Dividend.com's new special report unravels Millennials’ interest in dividend investing. Leverage insights about this age demographic and get prepared for the generational wealth transfer. Learn what resonates for younger clients and grow your practice with confidence.
The report identifies:
The need for financial advisors to focus on Millennials.
The values and goals of Millennials.
How dividend investing aligns with Millennials' goals and values.
Dividend.com's new special report unravels Millennials’ interest in dividend investing. Leverage insights about this age demographic and get prepared for the generational wealth transfer. Learn what resonates for younger clients and grow your practice with confidence.
The report identifies:
The need for financial advisors to focus on Millennials.
The values and goals of Millennials.
How dividend investing aligns with Millennials' goals and values.