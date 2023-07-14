Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

AADR | Active ETF

$50.73

$28.4 M

1.01%

$0.51

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$28.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.6
$43.80
$52.74

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AADR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    AdvisorShares
  • Inception Date
    Jul 20, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    865000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Lewis

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by selecting primarily a portfolio of U.S.-traded securities of non-U.S. organizations, most often American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in ADRs and in securities that have economic characteristics similar to ADRs. The Fund invests in developed and emerging markets and may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund also may invest in repurchase agreements.

The Fund’s investment focus follows the Sub-Advisor’s core philosophy of relative strength. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. The strategy is entirely based on market movement of the securities and there is no company fundamental data involved in the analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s process is systematic and removes emotion from the day-to-day decision making. In implementing the strategy, the Sub-Advisor takes into account current sector and industry group allocations in order to keep the strategy diversified. There is no consideration given to the allocation between developed and emerging markets; the strategy will allocate between the two depending on global price trends.

Read More

AADR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AADR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -15.6% 25.6% 95.64%
1 Yr 12.5% -15.2% 27.0% 80.50%
3 Yr -0.4%* -27.6% 9.3% 51.36%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.8% 35.4% 47.58%
10 Yr 5.5%* -3.7% 9.5% 13.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AADR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -49.5% -11.5% 13.92%
2021 3.7% -11.8% 9.8% 20.24%
2020 4.2% -1.7% 22.8% 84.73%
2019 7.9% -1.0% 9.7% 6.42%
2018 -7.3% -7.5% 11.0% 99.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AADR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.0% -35.3% 25.6% 96.79%
1 Yr -14.0% -46.8% 27.0% 98.17%
3 Yr 7.6%* -27.6% 13.1% 3.47%
5 Yr 4.3%* -9.8% 35.4% 19.25%
10 Yr 8.0%* -3.0% 9.9% 5.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AADR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -49.5% -11.5% 13.92%
2021 3.7% -11.8% 9.8% 20.24%
2020 4.2% -1.7% 22.8% 84.73%
2019 7.9% -1.0% 9.7% 6.42%
2018 -7.3% -7.5% 11.0% 99.71%

AADR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AADR Category Low Category High AADR % Rank
Net Assets 28.4 M 167 K 150 B 91.51%
Number of Holdings 38 5 516 90.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.5 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 89.63%
Weighting of Top 10 38.05% 10.3% 99.1% 25.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 12.95%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S 5.36%
  3. Tenaris SA 3.70%
  4. UBS Group AG 3.40%
  5. ABB Ltd 3.22%
  6. YPF SA 3.10%
  7. RELX PLC 3.00%
  8. America Movil SAB de CV 2.98%
  9. POSCO Holdings Inc 2.90%
  10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 2.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AADR % Rank
Stocks 		99.25% 88.72% 101.51% 14.06%
Cash 		0.75% -1.51% 11.28% 82.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 50.46%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 56.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 44.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 46.31%

AADR - Expenses

Operational Fees

AADR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 37.19% 57.71%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 50.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.98%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.80% 0.78%

Sales Fees

AADR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AADR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AADR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% 86.02%

AADR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AADR Category Low Category High AADR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 6.95% 5.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AADR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AADR Category Low Category High AADR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -1.69% 3.16% 39.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AADR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AADR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Lewis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2016

5.75

5.8%

John Lewis is a Senior Portfolio manager with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. In this role, John is responsible for the investment strategies used in various different indexes and models. Since joining Dorsey Wright in 2002, John continues to develop strategies for the firm’s Systematic Relative Strength series of separate accounts, the Technical Leaders Index methodology, global asset allocation strategies, and multiple series of UITs. His work is technically-driven and focuses on relative strength and momentum as the main factors in the investment process. John continuously authors research on relative strength investing and has become one of the foremost experts on the subject. He is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a member of the Market Technician’s Association and the American Association of Professional Technical Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

