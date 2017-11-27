Best Dividend Stocks
MGE Energy

Stock

MGEE

Price as of:

$79.38 -0.04 -0.05%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

MGE Energy (MGEE)

MGEE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.78%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.41

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

58.75%

EPS $2.40

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

43 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MGEE DARS™ Rating

MGEE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$79.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

44,814

Open Price

$79.15

Day's Range

$78.61 - $79.45

Previous Close

$79.42

52 week low / high

$56.64 - $80.84

Percent off 52 week high

-1.81%

MGEE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MGEE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MGEE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MGEE's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.3525

2019-08-29

$0.3525

2019-05-30

$0.3375

2019-02-28

$0.3375

2018-11-29

$0.3375

2018-08-30

$0.3375

2018-05-31

$0.3225

2018-02-28

$0.3225

2017-11-30

$0.3225

2017-08-30

$0.3225

2017-05-30

$0.3075

2017-02-27

$0.3075

2016-11-29

$0.3075

2016-08-30

$0.3075

2016-05-27

$0.295

2016-02-26

$0.295

2015-11-27

$0.295

2015-08-28

$0.295

2015-05-28

$0.2825

2015-02-25

$0.2825

2014-11-26

$0.2825

2014-08-27

$0.2825

2014-05-28

$0.2717

2014-02-26

$0.2717

2013-11-26

$0.2717333333333333

2013-08-28

$0.2717333333333333

2013-05-29

$0.2634

2013-02-27

$0.2634

2012-11-28

$0.2634

2012-08-29

$0.2634

2012-05-30

$0.25506666666666666

2012-02-28

$0.25506666666666666

2011-11-29

$0.25506666666666666

2011-08-30

$0.25506666666666666

2011-05-27

$0.25006666666666666

2011-02-25

$0.25006666666666666

2010-11-29

$0.25006666666666666

2010-08-30

$0.25006666666666666

2010-05-27

$0.2456

2010-02-25

$0.2456

2009-11-27

$0.2456

2009-08-28

$0.2456

2009-05-28

$0.24113333333333334

2009-02-25

$0.24113333333333334

2008-11-26

$0.24113333333333334

2008-08-27

$0.24113333333333334

2008-05-28

$0.23666666666666666

2008-02-27

$0.23666666666666666

2007-11-28

$0.23666666666666666

2007-08-29

$0.23666666666666666

2007-05-30

$0.23222

2007-02-27

$0.23222

2006-11-29

$0.23222

2006-08-30

$0.23222

2006-05-30

$0.23

2006-02-27

$0.23

2005-11-29

$0.23

2005-08-30

$0.23

2005-05-27

$0.22778

2005-02-25

$0.22778

2004-11-29

$0.22778

2004-08-30

$0.22778

2004-05-27

$0.22555333333333333

2004-02-26

$0.22555333333333333

2003-11-26

$0.22555333333333333

2003-08-27

$0.22555333333333333

2003-05-28

$0.22388666666666668

2003-03-04

$0.22388666666666668

2002-11-26

$0.22388666666666668

2002-08-28

$0.22388666666666668

2002-05-29

$0.2222

2002-02-27

$0.2222

2001-11-28

$0.2222

2001-08-29

$0.2222

2001-05-30

$0.22053333333333333

2001-02-27

$0.22053333333333333

2000-11-29

$0.22053333333333333

2000-08-30

$0.22053333333333333

2000-05-30

$0.21886666666666665

2000-02-28

$0.21886666666666665

1999-11-29

$0.21886666666666665

1999-08-30

$0.21866666666666668

1999-05-27

$0.2172

1999-02-25

$0.2172

1998-11-27

$0.2172

1998-08-28

$0.2172

1998-05-28

$0.21553333333333333

1998-02-25

$0.21553333333333333

1997-11-26

$0.21553333333333333

1997-08-27

$0.21553333333333333

1997-05-28

$0.21333333333333335

1997-02-26

$0.21333333333333335

1996-11-26

$0.21333333333333335

1996-08-28

$0.21333333333333335

1996-05-29

$0.21106666666666668

1996-02-28

$0.21106666666666668

1995-11-29

$0.2111111111111111

1995-08-30

$0.2111111111111111

1995-05-25

$0.2088888888888889

MGEE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MGEE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MGEE

