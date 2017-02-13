Best Dividend Stocks
Equitable Resources

Stock

EQT

Price as of:

$10.61 +0.53 +5.23%

Industry

Gas Utilities

/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Gas Utilities /

Equitable Resources (EQT)

EQT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.18%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

12.05%

EPS $1.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get EQT DARS™ Rating

EQT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,036,316

Open Price

$10.14

Day's Range

$10.12 - $10.72

Previous Close

$10.14

52 week low / high

$8.34 - $21.86

Percent off 52 week high

-51.19%

EQT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EQT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

EQT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EQT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.03

2019-08-08

$0.03

2019-05-14

$0.03

2019-02-14

$0.03

2018-11-20

$0.03

2018-08-09

$0.03

2018-05-10

$0.03

2018-02-13

$0.03

2017-11-09

$0.03

2017-08-09

$0.03

2017-05-10

$0.03

2017-02-15

$0.03

2016-11-08

$0.03

2016-08-10

$0.03

2016-05-11

$0.03

2016-02-12

$0.03

2015-11-10

$0.03

2015-08-12

$0.03

2015-05-13

$0.03

2015-02-11

$0.03

2014-11-12

$0.03

2014-08-13

$0.03

2014-05-14

$0.03

2014-02-12

$0.03

2013-11-13

$0.03

2013-08-14

$0.03

2013-05-15

$0.03

2013-02-13

$0.03

2012-11-07

$0.22

2012-08-08

$0.22

2012-05-09

$0.22

2012-02-15

$0.22

2011-11-02

$0.22

2011-08-03

$0.22

2011-05-16

$0.22

2011-02-02

$0.22

2010-11-03

$0.22

2010-08-04

$0.22

2010-05-05

$0.22

2010-02-10

$0.22

2009-11-04

$0.22

2009-08-05

$0.22

2009-05-06

$0.22

2009-02-12

$0.22

2008-11-05

$0.22

2008-08-06

$0.22

2008-05-07

$0.22

2008-02-13

$0.22

2007-11-07

$0.22

2007-08-08

$0.22

2007-05-02

$0.22

2007-02-07

$0.22

2006-11-08

$0.22

2006-08-09

$0.22

2006-05-03

$0.22

2006-02-08

$0.21

2005-11-08

$0.21

2005-08-10

$0.21

2005-05-04

$0.21

2005-02-11

$0.19

2004-11-09

$0.19

2004-08-11

$0.19

2004-05-05

$0.19

2004-02-04

$0.15

2003-11-12

$0.15

2003-08-13

$0.15

2003-05-07

$0.1

2003-02-05

$0.085

2002-11-13

$0.085

2002-08-14

$0.085

2002-05-08

$0.085

2002-02-06

$0.08

2001-11-14

$0.08

2001-08-15

$0.08

2001-05-09

$0.08

2001-02-07

$0.07375

2000-11-13

$0.07375

2000-08-14

$0.07375

2000-05-10

$0.07375

2000-02-09

$0.07375

1999-11-12

$0.07375

1999-08-12

$0.07375

1999-05-12

$0.07375

1999-02-09

$0.07375

1998-11-09

$0.07375

1998-08-11

$0.07375

1998-05-12

$0.07375

1998-02-10

$0.07375

1997-11-12

$0.07375

1997-08-12

$0.07375

1997-05-13

$0.07375

1997-02-11

$0.07375

1996-11-12

$0.07375

1996-08-13

$0.07375

1996-05-14

$0.07375

1996-02-13

$0.07375

1995-11-13

$0.07375

1995-08-15

$0.07375

1995-05-10

$0.07375

1995-02-08

$0.07375

1994-11-09

$0.07375

1994-08-11

$0.07125

1994-05-11

$0.07125

1994-02-08

$0.07125

1993-11-09

$0.07125

1993-08-12

$0.0675

1993-05-11

$0.0675

1993-02-05

$0.0675

EQT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EQT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EQT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

EQT Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EQT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

EQT

News
EQT

Research
EQT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EQT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

EQT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0300

2019-10-09

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-07-11

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-04-17

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-01-16

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-10-10

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-07-11

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-04-18

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-01-17

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-10-11

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-07-12

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-04-19

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-01-18

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-10-12

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-07-13

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-04-20

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-01-20

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-10-14

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-07-08

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-04-15

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-01-21

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-10-15

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-07-09

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-04-30

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-01-15

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-10-16

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-07-10

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-04-22

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-01-16

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-10-17

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-07-12

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-04-18

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-01-18

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-10-12

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-07-14

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-05-10

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-01-19

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-10-20

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-07-14

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-04-21

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-01-20

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-10-21

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-07-08

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-04-23

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-01-21

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-10-14

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-07-09

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-04-23

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-01-23

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-10-17

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-07-11

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-04-11

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-01-24

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-10-18

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-07-18

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-04-12

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2006-01-12

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2005-10-19

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2005-07-13

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2005-04-13

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-01-12

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2004-10-20

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2004-07-14

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2004-04-14

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-01-14

2004-02-04

2004-02-06

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-10-16

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-07-17

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-04-17

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-01-17

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-10-17

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-07-18

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-04-18

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-01-17

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-10-18

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-07-26

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-04-19

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

2001-01-18

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

2000-10-18

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

2000-07-19

2000-08-14

2000-08-16

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

2000-04-19

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

2000-01-19

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1999-10-27

1999-11-12

1999-11-16

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1999-07-28

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1999-04-28

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1999-01-27

1999-02-09

1999-02-11

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1998-10-15

1998-11-09

1998-11-12

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1998-07-16

1998-08-11

1998-08-13

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1998-03-19

1998-05-12

1998-05-14

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1998-01-15

1998-02-10

1998-02-12

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1997-10-16

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1997-07-17

1997-08-12

1997-08-14

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1997-03-20

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1997-01-16

1997-02-11

1997-02-13

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1996-10-17

1996-11-12

1996-11-14

1996-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1996-07-19

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1996-03-21

1996-05-14

1996-05-16

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1996-01-18

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1995-10-20

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1995-07-21

1995-08-15

1995-08-17

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1995-03-17

1995-05-10

1995-05-16

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1995-01-27

1995-02-08

1995-02-14

1995-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

1994-10-21

1994-11-09

1994-11-16

1994-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

1994-07-14

1994-08-11

1994-08-17

1994-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

1994-03-21

1994-05-11

1994-05-17

1994-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

1994-01-21

1994-02-08

1994-02-14

1994-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

1993-10-15

1993-11-09

1993-11-16

1993-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1993-07-16

1993-08-12

1993-08-18

1993-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1993-03-22

1993-05-11

1993-05-17

1993-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1993-01-15

1993-02-05

1993-02-11

1993-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

EQT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Equitable Resources on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EQT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

Equitable Resources- (EQT)-operates as an integrated energy company in the Appalachian area in the United States. It operates in two segments, Equitable Supply and Equitable Utilities. The Equitable Supply segment develops, produces, and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It also gathers gas produced by the company and third parties, as well as engages in the processing of natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2007, this segment had total proved reserves of approximately 2,682 billions of cubic feet equivalent. As of the above date, this segment provided natural gas services to approximately 275,000 customers, consisting of 256,400 residential customers; and 18,600 commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

