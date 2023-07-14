As an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund’s portfolio manager seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of capital appreciation by investing in exchange-traded funds that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and not affiliated with the Fund (“Portfolio Funds”) that invest in equity securities of any market capitalization of issuers from a number of countries throughout the world, including emerging market countries. In addition to its indirect investments, the Fund may also invest directly in individual large cap equities and fixed income securities, as well as put and call options on index ETFs, sector ETFs, individual equities, and cash and cash equivalents as part of its risk management strategy . The Fund is considered “diversified” under the 1940 Act.

The strategy primarily utilizes ETFs and equities but may also use fixed income securities to diversify the Fund’s asset classes. The Manager uses a top-down approach to identify sectors that the manager believes will produce strong performance relative to the overall market and makes investments to capitalize on these market predictions. Top-down investing is an investment analysis approach that involves looking first at the macro picture of the economy, and then looking at the smaller factors in finer detail. After looking at the big-picture conditions around the world, the manager then examines the general market conditions followed by particular industry sectors to select those sectors that it predicts will outperform the market. The fixed income securities in which the Fund will invest will be investment grade and may be of any duration or maturity.

The Fund will employ a risk management strategy intended to manage the volatility of the Fund’s returns and manage the overall risk of investing in the Fund. The risk management strategy monitors technical metrics on equity indices that may identify periods where there is potential for higher equity market risk. These technical metrics use mathematically based tools to identify positive or negative trends in equity indices, so, when the technical metrics identify a negative trend, there may be a potential for higher equity market risk. When periods of declining equity markets are more likely, the risk management strategy will reduce equity exposure. When employing this risk management strategy, the Fund may allocate a significant percentage of its assets to cash and cash equivalents. When employing the risk management strategy, in addition to cash and cash equivalents, the Fund may utilize a hedge overlay for downside protection, which will include put and call options and ETFs that have exposure to changes in volatility or offer inverse performance to equity markets (inverse ETFs). The hedge overlay will be used when the Advisor believes there is the potential for higher risk of loss in equity markets.

The Portfolio Funds will not be limited in their investments by market capitalization or sector criteria, and may invest in foreign securities, including foreign securities in emerging markets. The Portfolio Funds in which the Fund invests will have investment objectives similar to the Fund’s or will otherwise hold permitted investments under the Fund’s investment policies. Although the Fund principally invests in Portfolio Funds with no sales related expenses or very low sales related expenses, the Fund is not precluded from investing in Portfolio Funds with sales-related expenses, redemption fees, and/or service fees. The portfolio manager will sell a Portfolio Fund when a more attractive investment opportunity is identified, or the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced due to increases or decreases in the Fund’s net assets. As a result of its strategy, the Fund may have a relatively high level of portfolio turnover compared to other mutual funds, which may affect the Fund’s performance due to higher transactions costs and higher taxes. Portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor in making investment decisions.