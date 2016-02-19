Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SCANA Corp.

Stock

SCG

Price as of:

$47.78 -1.11 -2.27%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
SCANA Corp.(SCG) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for SCANA Corp. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

SCANA Corp. (SCG)

SCG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.97

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SCG DARS™ Rating

SCG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,831,500

Open Price

$48.84

Day's Range

$47.38 - $49.26

Previous Close

$48.89

52 week low / high

$33.61 - $51.27

Percent off 52 week high

-6.81%

SCG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SCG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SCG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-12-07

$0.1237

2018-09-07

$0.1237

2018-07-09

$0.1237

2018-03-09

$0.6125

2017-12-11

$0.6125

2017-09-08

$0.6125

2017-06-08

$0.6125

2017-03-08

$0.6125

2016-12-08

$0.575

2016-09-08

$0.575

2016-06-08

$0.575

2016-03-08

$0.575

2015-12-08

$0.545

2015-09-08

$0.545

2015-06-08

$0.545

2015-03-06

$0.545

2014-12-08

$0.525

2014-09-08

$0.525

2014-06-06

$0.525

2014-03-06

$0.525

2013-12-06

$0.5075

2013-09-06

$0.5075

2013-06-06

$0.5075

2013-03-07

$0.5075

2012-12-06

$0.495

2012-09-06

$0.495

2012-06-07

$0.495

2012-03-07

$0.495

2011-12-07

$0.485

2011-09-07

$0.485

2011-06-08

$0.485

2011-03-08

$0.485

2010-12-08

$0.475

2010-09-08

$0.475

2010-06-08

$0.475

2010-03-08

$0.475

2009-12-08

$0.47

2009-09-08

$0.47

2009-06-08

$0.47

2009-03-06

$0.47

2008-12-08

$0.46

2008-09-08

$0.46

2008-06-06

$0.46

2008-03-06

$0.46

2007-12-06

$0.44

2007-09-06

$0.44

2007-06-07

$0.44

2007-03-07

$0.44

2006-12-07

$0.42

2006-09-07

$0.42

2006-06-07

$0.42

2006-03-08

$0.42

2005-12-07

$0.39

2005-09-07

$0.39

2005-06-08

$0.39

2005-03-08

$0.39

2004-12-08

$0.365

2004-09-08

$0.365

2004-06-08

$0.365

2004-03-08

$0.365

2003-12-08

$0.345

2003-09-08

$0.345

2003-06-06

$0.345

2003-03-06

$0.345

2002-12-06

$0.325

2002-09-06

$0.325

2002-06-05

$0.325

2002-03-06

$0.325

2001-12-06

$0.3

2001-09-06

$0.3

2001-06-06

$0.3

2001-03-07

$0.3

2000-12-06

$0.2875

2000-09-06

$0.2875

2000-06-07

$0.2875

2000-03-08

$0.2875

1999-12-08

$0.275

1999-09-08

$0.275

1999-06-08

$0.385

1999-03-08

$0.385

1998-12-08

$0.385

1998-09-08

$0.385

1998-06-08

$0.385

1998-03-06

$0.385

1997-12-08

$0.3775

1997-09-08

$0.3775

1997-06-06

$0.3775

1997-03-06

$0.3775

1996-12-06

$0.3675

1996-09-06

$0.3675

1996-06-06

$0.3675

1996-03-06

$0.3675

1995-12-06

$0.36

1995-09-06

$0.36

1995-06-06

$0.36

SCG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SCG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SCG Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SCG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-40.08%

-49.69%

0years

SCG

News
SCG

Research
SCG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SCG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1237

2018-10-25

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2019-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1237

2018-08-30

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1237

2018-06-28

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2018-02-22

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2017-10-26

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2018-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2017-08-03

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2017-04-27

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2017-02-16

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-10-27

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2017-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-07-28

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-04-28

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-02-18

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2015-10-29

2015-12-08

2015-12-10

2016-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2015-07-30

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2015-04-30

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2015-02-19

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2014-10-30

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2015-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2014-07-31

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2014-04-24

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2014-02-20

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2013-10-31

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2014-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2013-07-31

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2013-04-25

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2013-02-20

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2012-10-24

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2013-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2012-08-02

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2012-05-03

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2012-02-15

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2011-10-26

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2012-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2011-08-11

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2011-04-21

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2011-02-11

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-10-27

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2011-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-07-29

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-05-06

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-02-11

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2009-10-28

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2010-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2009-07-30

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2009-04-23

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2009-02-19

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-10-29

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2009-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-07-31

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-04-24

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-02-14

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2007-10-24

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2008-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2007-08-02

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2007-04-26

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2007-02-15

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-11-01

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2007-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-08-03

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-04-27

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-02-16

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2005-11-02

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2006-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2005-07-27

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2005-05-05

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2005-02-17

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2004-10-29

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2005-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2004-07-29

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2004-04-29

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2004-02-19

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2003-11-07

2003-12-08

2003-12-10

2004-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2003-07-31

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2003-05-01

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2003-02-20

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2002-10-31

2002-12-06

2002-12-10

2003-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2002-08-01

2002-09-06

2002-09-10

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2002-05-02

2002-06-05

2002-06-10

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2002-02-21

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-11-01

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-08-02

2001-09-06

2001-09-10

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-05-03

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-02-22

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2000-10-17

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2000-08-16

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2000-04-27

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2000-02-22

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1999-10-19

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1999-08-18

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1999-04-22

1999-06-08

1999-06-10

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1999-02-17

1999-03-08

1999-03-10

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1998-10-20

1998-12-08

1998-12-10

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1998-08-19

1998-09-08

1998-09-10

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1998-04-24

1998-06-08

1998-06-10

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1998-02-17

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

1997-10-21

1997-12-08

1997-12-10

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

1997-08-20

1997-09-08

1997-09-10

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

1997-04-24

1997-06-06

1997-06-10

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

1997-02-18

1997-03-06

1997-03-10

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

1996-10-22

1996-12-06

1996-12-10

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

1996-08-21

1996-09-06

1996-09-10

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

1996-04-25

1996-06-06

1996-06-10

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

1996-02-20

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1995-10-17

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1995-08-23

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1995-04-27

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

SCG

Investor Resources

Learn more about SCANA Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SCG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

Scana- (SCG)-headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, is a registered holding company engaged, through subsidiaries, in regulated electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related businesses. The Company serves approximately 639,000 electric customers in South Carolina and more than one million natural gas customers in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X