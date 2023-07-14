Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.9
$24.54
$26.88

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AIDB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of ETFs that primarily invest in (1) equity securities of U.S. large capitalization companies (“Equity ETFs”) and/or (2) short-term debt securities, money market mutual funds, and other cash equivalents (“Debt ETFs”). The Fund operates in a manner that is commonly referred to as a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests in other ETFs. Under normal circumstances, through its investment in ETFs, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S.-listed large capitalization companies.

Utilizing an investment strategy enhanced by the use of the Qraft AI Risk Indicator System (“QRAFT Risk Indicator”), a proprietary artificial intelligence model that provides risk signals on U.S. equity markets, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s adviser, shifts the Fund’s exposure weekly between Equity ETFs and Debt ETFs in an attempt to navigate market downturns and capitalize on market rebounds. QRAFT Technologies, Inc. (“Qraft”), a South Korea-based provider of artificial intelligence investment systems, developed the QRAFT Risk Indicator and has licensed it to the Adviser for purposes of managing the Fund.

The Adviser consults a scoring methodology generated by the QRAFT Risk Indicator to employ a “dynamic beta” strategy that evaluates data to predict market risk for the coming week. After analyzing more than 70 data inputs, which are primarily derived from momentum, volatility, and correlation between major asset classes of the U.S. equity market, the QRAFT Risk Indicator provides a score from 0 through 100 to indicate the recommended percentage of Equity ETFs and Debt ETFs (i.e., a score of 0 equates to a 0% allocation to Debt ETFs and a score of 100 equates to a 100% allocation to Debt ETFs). The Adviser adjusts the Fund’s portfolio on a weekly basis based on the scores generated by the QRAFT Risk Indicator. Equity ETFs in which the Fund invests track broad-based large capitalization securities market indices. Beta is a measure of volatility, or sensitivity, of a particular asset to the movement of the overall market. During periods when the Fund is fully invested in Equity ETFs, it expects to have a beta of 1 relative to broad-based large capitalization securities market indices, meaning that the Fund expects to produce returns generally corresponding to the large capitalization securities market. The Adviser believes that by applying the signals from the QRAFT Risk Indicator to reduce the Fund’s exposure to Equity ETFs and increase the Fund’s exposure to Debt ETFs, the Fund can produce greater returns relative to the large capitalization securities market over a complete market cycle.

While it is anticipated that the Adviser will purchase and sell securities based on recommendations generated by the QRAFT Risk Indicator, the Adviser has full discretion over investment decisions for the Fund. Therefore, the Adviser has full decision-making power not only if it identifies a potential technical issue or error with the QRAFT Risk Indicator, but also if it believes that the recommended securities would not further the Fund’s investment objective. There is no limit placed on the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in Equity ETFs or Debt ETFs (i.e., the Fund may invest 0% to 100% of its assets in Equity ETFs or Debt ETFs). Due to the weekly adjustment of the Fund’s portfolio based on scores from the QRAFT Risk Indicator, the Adviser expects that the Fund will frequently purchase and sell shares of securities.

AIDB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIDB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIDB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIDB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIDB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

AIDB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIDB Category Low Category High AIDB % Rank
Net Assets 3.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIDB % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

AIDB - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIDB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

AIDB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

AIDB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIDB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

AIDB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIDB Category Low Category High AIDB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.38% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIDB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIDB Category Low Category High AIDB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIDB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

AIDB - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

