PNM Resources
Compare PNM to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
PNM Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
PNM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
PNM Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
9.43%
31.82%
56.76%
132.00%
117.50%
1
Trade PNM using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading PNM’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading PNM’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Zoetis Increases Dividend by 20%
Anish Sharma
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
Procter & Gamble Co Leads 30 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 30 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Jan 15.
News
CVS Health Corp Leads 45 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 45 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Oct 23
News
The Market Glance for April 24: Dow Earnings, First Quarter GDP to Drive Markets
Sam Bourgi
|
Banks, industrials and consumer goods stocks are all strongly represented in this week’s...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Integrated Utilities
Additional Links:
PNM Resources- (PNM)-engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and focuses on the sale and marketing of electricity in the western United States and New Mexico. The company also provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2007, PNM Resources had a generation capacity of approximately 2,205 megawatts. It provides electricity primarily to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$75.61
-$1.45
-1.882%
$17.76
-$0.48
-2.632%
$33.36
-$1.24
-3.584%
$52.42
-$0.92
-1.725%
$24.00
-$0.01
-0.042%
$13.01
$13.01
0.000%
$9.37
-$0.01
-0.107%
$9.52
$0.00
0.000%
$49.31
$0.01
0.020%
$8.83
$8.83
17.992%
