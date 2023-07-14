Home
American Conservative Values ETF

ACVF | Active ETF

$34.29

$52.4 M

0.72%

$0.25

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

18.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$52.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.3
$26.90
$34.35

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

American Conservative Values ETF

ACVF | Active ETF

$34.29

$52.4 M

0.72%

$0.25

0.75%

ACVF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Conservative Values ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Austin Wen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities of U.S. companies that meet its politically conservative criteria (i.e., “conservative values”). The equity securities in which the Fund invests will generally be those of companies with large market capitalizations.

Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000 Index or S&P 500 Index (the “Large Cap Indexes”). The size of the companies in the Large Cap Indexes changes with market conditions and the composition of the Indexes. The Adviser generally defines large cap as greater than $4.0 Billion.

The Fund’s strategy reflects the Adviser’s conviction that politically active companies negatively impact their shareholders’ value by misallocating the company’s resources, as well as supporting issues and causes, which are opposed to conservative political beliefs and values. Representative examples of which are: belief in “American Exceptionalism,” individual liberty, and free enterprise. The misallocation of resources is a strong indication that the company’s managers are not solely focused on maximizing shareholder value. As such the Adviser believes such companies constitute poor long-term investment opportunities when compared to companies which focus solely on shareholder value and are consequently avoided.

The Fund is actively managed and seeks to avoid ownership of companies which the Adviser determines with the use of negative screening are perceived as hostile to conservative values resulting from having a negative reputation among politically conservative investors, business activities which alienate politically conservative customers and employees, and disproportionate support of liberal causes. Such support could be financial, as part of corporate governance, marketing, business strategy or public activism, campaign contributions and advocacy by the company and or its senior management. Representative examples of a liberal causes include advocacy groups and campaigns that support Planned Parenthood, the Center for American Progress and the Courage to Change PAC.

Given the qualitative and quantitative analysis required to determine a company’s alignment with conservative values, the Adviser has considerable discretion regarding the selection of securities which will achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Companies are continually evaluated by the Adviser for portfolio exclusion or inclusion based on financial reporting and data sources, such as, but not limited to: press releases, social media, advertising, lobbying efforts, data from Federal and State Election Commissions, market research, surveys, polling, as well as Fund Investor sourced research and opinion. Fund Investor sourced research and opinion is captured through a proprietary web-based advocacy platform that allows the Fund’s investors to nominate companies for portfolio exclusion or inclusion. Representative examples of these data sources are political contributions as reported by the Federal Election Commission (FEC), jointly signed letters by corporate executives of a political nature, retail investor polling of company favorably. Nominations will take place at least quarterly. These nominations are one of several data sources considered by the Adviser in the Fund’s security selection process. The Adviser is not bound by the results and the Adviser will not use “Fund Investor sourced research and opinion” for all investment decisions.

The Fund will generally hold the common stock of 200 to 500 companies with large market capitalizations. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to be broadly diversified with exposure to growth and value as well as to all economic sectors. The Fund seeks to manage active risk to capitalization-weighted benchmarks such as the Russell 1000 and S&P 500. The Fund relies on the investment discretion of its Adviser with respect to the selection and management of its portfolio of investments. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities. Companies screened out of the Fund’s portfolio for non-alignment with conservative values are disclosed daily on the Fund’s public website.

The Fund’s investment objective is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate an index.

ACVF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACVF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -51.8% 22.1% 94.85%
1 Yr 18.9% -58.9% 46.9% 7.45%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACVF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 28.0% -69.4% 53.7% 0.52%
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACVF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 96.21%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 8.86%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACVF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 28.0% -69.4% 53.7% 0.52%
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

ACVF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACVF Category Low Category High ACVF % Rank
Net Assets 52.4 M 177 K 1.21 T 91.16%
Number of Holdings 374 2 4154 23.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.18 M 1.74 K 270 B 91.08%
Weighting of Top 10 28.33% 1.8% 100.0% 86.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MICROSOFT CORP 7.56%
  2. CISCO SYSTEMS INC 3.50%
  3. NVIDIA CORP 3.01%
  4. HOME DEPOT INC THE 2.89%
  5. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CLASS B 2.78%
  6. MATERCARD INC CLASS A 2.67%
  7. TESLA INC 2.08%
  8. PROCTER GAMBLE CO THE 2.05%
  9. COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP 2.04%
  10. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACVF % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 0.00% 130.24% 6.36%
Cash 		0.28% -102.29% 100.00% 91.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 50.62%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 51.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 48.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 48.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACVF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 23.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 42.72%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 60.50%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 51.75%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 27.73%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 29.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 40.76%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 86.48%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 16.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 76.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 42.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACVF % Rank
US 		99.59% 0.00% 127.77% 29.53%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 49.86%

ACVF - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACVF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 2.95% 46.50%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 87.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ACVF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACVF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACVF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

ACVF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACVF Category Low Category High ACVF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.72% 0.00% 19.15% 35.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACVF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACVF Category Low Category High ACVF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 42.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACVF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACVF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tom Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

