Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities related to emerging market countries. Debt securities in which the fund invests include sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, emerging markets corporate debt securities, and emerging markets debt investments. Emerging markets debt investments include emerging markets derivatives whose reference securities are corporate and sovereign debt securities. Investments are predominantly made in instruments denominated in U.S. dollars but the fund may also invest in securities denominated in local emerging markets currency. The portfolio managers select investments for the fund using proprietary fundamental research, quantitative model inputs and qualitative assessments that consider multiple inputs such as macroeconomic factors, country and fundamental issuer analysis, and market and relative value.

The fund considers an emerging market country to be any country other than a developed country. However, the fund typically invests in the subset of emerging markets countries that comprise the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. In determining where a company is located, the portfolio managers will consider various factors, including where the company is headquartered, where the company’s principal operations are located, where a majority of the company’s revenues are derived, where the principal trading market is located and the country in which the company was legally organized. The weight given to each of these factors will vary depending on the circumstances in a given case.

The fund invests in both investment-grade and high-yield debt securities. Investment grade securities are those that have been rated in one of the top four credit quality categories by an independent rating agency or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. High-yield securities, which are also known as “junk bonds,” are those that have been rated by an independent rating agency below the highest four categories or determined by the advisor to be of similar quality. The fund has no average maturity or duration limitations.

The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as interest rate futures contracts. The fund may use derivative instruments to earn income, enhance returns, increase liquidity, manage target duration, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets, and/or hedge its exposure to particular investments.

The portfolio managers may engage in hedging of portfolio positions, which usually involves entering into a derivative transaction that has the opposite characteristic of the position being hedged. The net effect of these two positions is intended to reduce or eliminate the exposure created by the first position.

The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider the fund requirements and standards described above, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics.