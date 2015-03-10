This table allows you to know how fast PEGI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-30 $0.422 2019-09-26 $0.422 2019-06-27 $0.422 2019-03-28 $0.422 2018-12-28 $0.422 2018-09-27 $0.422 2018-06-28 $0.422 2018-03-28 $0.422 2017-12-28 $0.422 2017-09-28 $0.42 2017-06-28 $0.418 2017-03-29 $0.41375 2016-12-28 $0.408 2016-09-28 $0.4 2016-06-28 $0.39 2016-03-29 $0.381 2015-12-29 $0.372 2015-09-28 $0.363 2015-06-26 $0.352 2015-03-27 $0.342 2014-12-29 $0.335 2014-09-26 $0.328 2014-06-26 $0.322 2014-03-27 $0.3125 2013-12-27 $0.3125