Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF

ETF
AGIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.6251 -0.18 -0.71%
primary theme
N/A
AGIX (ETF)

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.6251 -0.18 -0.71%
primary theme
N/A
AGIX (ETF)

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.6251 -0.18 -0.71%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 07/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF

AGIX | ETF

$24.63

-

-

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
$24.63
$24.80

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 07/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF

AGIX | ETF

$24.63

-

-

1.00%

AGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of “Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and Technology” companies and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund considers a company to be an “AI and Technology” company if it is classified in the Technology economy within the FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification system (“RBICS”), which requires a company to generate at least 50% of its revenue from within the Technology economy, and has an AI Exposure Score greater than zero. An “AI and Technology” company will generally operate in the following industries as categorized by RBICS: computer peripherals, data processing services, information technology services, internet retail, internet software/services, packaged software, semiconductors, or telecommunications equipment. An AI Exposure Score is a proprietary score used by the Underlying Index (as defined below) that attempts to quantify the exposure of a company with regards to AI. It is measured in a range from 0 (no exposure) to 5 (highest exposure) and is based on the company's public business descriptions, public filings, press releases, and financial disclosures that directly indicate involvement in AI-related business or the incorporation of AI technologies into their key operations, offerings and research and development activities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests principally in instruments in the Solactive Etna Artificial General Intelligence Index (the “Underlying Index”) and, with respect to these investments in instruments in the Underlying Index, the Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund also may invest in the securities of private companies with exposure to AI businesses, which are not securities included in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is a modified, free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the equity performance of companies in developed markets with exposure to AI businesses. Solactive AG (“Index Provider”) defines developed countries as the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, or United States.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must meet the following criteria:

(1) a constituent of the Solactive GBS Global Markets All Cap USD Index PR;
(2) issued by a company with a minimum free float market capitalization of at least $2 billion;
(3) listed for at least one month and have a minimum average daily trading volume of $2 million as measured over the last one-month and six-month periods;
(4) classified by the FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification system (“RBICS”) as being in biotechnology, computer peripherals, data processing services, information technology services, internet retail, internet software/services, motor vehicles, packaged software, semiconductors, or telecommunications equipment; and
(5) have an AI Exposure Score (as discussed below) greater than zero.

The issuers included in the Underlying Index may include small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap companies.

The Sub-Adviser (as defined below) assigns each eligible security a proprietary AI Exposure Score from zero to five on a quarterly basis and the Index Provider categorizes each security into one of three categories: AI Applications, AI Hardware, or AI Infrastructure. The AI Hardware category includes semiconductor and data center companies that power the training of large language models; the AI Infrastructure category includes companies that provide cloud, security and data management for large language models; and the AI Applications category includes companies that leverage AI technologies within their business models, products and services to drive efficiencies cost savings, new revenue streams or improved customer experience services.

The Underlying Index is weighted such that no more than 40% of the Underlying Index is composed of securities within each category. Within each category, each constituent’s weight is determined by a combination of the security’s AI Exposure Score and the security’s free-float market capitalization subject to a maximum weight of 10% and a minimum weight of 0.5%. If any weights above 5% add up to more than 50% of the Underlying Index, the Index Provider will cap such weights at 10% 9% 8% 7% 6% and 4.5%, accordingly. The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), or the Fund’s sub-adviser, Etna Capital Management Company Ltd. (“Etna” or “Sub-Adviser”).

The Fund may invest in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). Certain other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund expects to replicate (or hold all components of) the Underlying Index, the Fund reserves the right to use representative sampling for the portion of the Fund that tracks the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of June 28th, 2024, the Underlying Index included 41 securities of companies with a capitalization range of approximately $8.3 billion to $3.1 trillion and an average market capitalization of approximately $440.6 billion. The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of June 28th, 2024, issuers in the Technology economy sector (92.6%) represented significant portions of the Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in the securities of private companies with exposure to AI businesses. In selecting securities of private companies, the Sub-Adviser looks for companies with exposure to AI businesses that are similar to companies in the Underlying Index that may be preparing for an initial public offering. However, the Sub-Adviser may also invest in companies in earlier stages of development.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

AGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGIX Category Low Category High AGIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

AGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.99% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

AGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

AGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGIX Category Low Category High AGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGIX Category Low Category High AGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

AGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×