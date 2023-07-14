Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

Net Assets

$72 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.5
$40.34
$49.06

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ACSI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Customer Satisfaction ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Exponential ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1575000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology created and maintained by CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. (“CSat”), the Fund’s index provider and the investment adviser for the Predecessor Fund (defined below), in partnership with the American Customer Satisfaction Index, LLC, an affiliate of CSat and owner/publisher of the leading national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction (the “Customer Satisfaction Data”). Calculation of the Customer Satisfaction Data incorporates surveys of more than 100,000 household customers each year to identify trends in customer satisfaction and provide benchmarking insights for companies, industry trade associations, and government agencies.

American Customer Satisfaction Investable Index

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to measure the performance of U.S.-listed companies whose customers have been surveyed and who have been assigned a customer satisfaction score as part of the Customer Satisfaction Data (collectively, “ACSI Companies”).

Construction of the Index begins with over 400 ACSI Companies across 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. The initial universe is then screened to eliminate companies whose stock is not principally listed on a U.S. exchange, whose market capitalization is less than $1 billion, or for which the Customer Satisfaction Data is statistically insignificant. The Index is comprised of ACSI Companies in the 25 industries (as classified by the Customer Satisfaction Data) with the highest customer retention, and the company(ies) with the highest ACSI Score (described below) in each such industry will be included in the Index (the “Index Companies”). One to three ACSI Companies from each industry are included in the Index based on the number of ACSI Companies in a given industry. The Index will generally be comprised of 25 to 35 companies at the time of each rebalance of the Index.

A company’s ACSI Score is calculated by utilizing a proprietary model to evaluate customers’ Customer Satisfaction Data based on questions that measure the following facets of satisfaction with a product or service:

Customer Expectations Customer expectations is a measure of the customer’s anticipation of the quality of a company’s products or services. Expectations represent both prior consumption experience, which includes some nonexperiential information like advertising and word-of-mouth, and a forecast of the company’s ability to deliver quality in the future.
Perceived Quality Perceived quality is a measure of the customer’s evaluation via recent consumption experience of the quality of a company’s products or services. Quality is measured in terms of both customization, which is the degree to which a product or service meets the customer’s individual needs, and reliability, which is the frequency with which things go wrong with the product or service.
Perceived Value Perceived value is a measure of quality relative to price paid. Although price (value for money) is often very important to the customer’s first purchase, it usually has a somewhat smaller impact on satisfaction for repeat purchases.

At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the Index is sector-weighted to reflect the overall U.S. large cap market, industry-weighted based on the highest ACSI Score of any Index Company within an industry, and equal-weighted within each industry, subject to the constraints described below.

Sector Weighting. At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the Index weight is allocated to each economic sector based on the aggregate number of the Index Companies in each sector relative to that of each other sector, provided that such weights will be adjusted upward or downward if necessary to better reflect the weight of such sector in the overall U.S. large cap market. Unallocated Index weight resulting from such downward adjustments is re-allocated first equally to sectors requiring an upward weight adjustment and then equally to all sectors to the extent they stay within the Index’s constraints.

Industry Weighting. At the time of each rebalance of the Index, within each economic sector, the Index weight is allocated to each industry based on the highest ACSI Score of any Index Company within such industry relative to the highest ACSI Score for companies in each other industry within such sector.

Security Weighting. At the time of each rebalance of the Index, Index Companies within an industry are equally weighted, subject to a maximum of 12% for any individual Index Company.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted on a quarterly basis after market close on the 10th trading day of each January, April, July, and October. The data used to compute each ACSI Company’s score is updated based on the Customer Satisfaction Data on a rolling basis, no less often than quarterly, with new data replacing earlier data collected in the same period of the previous year.

The Index was created by CSat in 2016 in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Predecessor Fund. CSat is not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Adviser”), a Tidal Financial Group company.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in investments that are tied economically to the United States. Such policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon approval by the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Tidal ETF Trust (the “Trust”) and 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index (such as other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

ACSI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACSI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -14.3% 36.7% 54.78%
1 Yr 9.9% -34.8% 38.6% 50.45%
3 Yr 11.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 9.48%
5 Yr 8.8%* -30.4% 97.2% 13.97%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 73.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACSI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -56.3% 28.9% 50.46%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 23.14%
2020 7.1% -13.9% 183.6% 5.01%
2019 5.7% -8.3% 8.9% 40.22%
2018 -1.0% -13.5% 12.6% 7.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACSI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.5% -20.5% 36.7% 97.59%
1 Yr -7.1% -34.8% 40.3% 96.46%
3 Yr 13.7%* -27.6% 93.5% 7.38%
5 Yr 11.0%* -29.7% 97.2% 7.48%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACSI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -56.3% 28.9% 50.53%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 23.68%
2020 7.1% -13.9% 183.6% 4.93%
2019 5.7% -8.3% 8.9% 40.90%
2018 -1.0% -10.9% 12.6% 22.37%

ACSI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACSI Category Low Category High ACSI % Rank
Net Assets 72 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 87.35%
Number of Holdings 35 2 4154 91.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.9 M 288 K 270 B 85.48%
Weighting of Top 10 47.35% 1.8% 106.2% 10.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 10.13%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 8.69%
  3. Tesla Inc 4.57%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp 4.27%
  5. United Parcel Service Inc 4.19%
  6. Hershey Co/The 4.07%
  7. Motorola Solutions Inc 3.93%
  8. JetBlue Airways Corp 3.86%
  9. CVS Health Corp 3.46%
  10. Walt Disney Co/The 3.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACSI % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 0.00% 130.24% 15.27%
Cash 		0.12% -102.29% 100.00% 83.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 49.06%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 49.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 46.84%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 46.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACSI % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		20.59% 0.00% 30.33% 2.14%
Technology 		18.13% 0.00% 48.94% 82.75%
Financial Services 		14.26% 0.00% 55.59% 37.56%
Communication Services 		13.59% 0.00% 27.94% 5.04%
Consumer Defense 		12.19% 0.00% 47.71% 6.79%
Industrials 		8.90% 0.00% 29.90% 53.21%
Healthcare 		8.20% 0.00% 60.70% 94.12%
Utilities 		4.15% 0.00% 20.91% 13.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 92.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 91.60%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 96.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACSI % Rank
US 		99.88% 0.00% 127.77% 3.09%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 95.64%

ACSI - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACSI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 49.27% 63.00%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 72.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ACSI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACSI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACSI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 0.00% 496.00% 75.29%

ACSI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACSI Category Low Category High ACSI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.71% 0.00% 23.92% 17.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACSI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACSI Category Low Category High ACSI % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -54.00% 6.06% 65.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACSI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACSI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2021

1.03

1.0%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

