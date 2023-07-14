The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by selecting primarily a portfolio of U.S.-traded securities of non-U.S. organizations, most often American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in ADRs and in securities that have economic characteristics similar to ADRs. The Fund invests in developed and emerging markets and may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund also may invest in repurchase agreements.

The Fund’s investment focus follows the Sub-Advisor’s core philosophy of relative strength. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. The strategy is entirely based on market movement of the securities and there is no company fundamental data involved in the analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s process is systematic and removes emotion from the day-to-day decision making. In implementing the strategy, the Sub-Advisor takes into account current sector and industry group allocations in order to keep the strategy diversified. There is no consideration given to the allocation between developed and emerging markets; the strategy will allocate between the two depending on global price trends.