Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$210 M

Holdings in Top 10

0.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.9
$19.18
$23.90

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AGOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Adaptive ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Brian Shevland

Fund Description

As an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund’s portfolio manager seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of capital appreciation by investing in exchange-traded funds that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and not affiliated with the Fund (“Portfolio Funds”) that invest in equity securities of any market capitalization of issuers from a number of countries throughout the world, including emerging market countries. In addition to its indirect investments, the Fund may also invest directly in individual large cap equities and fixed income securities, as well as put and call options on index ETFs, sector ETFs, individual equities, and cash and cash equivalents as part of its risk management strategy. The Fund is considered “diversified” under the 1940 Act.
The strategy primarily utilizes ETFs and equities but may also use fixed income securities to diversify the Fund’s asset classes. The Manager uses a top-down approach to identify sectors that the manager believes will produce strong performance relative to the overall market and makes investments to capitalize on these market predictions. Top-down investing is an investment analysis approach that involves looking first at the macro picture of the economy, and then looking at the smaller factors in finer detail. After looking at the big-picture conditions around the world, the manager then examines the general market conditions followed by particular industry sectors to select those sectors that it predicts will outperform the market. The fixed income securities in which the Fund will invest will be investment grade and may be of any duration or maturity.
The Fund will employ a risk management strategy intended to manage the volatility of the Fund’s returns and manage the overall risk of investing in the Fund. The risk management strategy monitors technical metrics on equity indices that may identify periods where there is potential for higher equity market risk. These technical metrics use mathematically based tools to identify positive or negative trends in equity indices, so, when the technical metrics identify a negative trend, there may be a potential for higher equity market risk.  When periods of declining equity markets are more likely, the risk management strategy will reduce equity exposure. When employing this risk management strategy, the Fund may allocate a significant percentage of its assets to cash and cash equivalents. When employing the risk management strategy, in addition to cash and cash equivalents, the Fund may utilize a hedge overlay for downside protection, which will include put and call options and ETFs that have exposure to changes in volatility or offer inverse performance to equity markets (inverse ETFs).  The hedge overlay will be used when the Advisor believes there is the potential for higher risk of loss in equity markets.
The Portfolio Funds will not be limited in their investments by market capitalization or sector criteria, and may invest in foreign securities, including foreign securities in emerging markets. The Portfolio Funds in which the Fund invests will have investment objectives similar to the Fund’s or will otherwise hold permitted investments under the Fund’s investment policies.  Although the Fund principally invests in Portfolio Funds with no sales related expenses or very low sales related expenses, the Fund is not precluded from investing in Portfolio Funds with sales-related expenses, redemption fees, and/or service fees. The portfolio manager will sell a Portfolio Fund when a more attractive investment opportunity is identified, or the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced due to increases or decreases in the Fund’s net assets. As a result of its strategy, the Fund may have a relatively high level of portfolio turnover compared to other mutual funds, which may affect the Fund’s performance due to higher transactions costs and higher taxes. Portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor in making investment decisions.
Read More

AGOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -23.1% 13.0% 94.07%
1 Yr 17.7% -35.8% 24.9% 42.63%
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.8% 16.5% 0.43%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.6% 12.6% 0.48%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -48.5% 15.7% N/A
2021 N/A -10.0% 21.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -7.6% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 8.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.8% 13.0% 98.02%
1 Yr N/A -35.8% 24.9% 42.63%
3 Yr N/A* -18.8% 16.5% 0.43%
5 Yr N/A* -14.6% 12.6% 0.48%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -48.5% 15.7% N/A
2021 N/A -10.0% 21.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -6.8% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 11.4% N/A

AGOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGOX Category Low Category High AGOX % Rank
Net Assets 210 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 51.97%
Number of Holdings 40 2 3255 51.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 93.7 M 349 K 12.1 B 49.21%
Weighting of Top 10 0.53% 22.2% 100.0% 76.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MONEYMKT 8.65%
  2. ETF 6.77%
  3. ETF 6.02%
  4. ETF 5.45%
  5. ETF 5.34%
  6. ETF 5.12%
  7. ETF 4.75%
  8. ETF 4.64%
  9. ETF 4.01%
  10. ETF 3.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGOX % Rank
Cash 		99.11% -65.52% 88.88% 46.06%
Stocks 		0.89% 0.00% 238.38% 13.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 9.06%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 27.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 13.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 78.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGOX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 82.08%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 85.77% 4.72%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 69.34%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 27.83%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 74.06%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 4.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 54.72%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 70.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 37.51% 85.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 25.83% 67.92%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.73% 26.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGOX % Rank
US 		0.89% -1.19% 235.84% 16.93%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 21.65%

AGOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.63% 0.44% 3.72% 39.13%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 72.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

AGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 50.99%

AGOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGOX Category Low Category High AGOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.17% 0.00% 37.53% 37.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGOX Category Low Category High AGOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.12% 13.72% 81.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Shevland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2012

9.7

9.7%

Brian began his career in 2000 focused on research and securities analysis. Prior to Bluestone, Brian founded and managed Shevland Capital, an investment management firm. He has significant experience in the analysis and trading of ETFs and equities as well as researching companies in a variety of industries and sectors. Brian graduated with a BS in Business from the Honors Scholars Program at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, studied International Finance at University of Roehampton in London, England, and completed coursework on investment management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Brian holds the Series 7, 24, 63 & 65 securities licenses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.64 13.0

