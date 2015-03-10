Best Dividend Stocks
Pattern Energy Group Inc

Stock

PEGI

Price as of:

$27.15 -0.01 -0.04%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

PEGI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.21%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.69

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

-217.81%

EPS -$0.78

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PEGI DARS™ Rating

PEGI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,677,600

Open Price

$27.15

Day's Range

$27.13 - $27.28

Previous Close

$27.16

52 week low / high

$17.52 - $28.5

Percent off 52 week high

-4.74%

PEGI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4220

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4220

2019-11-04

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Regular

Trade PEGI's Upcoming Dividend

PEGI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PEGI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.422

2019-09-26

$0.422

2019-06-27

$0.422

2019-03-28

$0.422

2018-12-28

$0.422

2018-09-27

$0.422

2018-06-28

$0.422

2018-03-28

$0.422

2017-12-28

$0.422

2017-09-28

$0.42

2017-06-28

$0.418

2017-03-29

$0.41375

2016-12-28

$0.408

2016-09-28

$0.4

2016-06-28

$0.39

2016-03-29

$0.381

2015-12-29

$0.372

2015-09-28

$0.363

2015-06-26

$0.352

2015-03-27

$0.342

2014-12-29

$0.335

2014-09-26

$0.328

2014-06-26

$0.322

2014-03-27

$0.3125

2013-12-27

$0.3125

PEGI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PEGI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PEGI

Metric

PEGI Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PEGI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.25%

0.00%

4years

PEGI

PEGI

PEGI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PEGI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

PEGI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4220

2019-11-04

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2019-08-06

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2019-05-10

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2019-03-01

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2018-11-05

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2018-08-09

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2018-05-10

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2018-03-01

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2017-11-09

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-08-08

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4180

2017-05-09

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4138

2017-03-01

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2016-11-07

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-08-05

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2016-05-09

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3810

2016-02-24

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3720

2015-11-05

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3630

2015-07-21

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3520

2015-05-07

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3420

2015-03-02

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2014-10-31

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3280

2014-08-01

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3220

2014-05-02

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2014-02-26

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2013-11-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-30

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

PEGI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) is a power company that owns and operates power projects. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

