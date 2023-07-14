Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$827 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.4
$41.00
$46.15

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AGGY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Jul 09, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    23700000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Nieman

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is designed to broadly capture the U.S. investment grade, fixed income securities market while seeking to enhance yield within desired risk parameters and constraints. Rather than re-weight individual securities, the Index uses a rules-based approach to re-weight subgroups of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index with the aim of earning a higher yield while broadly retaining the risk characteristics of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The 20 subgroups identified in the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index reflect the different risk dimensions of investment grade securities such as sector (asset class) exposure (i.e., treasuries, agency, credit, and securitized), interest rate risk (i.e., duration) and credit risk (i.e., spread). Yield can typically be increased by shifting exposure along any of a number of these risk dimensions and re-weighting the subcomponents of the Index. At the security level, the Index draws from the universe defined by the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, which consists of investment grade debt

securities denominated in U.S. dollars. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, debt securities must have at least $250 million in par amount outstanding with the exception of asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities which must have an original deal size of $500 million, a minimum tranche size of $25 million, and at least $300 million of the original transaction still outstanding. The Index consists of U.S. Treasuries and U.S. Government-related bonds (e.g., obligations of the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities), corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass- through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities that are publicly offered for sale in the United States. Index components are U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities with fixed rate coupons that have at least one year to final maturity.

The Index segments the eligible universe of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities into subgroups defined by sector, quality and maturity characteristics. There are 20 defined subgroups, with six subgroups covering the treasury and agency sectors, nine covering the credit markets, and the remaining five covering securitized securities. The Index employs a proprietary weighting methodology that seeks to enhance yield by allocating more weight to subgroups with higher yields while maintaining defined risk constraints designed to mitigate volatility and turnover drift from the eligible U.S. investment grade fixed income universe. Subgroups with higher yields are identified based on a subgroup’s yield to worst measurements, rather than its yield to maturity. Yield to worst refers to the lowest potential yield that can be received on a bond without issuer default. The Index uses yield to worst measurements to determine the yield of each subgroup, except the three mortgage-backed securities subgroups, which use yield to worst calculations of Treasury bonds whose maturities match the average life of its mortgage securities plus their option-adjusted spreads. However, to retain the broad risk characteristics of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, the Index also employs constraints that include caps on tracking error volatility, duration, sector and subgroup weights, and turnover. The Index’s constraints are capped relative to the constraints of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. For example, the total weight of the subgroups in each of the four sectors of the Index – treasuries, agency, credit, and securitized – cannot deviate from their weights in the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index by more than 20%, 10%, 20% and 20%, respectively. The weights are determined at the sub-group level (negative weights for a sub-group are not permitted) and passed down to the individual security level, where each security’s weight is equal to the subgroup weight multiplied by its market capitalization weight within the subgroup. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis.

The duration range of the Index is expected to be within one year of the duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. Historically, such universe has had a duration range between approximately three and seven years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a portfolio to changes in interest rates with a longer duration portfolio being more sensitive to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a fund with a portfolio duration of seven years would be expected to drop by 7% for every 1% increase in interest rates.

A significant portion of the bonds represented in the Index are U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities. U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities are securities issued by entities such as Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”) and Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) that are backed by pool of mortgages. Most transactions in mortgage-backed pass-through securities occur through standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement, referred to as a “to-be-announced transaction” or “TBA Transaction.” In a TBA Transaction, the buyer and seller agree upon general trade parameters such as agency, settlement date, par amount and price. The actual pools delivered generally are determined two days prior to the settlement date; however, it is not anticipated that the Fund will receive pools, but instead will participate in rolling TBA Transactions. The Fund expects to enter into such contracts on a regular basis. The Fund, pending settlement of such contracts, will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid short term instruments.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other fixed income securities and/or such other investments, including other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in fixed income securities with characteristics similar to the Index constituents, that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe will help the Fund track the performance of the Index. Other fixed income securities will consist primarily of investment grade securities with similar risk characteristics as the Index components, but up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets may be held in non-investment grade securities with credit ratings deemed to be of no less than BB.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

AGGY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGGY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -4.3% 5.1% 7.44%
1 Yr -2.1% -15.7% 164.5% 5.62%
3 Yr -5.1%* -12.2% 47.9% 12.94%
5 Yr 0.2%* -10.0% 55.6% 6.82%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.7% 5.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGGY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 131.9% 27.97%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 6.21%
2020 1.9% -9.6% 118.7% 20.06%
2019 2.8% -0.4% 5.8% 0.99%
2018 -0.3% -2.2% 3.3% 9.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGGY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.7% -15.5% 5.1% 99.71%
1 Yr -9.8% -16.1% 164.5% 98.28%
3 Yr -0.7%* -12.2% 47.9% 5.73%
5 Yr 0.8%* -10.0% 55.6% 6.04%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGGY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 131.9% 27.97%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 6.31%
2020 1.9% -9.6% 118.7% 20.06%
2019 2.8% -0.4% 5.8% 0.99%
2018 -0.3% -2.2% 3.3% 25.18%

AGGY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGGY Category Low Category High AGGY % Rank
Net Assets 827 M 2.88 M 287 B 53.83%
Number of Holdings 2629 1 17234 12.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 128 M -106 M 27.6 B 64.75%
Weighting of Top 10 10.93% 3.7% 123.9% 94.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CITI TRI PARTY REPO 1.46%
  2. Tennessee Valley Authority 0.89%
  3. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.84%
  4. Tennessee Valley Authority 0.56%
  5. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 0.42%
  6. Tennessee Valley Authority 0.41%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.37%
  8. Tennessee Valley Authority 0.36%
  9. Tennessee Valley Authority 0.35%
  10. Ginnie Mae II Pool 0.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGGY % Rank
Bonds 		90.96% 3.97% 268.18% 77.99%
Cash 		8.48% -181.13% 95.99% 18.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.56% 0.00% 7.93% 78.10%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 60.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 65.42%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 47.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGGY % Rank
Securitized 		36.52% 0.00% 98.40% 30.64%
Government 		28.72% 0.00% 86.23% 41.50%
Corporate 		25.95% 0.00% 100.00% 65.51%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.42% 0.00% 95.99% 27.09%
Municipal 		0.39% 0.00% 100.00% 48.90%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 64.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGGY % Rank
US 		84.95% 3.63% 210.09% 58.69%
Non US 		6.01% -6.54% 58.09% 73.10%

AGGY - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGGY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 20.64% 96.65%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.76% 5.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AGGY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGGY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGGY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% 22.22%

AGGY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGGY Category Low Category High AGGY % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.61% 0.00% 10.77% 5.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGGY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGGY Category Low Category High AGGY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% -1.28% 8.97% 55.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGGY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGGY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Nieman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2020

1.54

1.5%

Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.

Nancy Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.

Gregg Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

