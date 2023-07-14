Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.7%
1 yr return
18.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$52.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.3%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities of U.S. companies that meet its politically conservative criteria (i.e., “conservative values”). The equity securities in which the Fund invests will generally be those of companies with large market capitalizations.
Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000 Index or S&P 500 Index (the “Large Cap Indexes”). The size of the companies in the Large Cap Indexes changes with market conditions and the composition of the Indexes. The Adviser generally defines large cap as greater than $4.0 Billion.
The Fund’s strategy reflects the Adviser’s conviction that politically active companies negatively impact their shareholders’ value by misallocating the company’s resources, as well as supporting issues and causes, which are opposed to conservative political beliefs and values. Representative examples of which are: belief in “American Exceptionalism,” individual liberty, and free enterprise. The misallocation of resources is a strong indication that the company’s managers are not solely focused on maximizing shareholder value. As such the Adviser believes such companies constitute poor long-term investment opportunities when compared to companies which focus solely on shareholder value and are consequently avoided.
The Fund is actively managed and seeks to avoid ownership of companies which the Adviser determines with the use of negative screening are perceived as hostile to conservative values resulting from having a negative reputation among politically conservative investors, business activities which alienate politically conservative customers and employees, and disproportionate support of liberal causes. Such support could be financial, as part of corporate governance, marketing, business strategy or public activism, campaign contributions and advocacy by the company and or its senior management. Representative examples of a liberal causes include advocacy groups and campaigns that support Planned Parenthood, the Center for American Progress and the Courage to Change PAC.
Given the qualitative and quantitative analysis required to determine a company’s alignment with conservative values, the Adviser has considerable discretion regarding the selection of securities which will achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
Companies are continually evaluated by the Adviser for portfolio exclusion or inclusion based on financial reporting and data sources, such as, but not limited to: press releases, social media, advertising, lobbying efforts, data from Federal and State Election Commissions, market research, surveys, polling, as well as Fund Investor sourced research and opinion. Fund Investor sourced research and opinion is captured through a proprietary web-based advocacy platform that allows the Fund’s investors to nominate companies for portfolio exclusion or inclusion. Representative examples of these data sources are political contributions as reported by the Federal Election Commission (FEC), jointly signed letters by corporate executives of a political nature, retail investor polling of company favorably. Nominations will take place at least quarterly. These nominations are one of several data sources considered by the Adviser in the Fund’s security selection process. The Adviser is not bound by the results and the Adviser will not use “Fund Investor sourced research and opinion” for all investment decisions.
The Fund will generally hold the common stock of 200 to 500 companies with large market capitalizations. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to be broadly diversified with exposure to growth and value as well as to all economic sectors. The Fund seeks to manage active risk to capitalization-weighted benchmarks such as the Russell 1000 and S&P 500. The Fund relies on the investment discretion of its Adviser with respect to the selection and management of its portfolio of investments. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities. Companies screened out of the Fund’s portfolio for non-alignment with conservative values are disclosed daily on the Fund’s public website.
The Fund’s investment objective is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate an index.
|Period
|ACVF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|94.85%
|1 Yr
|18.9%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|7.45%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ACVF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|28.0%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|0.52%
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|ACVF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|96.21%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|8.86%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ACVF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|28.0%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|0.52%
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|ACVF
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACVF % Rank
|Net Assets
|52.4 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|91.16%
|Number of Holdings
|374
|2
|4154
|23.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.18 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|91.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.33%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|86.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACVF % Rank
|Stocks
|99.59%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|6.36%
|Cash
|0.28%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|91.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|50.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|51.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|48.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|48.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACVF % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|23.88%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|42.72%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|60.50%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|51.75%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|27.73%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|29.20%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|40.76%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|86.48%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|16.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|76.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|42.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACVF % Rank
|US
|99.59%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|29.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|49.86%
|ACVF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|46.50%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|87.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ACVF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ACVF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACVF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|ACVF
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACVF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.72%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|35.77%
|ACVF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ACVF
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACVF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|42.02%
|ACVF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Oct 28, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Oct 28, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Oct 28, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
