Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP ADR (Sponsored)

Stock

SBS

Price as of:

$8.24 +0.5 +6.46%

Industry

Foreign Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Foreign Utilities /

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP ADR (Sponsored) (SBS)

SBS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.75

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

SBS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,700,300

Open Price

$7.96

Day's Range

$7.95 - $8.29

Previous Close

$7.74

52 week low / high

$5.54 - $15.4

Percent off 52 week high

-46.49%

SBS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SBS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SBS

Compare SBS to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Utilities Sector
  • My Watchlist

SBS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SBS's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-05-04

$0.08302833333333333

2005-12-29

$0.087555

2005-11-04

$0.04716833333333333

2005-07-07

$0.03700166666666667

2005-05-10

$0.02116

SBS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SBS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SBS

Metric

SBS Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SBS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

SBS

SBS

SBS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SBS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2006

2005

SBS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0830

Unknown

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2007-07-06

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0876

Unknown

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-07-19

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0472

Unknown

2005-11-04

2005-11-08

2006-07-13

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0370

Unknown

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2006-07-07

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0212

Unknown

2005-05-10

2005-05-12

2006-07-03

Extra

Special

Annual

SBS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP ADR (Sponsored) on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SBS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Foreign Utilities

This company provides basic and environmental sanitation services; and supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the State of São Paulo. Its services comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, and solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy. As of December 31, 2011, it provided water services through 7.5 million water connections to approximately 23.9 million people; and sewage services through 5.9 million sewage connections to approximately 20.5 million people. It operated through 66,389 kilometers of water pipes and mains; and through 45,073 kilometers of sewer lines. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

