Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in investment-grade debt securities; and

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities of foreign issuers.

We invest principally in investment-grade debt securities, including corporate, municipal, mortgage- and asset-backed securities and U.S. Government obligations. These securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates and may include debt securities of both domestic and developed market foreign issuers. We may also use futures to manage risk, to enhance return or as a substitute for purchasing the underlying security. While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect to maintain an overall portfolio dollar-weighted average effective duration that is within 20% of that of the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index, had a duration of 6.14 years, as of October 31, 2024. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest

rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.