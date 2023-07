The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

The Index

The Index is comprised of A-Shares issued by the 50 largest companies in the China A-Shares market. The Index is a net total return index, which means that the performance of the Index assumes that dividends paid by the Index constituents, net of any withholding taxes, are reinvested in additional shares of such Index constituents.

The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index compiled and published by FTSE International Limited (“FTSE” or the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund, Pacer Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”), CSOP Asset Management Limited (the “Sub-Adviser”), or the Fund’s distributor. The Index is a real-time, tradable index comprising the largest 50 China A-Share companies by full market capitalization of the FTSE China A All Cap Free Index. The Index is a subset of the FTSE China A All Cap Free Index, FTSE’s most comprehensive benchmark for the Chinese A-Share market. It is denominated and quoted in Chinese Yuan (“CNY”) and comprised of stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock and Shenzhen Stock Exchange main markets, the Shenzhen SME Board and/or the Shenzhen ChiNext

Board. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index and relative weightings of the Index constituents based on the Index’s methodology, and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.

As of June 30, 2022, the 10 largest constituent securities of the Index represented approximately 48.53% of the Index.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

A-Shares are a specific classification of equity securities issued by companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”). A-Shares are denominated and traded in renminbi (“RMB”), the official currency of the PRC, on the Shenzhen and Shanghai Stock Exchanges.

Since November of 2014, foreign investors have been permitted to invest in eligible China A-Shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program. The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, which was launched in 2014, established a securities trading and clearing program that enables mutual stock market access between mainland China and Hong Kong. Through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, foreign investors such as the Fund can trade eligible China A-Shares subject to trading limits and rules and regulations as may be issued from time to time. More recently, in December of 2016 foreign investors are also permitted to invest in eligible China A-Shares listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program. While the Fund may access China A-Shares through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program in the future, it has no immediate plans to do so.

The Sub-Adviser, on behalf of the Fund, will invest in eligible China A-Shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. These investments include: (i) interests in pooled investment vehicles tracking the Index or similar indexes, including affiliated and non-U.S. funds (certain of these funds may not be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and therefore are not subject to the same investor protections as the Fund); and (ii) other securities not included in the Index (including H-Shares, which are shares of a company incorporated in mainland China that are denominated in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or other foreign exchange). The Fund also may invest in money market instruments, cash, and cash equivalents.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index). Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.