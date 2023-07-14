Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$28.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.4
$41.53
$45.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AHYB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Select High Yield ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Stephen Kotsen

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high-yield debt securities. A high-yield security is one that has been rated below the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (for example, below BBB by Standard & Poor’s Corporation or below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.), or, if unrated, determined by the investment advisor to be of similar quality. High-yield securities are also referred to as junk bonds.
The portfolio managers generally operate a long-only strategy using a bottom-up investment philosophy by investing in companies that they believe can carry debt loads through different economic cycles. The portfolio managers look for companies that demonstrate the ability to generate strong, sustainable cash flow, which may enable them to decrease leverage and improve their ratings. The portfolio managers also use a top-down investment overlay to identify areas of the high yield market that they believe are undervalued relative to the rest of the market. The portfolio managers decide which debt securities to buy and sell by, among other things:
•    identifying debt securities that satisfy the fund’s credit quality standards;
•    considering the price of the security and the issuer’s financial history, condition, management and prospects;
•    assessing current and anticipated interest rates;
•    evaluating current economic conditions and the risk of inflation; or
•    evaluating special features of the debt securities that may make them more or less attractive to alternatives.
The portfolio managers will actively allocate the fund’s assets in a range of high-yield corporate bonds. The fund also may invest in preferred securities, convertible securities and cash and cash equivalents. The fund will invest primarily in securities rated BB or B, but may invest a portion of its portfolio in securities rated BBB and above, or CCC and below.
The fund has no average maturity limitations. The fund typically invests in debt securities with maturities of 3-10 years, but may also hold securities maturing in less than 3 years and more than 10 years.
The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. American Century Investment Management, Inc. (the advisor) has hired Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management Inc. (the
subadvisor) to make investment recommendations for the fund by delivering a model portfolio together with portfolio parameters to the advisor. The advisor has investment discretion to implement the model portfolio delivered by the subadvisor.
Read More

AHYB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AHYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -39.9% 6.2% 95.78%
1 Yr 4.8% -22.1% 21.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AHYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -44.3% 3.7% N/A
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AHYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.9% 6.2% 96.73%
1 Yr N/A -22.1% 22.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AHYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -44.3% 3.7% N/A
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

AHYB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AHYB Category Low Category High AHYB % Rank
Net Assets 28.5 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 90.53%
Number of Holdings 481 2 2736 30.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.15 M -492 M 2.55 B 93.95%
Weighting of Top 10 14.66% 3.0% 100.0% 91.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 8.00%
  2. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 3.73%
  3. Ford Motor Credit Co LLC 4.13 08/04/2025 0.67%
  4. Adient Global Holdings Ltd 4.88 08/15/2026 0.66%
  5. Connect Finco SARL / Connect US Finco LLC 6.75 10/01/2026 0.66%
  6. Ford Motor Credit Co LLC 5.11 05/03/2029 0.65%
  7. Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC 5.50 05/15/2029 0.64%
  8. Ford Motor Credit Co LLC 3.82 11/02/2027 0.62%
  9. TransDigm Inc 5.50 11/15/2027 0.61%
  10. CSC Holdings LLC 6.50 02/01/2029 0.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AHYB % Rank
Bonds 		94.47% 0.00% 154.38% 47.44%
Cash 		9.44% -52.00% 100.00% 31.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.61% 0.00% 14.10% 37.50%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 94.50%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 90.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 61.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHYB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		9.44% 0.00% 99.98% 38.34%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 90.38%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 93.81%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.32%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.17% 89.46%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 91.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHYB % Rank
US 		94.47% 0.00% 150.64% 15.26%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 96.17% 84.08%

AHYB - Expenses

Operational Fees

AHYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.02% 3.87% 87.32%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.84% 24.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AHYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AHYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AHYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 327.00% N/A

AHYB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AHYB Category Low Category High AHYB % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.43% 0.00% 39.36% 79.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AHYB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AHYB Category Low Category High AHYB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AHYB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AHYB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Kotsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Steve Kotsen, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with NCRAM. He has been the portfolio manager for NCRAM’s High Yield Total Return Strategy since 2000, including numerous separate accounts and commingled vehicles. He joined NCRAM in December 1998 and initially worked as a credit analyst primarily responsible for the Gaming, Lodging, Leisure, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, Homebuilding, Building Products, Printing, Publishing, and Shipping industries. Previously, he was a portfolio manager and credit analyst at Lazard Frères Asset Management. Mr. Kotsen received his M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia Business School in 1995, and his B.A. in International Relations from Princeton University in 1991. Mr. Kotsen is a CFA® charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Rene Casis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Amy Chang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Amy Yu Chang, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of NCRAM.

Derek Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Leung, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager, joined Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management Inc. in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager for NCRAM’s high yield total return portfolios since 2019. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Leung received his B.A. in Economics from Yale University in May 2003.

David Crall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2021

0.54

0.5%

David Crall, CFA, is the President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Investment Officer (CIO), and a Managing Director with NCRAM. He is also a member of NCRAM’s Board of Directors. Mr. Crall became President and CEO of NCRAM in June 2019, and in this capacity he is responsible for the firm’s overall management and business strategy. In addition, as CIO since January 2010, he leads the investment activities and investment team of NCRAM. He is the Chair of NCRAM’s Investment, New Product, Risk Monitoring, and ESG Committees. Previously, he was a portfolio manager and co-head of the high yield bond team at NCRAM, encompassing primarily high yield bonds but also public-side management of loans and distressed investments, since 2000. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager of various high yield accounts at NCRAM since 1997, and an analyst in the high yield group at NCRAM for various industries since 1992. Mr. Crall received his B.A. from Yale University in 1992. He is a CFA® charterholder, a member of the CFA institute, and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.07 2.92

