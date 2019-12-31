Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Zions Bancorporation Depositary Sh Repstg 1/40 Int Pfd Stk Ser A

Stock

ZB-PR-A

Price as of:

$24.83 +0.22 +0.89%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Zions Bancorporation Depositary Sh Repstg 1/40 Int Pfd Stk Ser A(ZB-PR-A) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Zions Bancorporation Depositary Sh Repstg 1/40 Int Pfd Stk Ser A by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Zions Bancorporation Depositary Sh Repstg 1/40 Int Pfd Stk Ser A (ZB-PR-A)

ZB-PR-A

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.07%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.01

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ZB-PR-A DARS™ Rating

ZB-PR-A

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

600

Open Price

$24.88

Day's Range

$24.83 - $24.88

Previous Close

$24.61

52 week low / high

$21.71 - $25.08

Percent off 52 week high

-1.00%

ZB-PR-A

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ZB-PR-A has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ZB-PR-A's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ZB-PR-A

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ZB-PR-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.252778

2019-08-29

$0.255556

2019-05-30

$0.247222

2019-02-28

$0.249999

2018-11-29

$0.2527777

2018-08-30

$0.252777

2018-05-31

$0.255555

2018-02-28

$0.249999

2017-11-30

$0.252777

2017-08-30

$0.255555

2017-05-30

$0.255555

2017-02-27

$0.25

2016-11-29

$0.252777

2016-08-30

$0.255555

2016-05-27

$0.2556

2016-02-26

$0.252777

2015-11-27

$0.252777

2015-08-28

$0.2555

2015-05-28

$0.2555

2015-02-25

$0.25

2014-11-26

$0.252777

2014-08-27

$0.255555

2014-05-28

$0.255555

2014-02-26

$0.252777

2013-11-26

$0.252777

2013-08-28

$0.255555

2013-05-29

$0.255555

2013-02-27

$0.25

2012-11-28

$0.252778

2012-08-29

$0.255556

2012-05-30

$0.25555

2012-02-28

$0.25275

2011-11-29

$0.252778

2011-08-30

$0.255556

2011-05-27

$0.255555

2011-02-25

$0.25

2010-11-29

$0.252778

2010-08-30

$0.255556

2010-05-27

$0.255556

2010-02-25

$0.25

2009-11-27

$0.2401388

2009-08-28

$0.2555

2009-05-28

$0.2555

2009-02-25

$0.25

2008-11-26

$0.0252778

2008-08-27

$0.25555

2008-05-28

$0.25555

2008-02-27

$0.348241

2007-11-28

$0.392714

2007-08-31

$0.3756666

2007-05-31

$0.5

2007-02-27

$0.3995

ZB-PR-A's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ZB-PR-A

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ZB-PR-A

Stock not rated.

ZB-PR-A

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.09%

0.55%

0years

ZB-PR-A

News
ZB-PR-A

Research
ZB-PR-A

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ZB-PR-A

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ZB-PR-A

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2528

2019-10-25

2019-11-27

2019-12-01

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2019-07-26

2019-08-29

2019-09-01

2019-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2019-04-26

2019-05-30

2019-06-01

2019-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-02-01

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2018-10-26

2018-11-29

2018-12-01

2018-12-17

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2018-08-20

2018-08-30

2018-09-01

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2018-04-26

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-01-26

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2017-10-27

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2017-07-20

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2017-04-27

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-01-27

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2016-10-28

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2016-07-22

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2016-04-29

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2016-02-05

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2015-10-30

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2555

2015-07-16

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2555

2015-04-17

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-01-23

2015-02-25

2015-03-01

2015-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2014-10-27

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2014-08-06

2014-08-27

2014-09-01

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2014-04-28

2014-05-28

2014-06-01

2014-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2014-01-27

2014-02-26

2014-03-01

2014-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2013-10-25

2013-11-26

2013-12-01

2013-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2013-08-15

2013-08-28

2013-09-01

2013-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2013-04-24

2013-05-29

2013-06-01

2013-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-02-07

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2012-11-15

2012-11-28

2012-12-01

2012-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2012-08-09

2012-08-29

2012-09-01

2012-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2012-05-07

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2012-02-08

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2011-11-21

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2011-08-10

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2011-05-18

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-02-08

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2010-11-11

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2010-08-12

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2010-05-14

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-02-11

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2401

Unknown

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2555

Unknown

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2555

Unknown

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2009-02-25

2009-03-01

2009-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

Unknown

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2008-08-27

2008-09-01

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2008-05-28

2008-06-01

2008-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3482

Unknown

2008-02-27

2008-03-01

2008-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3927

Unknown

2007-11-28

2007-12-01

2007-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3757

Unknown

2007-08-31

2007-09-01

2007-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

Unknown

2007-05-31

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3995

Unknown

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

ZB-PR-A

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X