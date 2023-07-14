Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
16.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$115 M
Holdings in Top 10
92.4%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of ETFs (“Underlying Funds”) that each invest at least 80% of their assets in U.S. equity securities. The Fund is not managed relative to an index and has broad flexibility to allocate its assets across different types of securities and sectors of the U.S. equity markets. The Fund defines equity securities to include ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks. The Fund will invest primarily in large capitalization issuers, although its assets may be invested in securities of any market capitalization. Based on the Sub-Adviser’s tactical investment style, the Fund will invest in Underlying Funds based on the Sub-Adviser’s macroeconomic and asset cycle investing methodology that determines the rank order of equity sectors, and then makes periodic shifts to i) capitalize on market opportunities, or ii) avoid market declines. The Fund expects to hold between eight to ten Underlying Funds at any given time. The core of the Fund’s portfolio will be comprised of a combination of the 11 main industry sectors that make up the S&P 500 Index, although additional positions may be included in the Fund’s securities. Over- and under-weights of industry sectors are determined by the overall market and sector outlook. The Fund is generally rebalanced and adjusted on a quarterly basis, or when changing conditions warrant an adjustment.
Through its investments in Underlying Funds, the Fund may also invest in various types of derivatives, including exchange listed and over the counter (“OTC”) futures, options, total return swaps, forwards and repurchase agreements. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments, to reduce certain exposures or to “hedge” against market volatility and other risks.
The Fund’s investment process includes both a top-down macroeconomic analysis and a forecasting methodology. The Sub-Adviser conducts an annual analysis of the state of the investment universe based on economic, political, and market conditions, which is used to forecast the outlook for various asset classes and industry sectors. The Sub-Adviser uses proprietary methods to continuously monitor the state of the national and international economy and markets for significant changes in order to invest in those sectors and market categories with the highest potential for positive returns during periods of relative economic strength while de-allocating from equities and utilizing defensive positioning such as allocations to cash when economic and market environments weaken. The Fund’s tactical strategy further employs a proprietary analysis of fundamental, business cycle, and technical factors that specifically affect the securities used in the Fund’s strategy. The Fund will sell a portfolio holding when the security no longer meets its investment criteria or when a more attractive investment is available.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading. For the purpose of achieving income, the Fund may engage in securities lending.
|Period
|AESR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|57.71%
|1 Yr
|16.2%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|15.89%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|15.60%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|71.57%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|79.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|AESR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|17.10%
|2021
|11.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|16.23%
|2020
|6.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|10.43%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|AESR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.5%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|94.65%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|90.74%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|20.45%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AESR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|17.17%
|2021
|11.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|16.77%
|2020
|6.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|10.35%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|AESR
|Category Low
|Category High
|AESR % Rank
|Net Assets
|115 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|84.26%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|2
|4154
|97.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|114 M
|288 K
|270 B
|70.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.44%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|1.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AESR % Rank
|Stocks
|98.35%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|65.16%
|Cash
|1.65%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|33.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|96.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|96.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|96.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|96.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AESR % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.32%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|6.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.90%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|2.29%
|Technology
|17.80%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|83.66%
|Healthcare
|10.21%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|91.98%
|Energy
|9.64%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|3.21%
|Industrials
|9.47%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|45.11%
|Basic Materials
|6.57%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|6.56%
|Communication Services
|2.69%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|93.05%
|Consumer Defense
|2.40%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|95.19%
|Utilities
|0.57%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|81.53%
|Real Estate
|0.43%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|83.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AESR % Rank
|US
|96.35%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|53.27%
|Non US
|2.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|49.66%
|AESR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|32.54%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|92.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|AESR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AESR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AESR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|59.86%
|AESR
|Category Low
|Category High
|AESR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.50%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|15.90%
|AESR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AESR
|Category Low
|Category High
|AESR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.12%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|80.17%
|AESR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2023
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.921
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2019
2.46
2.5%
Peter is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Risk Management at Anfield Capital Management, LLC. Peter has over 25 years of investment management experience, and retired in 2010 from a senior position in the PIMCO Portfolio Analytics group to work on developing quantitative trading algorithms. At PIMCO, he was responsible for the architecture, development and implementation of many of their Analytics and Risk Management systems. Peter holds the CFA designation and holds degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Economics from the Universities of Utrecht & Amsterdam, as well as an MA degree in Economics from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2019
2.46
2.5%
Mr. Young has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anfield Capital Management, LLC since 2009, and Regents Park Funds, LLC since 2016. Mr. Young has worked with many of the largest and most sophisticated institutional and private investors in investment strategy, portfolio management and asset allocation. At the end of 2008, he retired as Executive Vice President with Pacific Investment Management Company to rejoin the U.C. Irvine Merage School of Business as Adjunct Professor of Finance, and create Anfield Capital Management, LLC. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Young was head of PIMCO’s account management group in London where he built a team of 25 investment professionals managing over 200 client accounts across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