Metric

MGEE Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

MGEE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.38%

6.82%

43years

MGEE

News
MGEE

Research
MGEE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MGEE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

MGEE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3525

2019-10-18

2019-11-27

2019-12-01

2019-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3525

2019-08-16

2019-08-29

2019-09-01

2019-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2019-05-14

2019-05-30

2019-06-01

2019-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2019-01-18

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2018-10-19

2018-11-29

2018-12-01

2018-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2018-08-17

2018-08-30

2018-09-01

2018-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2018-01-19

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2017-10-20

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2017-08-18

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3075

2017-05-16

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3075

2017-01-20

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3075

2016-11-18

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3075

2016-08-19

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2016-05-17

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2016-01-15

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2015-05-19

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2015-01-16

2015-02-25

2015-03-01

2015-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2014-11-19

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2014-08-15

2014-08-27

2014-09-01

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2717

2014-05-20

2014-05-28

2014-06-01

2014-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2717

2014-01-17

2014-02-26

2014-03-01

2014-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2717

2013-11-15

2013-11-26

2013-12-01

2013-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2717

2013-08-16

2013-08-28

2013-09-01

2013-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2634

2013-05-21

2013-05-29

2013-06-01

2013-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2634

2013-01-31

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2634

2012-11-16

2012-11-28

2012-12-01

2012-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2634

2012-08-17

2012-08-29

2012-09-01

2012-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2551

2012-04-20

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2551

2012-01-20

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2551

2011-11-18

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2551

2011-08-19

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2501

2011-05-17

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2501

2011-01-21

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2501

2010-11-19

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2501

2010-08-20

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2456

2010-05-18

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2456

2010-01-15

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2456

2009-11-20

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2456

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2411

2009-05-19

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2411

2009-01-16

2009-02-25

2009-03-01

2009-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2411

2008-11-21

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2411

2008-08-15

2008-08-27

2008-09-01

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

2008-05-20

2008-05-28

2008-06-01

2008-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

2008-02-15

2008-02-27

2008-03-01

2008-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

2007-11-16

2007-11-28

2007-12-01

2007-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

2007-08-17

2007-08-29

2007-09-01

2007-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2322

2007-05-22

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2322

2007-02-16

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2322

2006-11-17

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2322

2006-08-18

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-05-23

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-02-17

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-11-18

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-08-19

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2278

2005-05-10

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2278

2005-02-18

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2278

2004-11-19

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2278

2004-08-20

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2256

2004-05-11

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2256

2004-01-16

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2256

2003-11-21

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2256

2003-08-15

2003-08-27

2003-09-01

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2239

2003-05-20

2003-05-28

2003-06-01

2003-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2239

2003-02-28

2003-03-04

2003-03-01

2003-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2239

2002-11-15

2002-11-26

2002-12-01

2002-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2239

2002-08-16

2002-08-28

2002-09-01

2002-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2222

2002-05-14

2002-05-29

2002-06-01

2002-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2222

2002-02-22

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2222

2001-11-16

2001-11-28

2001-12-01

2001-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2222

2001-08-17

2001-08-29

2001-09-01

2001-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2205

2001-05-22

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2205

2001-02-23

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2205

2000-11-17

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2205

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2189

2000-05-10

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2189

2000-02-18

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2189

1999-11-22

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2187

1999-08-20

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2172

1999-05-04

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2172

1999-02-19

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2172

1998-11-20

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2172

1998-07-17

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2155

1998-05-05

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2155

1998-02-20

1998-02-25

1998-03-01

1998-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2155

1997-11-21

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2155

1997-08-15

1997-08-27

1997-09-01

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

1997-05-05

1997-05-28

1997-06-01

1997-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

1997-02-21

1997-02-26

1997-03-01

1997-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

1996-11-15

1996-11-26

1996-12-01

1996-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2133

1996-08-16

1996-08-28

1996-09-01

1996-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2111

1996-05-06

1996-05-29

1996-06-01

1996-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2111

1996-02-16

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2111

1995-11-17

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2111

1995-08-18

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2089

1995-05-19

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

MGEE

Investor Resources

Learn more about MGE Energy on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MGEE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

MGE Energy- (MGEE)-is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capitol of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric Co., which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total $1.1 billion. It has approximately 730 employees, more than 25,000 stockholders of record and its 2007 revenue was more than $537 million.

