First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

Active ETF
AFMC
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.3464 -0.2 -0.77%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

AFMC | Active ETF

$25.35

$4.9 M

0.73%

$0.18

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$4.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
$20.00
$25.54

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AFMC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 04, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    100002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Erickson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in U.S.-listed equity securities issued by mid capitalization companies. The Fund defines mid capitalization companies as those that, at the time of investment, have a market capitalization between the minimum and maximum market capitalization of a widely recognized index of mid capitalization companies based upon the composition of the index at the time of investment. As of November 30, 2022, the minimum market capitalization of the referenced index was $1.95 billion and the maximum was $18.39 billion. The Fund is not required to sell a security if its market capitalization falls outside the Fund’s minimum or maximum market capitalization range at any time after its acquisition by the Fund.The Fund is actively managed primarily relying on a multi-factor quantitative methodology with active risk management to construct a portfolio of securities exhibiting exposures to one or more investing factors. The multi-factor quantitative methodology currently used by the Fund may take into account the following factors: (i) value; (ii) momentum; (iii) quality; and (iv) low volatility. These factors are briefly defined below.Value is a measure of a security’s price relative to the fundamental value of that security.Momentum is a measure of the price performance of a security versus a market average, another security or universe of securities.Quality is a measure of the strength of a security’s fundamentals.Volatility is a measure of the magnitude of a security’s price fluctuations over time.The Fund’s active strategy gives it the flexibility to alter the investing factors used in the construction of the Fund’s portfolio in response to changes in market conditions, emergent academic research or other considerations. The Fund’s active risk management allows the investment advisor to maintain exposure to desired factors while controlling exposure to industries/sectors, single stock risk and other risks.
Read More

AFMC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -23.7% 34.1% 12.37%
1 Yr 20.1% -41.1% 31.8% 3.54%
3 Yr 14.4%* -20.8% 21.3% 6.54%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 80.9% 52.09%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 11.3% 56.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -52.6% 20.1% 25.64%
2021 12.1% -25.0% 15.1% 7.57%
2020 1.9% -2.9% 196.6% 73.44%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.5% -27.0% 34.1% 96.21%
1 Yr -6.8% -41.1% 48.6% 92.19%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 21.3% 18.27%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 80.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -52.6% 20.1% 25.64%
2021 12.1% -25.0% 15.1% 7.57%
2020 1.9% -2.9% 196.6% 73.44%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

AFMC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFMC Category Low Category High AFMC % Rank
Net Assets 4.9 M 481 K 145 B 96.98%
Number of Holdings 246 1 2445 28.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 301 K 3.49 K 10.8 B 99.25%
Weighting of Top 10 12.81% 2.9% 100.0% 71.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Steel Dynamics Inc 2.07%
  2. Reliance Steel Aluminum Co 1.86%
  3. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.53%
  4. AutoNation Inc 1.25%
  5. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc 1.06%
  6. Taylor Morrison Home Corp 0.95%
  7. EMCOR Group Inc 0.93%
  8. Bank OZK 0.93%
  9. Cirrus Logic Inc 0.93%
  10. PulteGroup Inc 0.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFMC % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 0.00% 100.57% 22.61%
Cash 		0.29% -2.51% 100.00% 77.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 48.49%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 48.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 47.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 48.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFMC % Rank
Industrials 		17.38% 0.00% 45.89% 42.57%
Technology 		14.20% 0.00% 40.65% 68.01%
Financial Services 		12.95% 0.00% 46.10% 59.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.86% 2.49% 46.48% 51.13%
Healthcare 		10.63% 0.00% 47.15% 43.32%
Real Estate 		8.61% 0.00% 25.82% 43.07%
Basic Materials 		8.32% 0.00% 26.18% 9.82%
Energy 		4.70% 0.00% 58.13% 58.44%
Consumer Defense 		4.04% 0.00% 32.18% 47.86%
Utilities 		3.74% 0.00% 18.97% 49.62%
Communication Services 		2.56% 0.00% 30.98% 51.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFMC % Rank
US 		98.20% 0.00% 100.04% 32.66%
Non US 		1.51% 0.00% 27.19% 44.97%

AFMC - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.03% 33.98% 77.95%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 46.58%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

AFMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% N/A

AFMC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFMC Category Low Category High AFMC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.73% 0.00% 3.05% 12.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFMC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFMC Category Low Category High AFMC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -2.06% 3.38% 25.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFMC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AFMC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Bush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Chris Bush is Vice President of strategy research. He joined First Trust in May 2005. Chris is responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity investment strategies and he became a member of First Trust Advisors Sub-Equity Investment Committee in 2018. Chris received his BS in Business Administration from John Brown University in 2005 and is currently pursuing a Masters in Data Science from Northwestern University. He has over 15 years of financial services industry experience and is a recipient of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

