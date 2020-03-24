Best Dividend Stocks
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd. - ADR

Stock

YUEIY

Price as of:

$6.78 -1.38 -18.38%

Industry

Other

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd. - ADR (YUEIY)

YUEIY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.98%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.45

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get YUEIY DARS™ Rating

YUEIY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

199

Open Price

$6.78

Day's Range

$6.78 - $6.78

Previous Close

$6.13

52 week low / high

$6.13 - $17.96

Percent off 52 week high

-65.87%

YUEIY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

YUEIY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

YUEIY

Compare YUEIY to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

YUEIY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast YUEIY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-11

$0.224404

2019-06-04

$0.654135

2018-09-12

$0.224562

2018-06-06

$0.650958

2017-09-14

$0.256262

2017-05-26

$0.590927

2016-09-14

$0.226839

2016-05-27

$0.46543

2015-09-16

$0.227082

2015-06-01

$0.465955

2014-09-17

$0.198574

2014-06-02

$0.435764

2013-09-18

$0.202672

2013-06-03

$0.146086

2013-01-02

$0.379149

2012-06-28

$0.202605

2012-03-07

$0.325615

2011-06-29

$0.198052

2011-02-23

$0.324112

2010-06-29

$0.201593

2010-02-22

$0.334381

2009-06-30

$0.202292

2009-02-18

$0.33429

YUEIY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for YUEIY

Stock not rated.

YUEIY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-19.09%

-48.91%

3years

YUEIY

News
YUEIY

Research
YUEIY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

YUEIY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

YUEIY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2244

Unknown

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

2019-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6541

Unknown

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2246

Unknown

2018-09-12

2018-09-13

2018-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6510

Unknown

2018-06-06

2018-06-07

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2563

Unknown

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5909

Unknown

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2268

Unknown

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4654

Unknown

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2271

Unknown

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4660

Unknown

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1986

Unknown

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4358

Unknown

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2027

Unknown

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1461

Unknown

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3791

Unknown

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-02-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2026

Unknown

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3256

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1981

Unknown

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3241

Unknown

2011-02-23

2011-02-25

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2016

Unknown

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3344

Unknown

2010-02-22

2010-02-24

2010-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2023

Unknown

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3343

Unknown

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

YUEIY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

