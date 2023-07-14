The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is designed to broadly capture the U.S. investment grade, fixed income securities market while seeking to enhance yield within desired risk parameters and constraints. Rather than re-weight individual securities, the Index uses a rules-based approach to re-weight subgroups of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index with the aim of earning a higher yield while broadly retaining the risk characteristics of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The 20 subgroups identified in the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index reflect the different risk dimensions of investment grade securities such as sector (asset class) exposure (i.e., treasuries, agency, credit, and securitized), interest rate risk (i.e., duration) and credit risk (i.e., spread). Yield can typically be increased by shifting exposure along any of a number of these risk dimensions and re-weighting the subcomponents of the Index. At the security level, the Index draws from the universe defined by the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, which consists of investment grade debt

securities denominated in U.S. dollars. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, debt securities must have at least $250 million in par amount outstanding with the exception of asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities which must have an original deal size of $500 million, a minimum tranche size of $25 million, and at least $300 million of the original transaction still outstanding. The Index consists of U.S. Treasuries and U.S. Government-related bonds (e.g., obligations of the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities), corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass- through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities that are publicly offered for sale in the United States. Index components are U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities with fixed rate coupons that have at least one year to final maturity.

The Index segments the eligible universe of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities into subgroups defined by sector, quality and maturity characteristics. There are 20 defined subgroups, with six subgroups covering the treasury and agency sectors, nine covering the credit markets, and the remaining five covering securitized securities. The Index employs a proprietary weighting methodology that seeks to enhance yield by allocating more weight to subgroups with higher yields while maintaining defined risk constraints designed to mitigate volatility and turnover drift from the eligible U.S. investment grade fixed income universe. Subgroups with higher yields are identified based on a subgroup’s yield to worst measurements, rather than its yield to maturity. Yield to worst refers to the lowest potential yield that can be received on a bond without issuer default. The Index uses yield to worst measurements to determine the yield of each subgroup, except the three mortgage-backed securities subgroups, which use yield to worst calculations of Treasury bonds whose maturities match the average life of its mortgage securities plus their option-adjusted spreads. However, to retain the broad risk characteristics of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, the Index also employs constraints that include caps on tracking error volatility, duration, sector and subgroup weights, and turnover. The Index’s constraints are capped relative to the constraints of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. For example, the total weight of the subgroups in each of the four sectors of the Index – treasuries, agency, credit, and securitized – cannot deviate from their weights in the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index by more than 20%, 10%, 20% and 20%, respectively. The weights are determined at the sub-group level (negative weights for a sub-group are not permitted) and passed down to the individual security level, where each security’s weight is equal to the subgroup weight multiplied by its market capitalization weight within the subgroup. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis.

The duration range of the Index is expected to be within one year of the duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. Historically, such universe has had a duration range between approximately three and seven years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a portfolio to changes in interest rates with a longer duration portfolio being more sensitive to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a fund with a portfolio duration of seven years would be expected to drop by 7% for every 1% increase in interest rates.

A significant portion of the bonds represented in the Index are U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities. U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities are securities issued by entities such as Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”) and Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) that are backed by pool of mortgages. Most transactions in mortgage-backed pass-through securities occur through standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement, referred to as a “to-be-announced transaction” or “TBA Transaction.” In a TBA Transaction, the buyer and seller agree upon general trade parameters such as agency, settlement date, par amount and price. The actual pools delivered generally are determined two days prior to the settlement date; however, it is not anticipated that the Fund will receive pools, but instead will participate in rolling TBA Transactions. The Fund expects to enter into such contracts on a regular basis. The Fund, pending settlement of such contracts, will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid short term instruments.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other fixed income securities and/or such other investments, including other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in fixed income securities with characteristics similar to the Index constituents, that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe will help the Fund track the performance of the Index. Other fixed income securities will consist primarily of investment grade securities with similar risk characteristics as the Index components, but up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets may be held in non-investment grade securities with credit ratings deemed to be of no less than BB.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.