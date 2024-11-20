Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.0
$50.01
$50.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ACLO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW AAA CLO ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW Family of Investment Companies
  • Inception Date
    Nov 18, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. dollar-denominated CLOs that are, at the time of purchase, rated AAA (or an equivalent rating) by at least one of the major rating agencies or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change.

The Fund has no restrictions on investment maturity. The Fund may purchase CLOs in both the primary market (e.g., directly from the issuer) and in the secondary market. A CLO is ordinarily issued by a trust or other special purpose entity (“SPE”) and is a security backed by an underlying portfolio of loan obligations, which may include, among others, domestic and non-U.S. senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans, “covenant lite” loans (which have few or no financial maintenance covenants) and subordinate corporate loans, including loans that may be rated below investment grade or equivalent unrated loans, and high yield bonds rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), held by such issuer. The cash flows from the SPE are split into two or more tranches of debt that vary in risk and yield. The riskiest CLO tranche is the “equity” tranche, which bears the first loss from defaults from the bonds or loans in the SPE and serves to protect the other, more senior tranches from default (though such protection is not complete). Since it is partially protected from defaults, a “senior” CLO tranche typically has higher ratings and lower yields than its underlying securities and may be rated AAA.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in CLOs denominated in any currency and in CLOs that are, at the time of purchase, rated AA or A (or an equivalent rating) by at least one of the major rating agencies or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in floating- and fixed-rate CLOs. The Fund may also buy when-issued securities and participate in delayed delivery transactions. When-issued and delayed delivery transactions involve a commitment to purchase or sell specific securities at a predetermined price or yield in which payment and delivery take place after the customary settlement period for that type of security. Typically, no interest accrues to the purchaser until the security is delivered.

The Fund uses a bottom-up analysis to select CLO investments which considers various factors, including an assessment of the CLO manager, the CLO’s underlying collateral, expected performance under various stress scenarios and an analysis of the CLO’s documentation and structural terms.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, for risk management or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options, futures and swap agreements, as well as interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

ACLO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACLO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACLO Category Low Category High ACLO % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACLO % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ACLO - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.20% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ACLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ACLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACLO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACLO Category Low Category High ACLO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACLO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACLO Category Low Category High ACLO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACLO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ACLO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

