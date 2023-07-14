Dividend Investing Ideas Center
7.5%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$28.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.1%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by selecting primarily a portfolio of U.S.-traded securities of non-U.S. organizations, most often American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in ADRs and in securities that have economic characteristics similar to ADRs. The Fund invests in developed and emerging markets and may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund also may invest in repurchase agreements.
The Fund’s investment focus follows the Sub-Advisor’s core philosophy of relative strength. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. The strategy is entirely based on market movement of the securities and there is no company fundamental data involved in the analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s process is systematic and removes emotion from the day-to-day decision making. In implementing the strategy, the Sub-Advisor takes into account current sector and industry group allocations in order to keep the strategy diversified. There is no consideration given to the allocation between developed and emerging markets; the strategy will allocate between the two depending on global price trends.
|Period
|AADR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-15.6%
|25.6%
|95.64%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-15.2%
|27.0%
|80.50%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-27.6%
|9.3%
|51.36%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|47.58%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-3.7%
|9.5%
|13.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|AADR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.0%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|13.92%
|2021
|3.7%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|20.24%
|2020
|4.2%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|84.73%
|2019
|7.9%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|6.42%
|2018
|-7.3%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|99.71%
|Period
|AADR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|AADR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|AADR
|Category Low
|Category High
|AADR % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.4 M
|167 K
|150 B
|91.51%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|5
|516
|90.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.5 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|89.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.05%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|25.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AADR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.25%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|14.06%
|Cash
|0.75%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|82.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|50.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|56.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|44.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|46.31%
|AADR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|57.71%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.98%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|0.78%
|AADR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AADR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AADR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|330.00%
|86.02%
|AADR
|Category Low
|Category High
|AADR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.01%
|0.00%
|6.95%
|5.29%
|AADR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AADR
|Category Low
|Category High
|AADR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|39.44%
|AADR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.540
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.752
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2016
5.75
5.8%
John Lewis is a Senior Portfolio manager with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. In this role, John is responsible for the investment strategies used in various different indexes and models. Since joining Dorsey Wright in 2002, John continues to develop strategies for the firm’s Systematic Relative Strength series of separate accounts, the Technical Leaders Index methodology, global asset allocation strategies, and multiple series of UITs. His work is technically-driven and focuses on relative strength and momentum as the main factors in the investment process. John continuously authors research on relative strength investing and has become one of the foremost experts on the subject. He is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a member of the Market Technician’s Association and the American Association of Professional Technical Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
