 60 companies. In considering potential investments, the Adviser will generally use a proprietary framework which includes fundamental analysis (such as company financial modeling and valuation analysis), combined with quantitative and thematic data, such as those that account for companies’ potential to grow or otherwise materially benefit partly as a result of their development or use of artificial intelligence. The Fund will take an active management approach in responding to continued developments in AI and the tools powering AI products. The key criteria, as discussed herein, by which the Adviser assesses companies for investment by the Fund will be applied to all investments by the Fund except for temporary investments or investments in cash equivalents.

The Adviser evaluates financially material environmental, social, governance, and other risk factors to assess a company’s value and its exposure to potential risks and opportunities. This analysis may be incorporated into various aspects of the investment process; however, this does not imply that these factors are the sole or primary determinants of investment decisions.

Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the Adviser believes that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company change negatively or the original thesis was flawed or has been damaged, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target or the investment thesis has been exhausted or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received), however it is a priority of the Adviser and the Fund to vote all proxies, so securities lending revenue may be foregone as a result. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, and, as such, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than funds that are “diversified.”