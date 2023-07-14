Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

16.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

92.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
$10.55
$12.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AESR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anfield
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    10075000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Van de Zilver

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of ETFs (“Underlying Funds”) that each invest at least 80% of their assets in U.S. equity securities. The Fund is not managed relative to an index and has broad flexibility to allocate its assets across different types of securities and sectors of the U.S. equity markets. The Fund defines equity securities to include ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks. The Fund will invest primarily in large capitalization issuers, although its assets may be invested in securities of any market capitalization. Based on the Sub-Adviser’s tactical investment style, the Fund will invest in Underlying Funds based on the Sub-Adviser’s macroeconomic and asset cycle investing methodology that determines the rank order of equity sectors, and then makes periodic shifts to i) capitalize on market opportunities, or ii) avoid market declines. The Fund expects to hold between eight to ten Underlying Funds at any given time. The core of the Fund’s portfolio will be comprised of a combination of the 11 main industry sectors that make up the S&P 500 Index, although additional positions may be included in the Fund’s securities. Over- and under-weights of industry sectors are determined by the overall market and sector outlook. The Fund is generally rebalanced and adjusted on a quarterly basis, or when changing conditions warrant an adjustment.

Through its investments in Underlying Funds, the Fund may also invest in various types of derivatives, including exchange listed and over the counter (“OTC”) futures, options, total return swaps, forwards and repurchase agreements. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments, to reduce certain exposures or to “hedge” against market volatility and other risks.

The Fund’s investment process includes both a top-down macroeconomic analysis and a forecasting methodology. The Sub-Adviser conducts an annual analysis of the state of the investment universe based on economic, political, and market conditions, which is used to forecast the outlook for various asset classes and industry sectors. The Sub-Adviser uses proprietary methods to continuously monitor the state of the national and international economy and markets for significant changes in order to invest in those sectors and market categories with the highest potential for positive returns during periods of relative economic strength while de-allocating from equities and utilizing defensive positioning such as allocations to cash when economic and market environments weaken. The Fund’s tactical strategy further employs a proprietary analysis of fundamental, business cycle, and technical factors that specifically affect the securities used in the Fund’s strategy. The Fund will sell a portfolio holding when the security no longer meets its investment criteria or when a more attractive investment is available.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading. For the purpose of achieving income, the Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

AESR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AESR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -14.3% 36.7% 57.71%
1 Yr 16.2% -34.8% 38.6% 15.89%
3 Yr 10.7%* -27.6% 93.5% 15.60%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 71.57%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 79.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AESR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -56.3% 28.9% 17.10%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 16.23%
2020 6.1% -13.9% 183.6% 10.43%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AESR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.5% -20.5% 36.7% 94.65%
1 Yr -2.0% -34.8% 40.3% 90.74%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% 20.45%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AESR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -56.3% 28.9% 17.17%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 16.77%
2020 6.1% -13.9% 183.6% 10.35%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

AESR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AESR Category Low Category High AESR % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 84.26%
Number of Holdings 25 2 4154 97.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 114 M 288 K 270 B 70.65%
Weighting of Top 10 92.44% 1.8% 106.2% 1.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HEALTH CARE SELECT SECTOR 20.69%
  2. CONSUMER STAPLES SPDR 14.50%
  3. TECHNOLOGY SELECT SECT SP 12.22%
  4. INVESCO QQQ TRUST SERIES 11.71%
  5. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR 9.01%
  6. CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SE 7.00%
  7. INDUSTRIAL SELECT SECT SP 6.87%
  8. SPDR SP 500 ETF 6.75%
  9. UTILITIES SELECT SECTOR S 4.69%
  10. LAMB WESTON 0.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AESR % Rank
Stocks 		98.35% 0.00% 130.24% 65.16%
Cash 		1.65% -102.29% 100.00% 33.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 96.39%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 96.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 96.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 96.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AESR % Rank
Financial Services 		21.32% 0.00% 55.59% 6.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.90% 0.00% 30.33% 2.29%
Technology 		17.80% 0.00% 48.94% 83.66%
Healthcare 		10.21% 0.00% 60.70% 91.98%
Energy 		9.64% 0.00% 41.64% 3.21%
Industrials 		9.47% 0.00% 29.90% 45.11%
Basic Materials 		6.57% 0.00% 25.70% 6.56%
Communication Services 		2.69% 0.00% 27.94% 93.05%
Consumer Defense 		2.40% 0.00% 47.71% 95.19%
Utilities 		0.57% 0.00% 20.91% 81.53%
Real Estate 		0.43% 0.00% 31.91% 83.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AESR % Rank
US 		96.35% 0.00% 127.77% 53.27%
Non US 		2.00% 0.00% 32.38% 49.66%

AESR - Expenses

Operational Fees

AESR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.01% 49.27% 32.54%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 92.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.69%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AESR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AESR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AESR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 496.00% 59.86%

AESR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AESR Category Low Category High AESR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.50% 0.00% 23.92% 15.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AESR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AESR Category Low Category High AESR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.12% -54.00% 6.06% 80.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AESR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AESR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Van de Zilver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2019

2.46

2.5%

Peter is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Risk Management at Anfield Capital Management, LLC. Peter has over 25 years of investment management experience, and retired in 2010 from a senior position in the PIMCO Portfolio Analytics group to work on developing quantitative trading algorithms. At PIMCO, he was responsible for the architecture, development and implementation of many of their Analytics and Risk Management systems. Peter holds the CFA designation and holds degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Economics from the Universities of Utrecht & Amsterdam, as well as an MA degree in Economics from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles

David Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2019

2.46

2.5%

Mr. Young has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anfield Capital Management, LLC since 2009, and Regents Park Funds, LLC since 2016. Mr. Young has worked with many of the largest and most sophisticated institutional and private investors in investment strategy, portfolio management and asset allocation. At the end of 2008, he retired as Executive Vice President with Pacific Investment Management Company to rejoin the U.C. Irvine Merage School of Business as Adjunct Professor of Finance, and create Anfield Capital Management, LLC. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Young was head of PIMCO’s account management group in London where he built a team of 25 investment professionals managing over 200 client accounts across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

