Client First Investment Management LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, will apply a multi-factor objective rules-based model (the “Model”) in determining broad U.S. equity market trends and selecting investments for the Fund. The Model is developed and maintained by the Adviser and utilizes a U.S. equity market regime filter to identify long-term trends. The Model calculates technical momentum indicators, such as longer-term moving averages, to determine whether the broader U.S. equity market, defined as the 500 largest exchange-traded securities in the United States, is in an uptrend or in a downtrend. When the five-day simple moving average (“SMA”) of the broader U.S. equity market closes above its 200-day SMA as determined on the last trading day each week, the broader U.S. equity market is in an uptrend and the exposure of the Fund will be 100% in equities. When the five day SMA of the broader U.S. equity market closes below its 200 day SMA as determined on the last trading day each week, the broader U.S. equity market is in a downtrend and the exposure of the Fund will be 100% in 1-to-3-Month US Treasury Bills and cash. The Adviser buys and sells securities for the Fund in accordance with the Model’s rules-based prescriptions.

When the U.S. equity market is in an uptrend, the Adviser will use the Model’s technical momentum indicators, including rate of change (a measure of the rate of change in a security’s price over a specified period of time) and average true range (a measure of the rate of volatility in a security’s share price over a specified period of time), to rank all of the stocks in the Fund’s investment universe after market close on the last trading day of each week. Stocks that have positive rates of change and lower volatility will be ranked higher by the Model. From that objective numerical ranking, the Adviser selects the highest ranked stocks. The Fund is non-diversified and will initially hold 25 stocks that are equally weighted at time of purchase. Thereafter, the Model will re-rank the stocks in the Fund’s investment universe on a weekly basis and the Adviser will adjust the Fund’s portfolio each week in accordance with the Model. In accordance with the Model, the Fund will continue to hold a stock that is no longer one of the 25 highest ranked stocks until the ranking of such stock falls below a threshold ranking specified by the Model. If the Model prescribes that the Fund should sell certain holdings as a result of such stocks falling below such threshold, those will be replaced by the next highest ranked stocks in the Model’s objective rankings that the Fund does not already own.

The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit drawdowns during broad U.S. equity market downtrends. A drawdown is the amount of investment value lost during a significant market decline. To achieve the Fund’s secondary objective, the Fund will sell all of its equity holdings when the Model indicates the U.S. equity market is entering a long-term downward trend and invest its entire portfolio in short-term US Treasuries such as 1- to 3-month US Treasury bills, as well as cash and cash equivalents, to prevent extended declines and preserve capital. When the Model then identifies the broad U.S. equity market is in an uptrend again, the Fund will again invest in an equally weighted portfolio of equity securities in accordance with the Model’s rankings.

The Fund will primarily own common stocks, but may also invest in equity securities of REITS to the extent such REITS are among the 1,000 largest capitalized U.S.-listed stocks. A REIT is a corporation, trust or association dedicated to owning, operating or financing income-producing real estate.

