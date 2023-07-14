Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$210 M
Holdings in Top 10
0.5%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-23.1%
|13.0%
|94.07%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-35.8%
|24.9%
|42.63%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.8%
|16.5%
|0.43%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.6%
|12.6%
|0.48%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.8%
|6.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|11.4%
|N/A
|AGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|210 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|51.97%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|2
|3255
|51.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|93.7 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|49.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|0.53%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|76.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGOX % Rank
|Cash
|99.11%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|46.06%
|Stocks
|0.89%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|13.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|9.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|27.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|13.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|78.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGOX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|82.08%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|4.72%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|69.34%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|27.83%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|74.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|4.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|54.72%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|70.75%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|85.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|67.92%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|26.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGOX % Rank
|US
|0.89%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|16.93%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|21.65%
|AGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.44%
|3.72%
|39.13%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|72.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|50.99%
|AGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|37.53%
|37.94%
|AGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|AGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|81.12%
|AGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2012
9.7
9.7%
Brian began his career in 2000 focused on research and securities analysis. Prior to Bluestone, Brian founded and managed Shevland Capital, an investment management firm. He has significant experience in the analysis and trading of ETFs and equities as well as researching companies in a variety of industries and sectors. Brian graduated with a BS in Business from the Honors Scholars Program at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, studied International Finance at University of Roehampton in London, England, and completed coursework on investment management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Brian holds the Series 7, 24, 63 & 65 securities licenses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.64
|13.0
