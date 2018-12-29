This table allows you to know how fast EOCC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-05-09 $0.398965 2019-01-03 $0.499802 2018-05-10 $0.963246 2018-01-18 $0.214334 2017-05-17 $0.842229 2017-01-18 $0.297795 2016-05-13 $0.37388 2016-01-20 $0.120383 2015-05-14 $0.63565 2015-01-21 $0.13351 2014-05-07 $0.764437 2014-01-22 $0.170787 2013-05-01 $0.56139 2013-01-16 $0.157265 2012-05-09 $1.031832 2012-01-11 $0.248561 2011-05-03 $1.309972 2011-01-18 $0.306126 2010-04-29 $0.754324 2009-12-08 $0.4292706 2009-05-04 $0.590492 2008-12-11 $0.2003385 2008-04-21 $0.5854099 2007-12-17 $0.1037206 2007-05-11 $0.4744428 2006-12-13 $0.0925912 2006-03-21 $0.2151877 2005-04-14 $0.1393339 2004-03-26 $0.0877656 2002-04-22 $0.032609 2001-04-18 $0.036493 1999-05-05 $0.08769