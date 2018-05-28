Connecticut Water Services
Connecticut Water Services
CTWS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CTWS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CTWS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-21.66%
|
-13.23%
|
-4.21%
|
7.50%
|
22.99%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Bank of America Leads 201 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Home Depot Leads 213 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Stocks going ex-dividend this week led by Home Depot
News
PepsiCo Increases Dividend by 15%
Anish Sharma
|
This week, PepsiCo increases its dividend by a stunning 15%.
News
Bank of America Corp Leads 200 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 200 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 28.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Utility Networks
Additional Links:
Connecticut Water Service- (CTWS)-operates as a regulated water company in Connecticut. It operates in three segments: Water Activities, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. As of December 31, 2007, Connecticut Water Service supplied water to 84,418 customers in 41 towns in Connecticut. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$8.10
$1.00
14.085%
$13.95
$0.00
0.000%
$3.08
-$0.32
-9.412%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$33.11
-$0.27
-0.809%
$34.25
$34.25
-2.975%
$0.15
$0.15
0.000%
$138.05
-$2.12
-1.512%
$34.38
-$0.55
-1.536%
$29.32
-$0.56
-1.874%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
CTWS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover