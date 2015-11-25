Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP Partnership Units (Bermuda)
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP Partnership Units (Bermuda)
Compare BEP to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
BEP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BEP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BEP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
5.10%
|
15.73%
|
77.20%
|
3.00%
|
0%
|
0
Trade BEP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BEP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BEP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Is Green Energy Finally Producing Some “Green” for Portfolios?
Aaron Levitt
|
Thanks to dwindling costs, rising public demand and pro-green political policies, renewable energy...
News
Can Renewable Energy Pay Dividends?
Aaron Levitt
|
Can Renewable Energy Pay Dividends?
News
Follow Norway’s Lead Into Infrastructure
Aaron Levitt
|
Follow Norway’s Lead Into Infrastructure
News
A Hefty Bet On Infrastructure Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
A Hefty Bet On Infrastructure Dividends
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Power Generation
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P (BEP) operates renewable power generating assets in The U.S, Canada and Brazil. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$7.25
$7.25
-6.452%
$45.00
-$0.27
-0.596%
$26.85
-$0.42
-1.540%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$26.35
$26.35
-2.801%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.64
-$0.02
-3.030%
$10.00
-$0.03
-0.299%
$21.50
$0.50
2.381%
$6.95
$0.95
15.833%
